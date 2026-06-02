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    Tata Tiago Facelift: Here Is A Detailed Look In 12 Real-life Images!

    The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift has been launched, showcasing a sharper exterior, a revamped interior featuring dual screens, a 360-degree camera and more.. 

    Published On Jun 02, 2026 05:33 PM By Ashin

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    2026 Tiago

    The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift has been launched at Rs 4.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback showcases a much sharper exterior and a comprehensive design makeover, complemented by a significantly revamped cabin that inherits premium features from Tata’s latest portfolio. Let’s find out more about what has changed in these real-life image gallery:

    Exterior

    Front 

    • The biggest change comes at the front. The Tiago now gets sleeker LED headlamps with eyebrow-style LED DRLs.

    2026 Tata Tiago

    • The new lighting setup gives the hatchback a more mature and premium appearance compared to the design of the outgoing model.

    • Tata has redesigned the grille with a slimmer profile and cleaner detailing, improving the visual width of the car.

    2026 Tata Tiago

    • The front bumper is completely new and features a sportier blacked-out lower section.

    • The angular bumper elements and sharper creases make the facelift look considerably more aggressive than before.

    2026 Tata Tiago

    Side 

    • While the overall silhouette remains familiar, the facelift receives newly styled dual-tone 15-inch alloy wheels, and black wheel arch cladding for a slightly tougher look.

    2026 Tata Tiago

    • Blacked-out ORVMs and B-pillars(Outside Rear View Mirrors) complement the sportier exterior theme. 

    • The shoulderline and glasshouse design remain unchanged, maintaining the pre-facelift version’s fashionable and modern silhouette.

    • You also get a sharkfin antenna with silver door handles.

    2026 Tata Tiago

    Rear 

    • Just like the front-end, the rear also sees major changes to its profile with mature and modern styling, which ties it in with other modern Tata designs.

    2026 Tata Tiago

    • The taillamps now sport a connected LED cluster, seamlessly bridging the units across the tailgate for a unified look.

    2026 Tata Tiago

    • Tata has also revamped the rear bumper, giving it a cleaner layout and refreshed detailing with vertical reflectors on the edges.

    2026 Tata Tiago

    • These updates lend the hatchback a wider stance and a more contemporary appearance from the rear.

    Colour Options:

    With this update, Tata has revised the colour options of the new Tiago. It is now offered in 5 colours including Varanasi Vibrance, Sobo Surge, Pangong Pulse, Pure Grey, Pristine White and Daytona Grey. Take a closer look at them here.

    Interior

    • The 2026 Tata Tiago facelift gets a newly redesigned dashboard with a cleaner, more layered layout that gives the cabin a modern appearance.

    2026 Tiago

    • The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes centre stage on the dashboard and is complemented by a new free-standing digital driver's display.

    2026 Tiago

    • The hatchback features Tata's latest two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo and integrated controls for infotainment and instrument cluster functions.

    • New seat upholstery and revised interior trim elements enhance the premium feel of the cabin.

    • The centre console has been redesigned with a cleaner arrangement of controls and storage spaces for improved usability.

    • Rear passengers now benefit from dedicated AC vents, improving comfort during long journeys and hot weather condition

    2026 Tata Tiago

    Features & Safety

    • The facelifted Tiago is equipped with an updated fully digital instrument cluster

    • Other features include 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, fully digital instrument cluster, four speaker sound system, wireless charger and USB type-C charging ports, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, reverse camera and cruise control.

    • In terms of the safety tech, it gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard.

    • Higher variants further add features such as electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 360-degree camera and a blind view monitor.

    Powertrain Options

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    Power 

    86 PS

    86 PS/ 73.4 PS (CNG)

    Torque

    113 Nm

    113 Nm/95 Nm(CNG)

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT
    • The engine options remain the same; the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with CNG.

    • The Tiago CNG variant gets a factory fitted dual cylinder CNG setup.   

    Price & Rivals

    The Tiago Facelift has been launched at Rs 4.69 Lakh (ex showroom pan-India).  You can check out the launch story for a detailed price list. The all new Tiago will renew its rivalry with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti WagonR and Maruti Swift

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