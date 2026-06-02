Tata Tiago Facelift: Here Is A Detailed Look In 12 Real-life Images!
The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift has been launched, showcasing a sharper exterior, a revamped interior featuring dual screens, a 360-degree camera and more..
Published On Jun 02, 2026 05:33 PM By Ashin
-
- Write a comment
The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift has been launched at Rs 4.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback showcases a much sharper exterior and a comprehensive design makeover, complemented by a significantly revamped cabin that inherits premium features from Tata’s latest portfolio. Let’s find out more about what has changed in these real-life image gallery:
Exterior
Front
-
The biggest change comes at the front. The Tiago now gets sleeker LED headlamps with eyebrow-style LED DRLs.
-
The new lighting setup gives the hatchback a more mature and premium appearance compared to the design of the outgoing model.
-
Tata has redesigned the grille with a slimmer profile and cleaner detailing, improving the visual width of the car.
-
The front bumper is completely new and features a sportier blacked-out lower section.
-
The angular bumper elements and sharper creases make the facelift look considerably more aggressive than before.
Side
-
While the overall silhouette remains familiar, the facelift receives newly styled dual-tone 15-inch alloy wheels, and black wheel arch cladding for a slightly tougher look.
-
Blacked-out ORVMs and B-pillars(Outside Rear View Mirrors) complement the sportier exterior theme.
-
The shoulderline and glasshouse design remain unchanged, maintaining the pre-facelift version’s fashionable and modern silhouette.
-
You also get a sharkfin antenna with silver door handles.
Rear
-
Just like the front-end, the rear also sees major changes to its profile with mature and modern styling, which ties it in with other modern Tata designs.
-
The taillamps now sport a connected LED cluster, seamlessly bridging the units across the tailgate for a unified look.
-
Tata has also revamped the rear bumper, giving it a cleaner layout and refreshed detailing with vertical reflectors on the edges.
-
These updates lend the hatchback a wider stance and a more contemporary appearance from the rear.
|
Colour Options:
With this update, Tata has revised the colour options of the new Tiago. It is now offered in 5 colours including Varanasi Vibrance, Sobo Surge, Pangong Pulse, Pure Grey, Pristine White and Daytona Grey. Take a closer look at them here.
Interior
-
The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift gets a newly redesigned dashboard with a cleaner, more layered layout that gives the cabin a modern appearance.
-
The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes centre stage on the dashboard and is complemented by a new free-standing digital driver's display.
-
The hatchback features Tata's latest two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo and integrated controls for infotainment and instrument cluster functions.
-
New seat upholstery and revised interior trim elements enhance the premium feel of the cabin.
-
The centre console has been redesigned with a cleaner arrangement of controls and storage spaces for improved usability.
-
Rear passengers now benefit from dedicated AC vents, improving comfort during long journeys and hot weather condition
Features & Safety
-
The facelifted Tiago is equipped with an updated fully digital instrument cluster
-
Other features include 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, fully digital instrument cluster, four speaker sound system, wireless charger and USB type-C charging ports, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, reverse camera and cruise control.
-
In terms of the safety tech, it gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard.
-
Higher variants further add features such as electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 360-degree camera and a blind view monitor.
Powertrain Options
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG
|
Power
|
86 PS
|
86 PS/ 73.4 PS (CNG)
|
Torque
|
113 Nm
|
113 Nm/95 Nm(CNG)
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT/5-speed AMT
- The engine options remain the same; the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with CNG.
-
The Tiago CNG variant gets a factory fitted dual cylinder CNG setup.
Price & Rivals
The Tiago Facelift has been launched at Rs 4.69 Lakh (ex showroom pan-India). You can check out the launch story for a detailed price list. The all new Tiago will renew its rivalry with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti WagonR and Maruti Swift.