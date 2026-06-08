2026 Tata Tiago Facelift vs Maruti Swift: Specifications Compared

The Tata Tiago has always been one of the entry-level hatchbacks in the country, while the Maruti Swift is positioned as the slightly premium, more expensive alternative. But now, Tata has given the little Tiago a proper revision[,] which brings fresh styling, new cabin finishes, segment-first features and safety kit.

With this update, the entire package of the Tata Tiago now feels a lot more aspirational, and if you want the maximum value for your money, the Tiago might just have the edge over the Swift. Let's take a look at how the two hatchbacks compare on-paper:

Price

Model 2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Maruti Swift Price (ex-showroom) Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 8.55 lakh Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 8.80 lakh

The Tiago, being Tata’s entry-level hatchback, has always undercut the Maruti Swift. And even with the price bump that this facelift brings, it still continues to do so.

Comparing the starting prices, the Tata Tiago undercuts the Maruti Swift by a whopping Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

The difference between the top-spec variants is narrower, with the Maruti Swift costing Rs 25,000 more than the Tata Tiago.

Point To Note: The top-spec Tiago undercuts the top-spec Maruti Swift despite offering the option of an automated manual transmission (AMT) with the CNG, which bumps up its pricing. The Swift does not get that option at all.

Dimensions

Model 2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Maruti Swift Difference Length 3,813 mm 3,860 mm -47 mm Width 1,684 mm 1,735 mm -51 mm Height 1,535 mm 1,520 mm +15 mm Wheelbase 2,400 mm 2,450 mm -50 mm Boot space 242-litres 265-litres -23 litres

The vehicle's dimensions are the only parameters in which the Maruti Swift has a clear advantage over the Tata Tiago.

The Swift is significantly longer, wider, and has a longer wheelbase than the Tata Tiago.

Only in terms of height, the Tata Tiago has an advantage with 15mm of additional room. Even in terms of boot space, the Maruti Swift has the edge with an additional 23 litres.

However, in the CNG variants, you will find more usable space in the Tiago, as it gets a dual-cylinder layout instead of the Swift's single-cylinder configuration, which leaves out some usable space for overnight trips.

Colour Options

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Maruti Swift Pristine White Sizzling Red* Daytone Grey Luster Blue* Pure Grey Novel Orange Pangsong Pulse Magma Grey Sobo Surge Splendid Silver Varanasi Vibrance Pearl Arctic White* - Bluish Black

*Also available in dual-tone shades

In terms of their colour options, both the Maruti Swift and the Tata Tiago offer a combination of regular and bright colour options with rather interesting naming choices.

However, Tata's new pastel colours, like the Pangong Pulse and Sobo Surge feel unique and stand out from the regular treatment.

But if you want a dual-tone shade with a black roof on your hatchback from the factory, Maruti only offers that with the Sizzling Red, Luster Blue, and Pearl Arctic White exterior hues.

Features & Safety

Feature 2026 Tata Tiago Maruti Swift LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ Auto Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Front Foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Alloy wheels 15-inch 15-inch Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Adjustable front and rear head rests ❌ ✅ Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen 9-Inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 5-inch semi-digital display Analogue Dials With MID Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 4-speaker audio system 6-speaker audio system Auto-dimming IRVM ❌ ❌ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Front and rear centre Armrest Front only Front only Rear Type-C Charging port ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking sensors Rear Rear Parking Camera 360-degree Rear-view only Rear Defogger ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ❌ Hill hold assist ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅(Warning only) ❌

Both the Tata Tiago and Maruti Swift have some features that they offer over one another. However, if an overall verdict were to be passed, the Tata Tiago not only offers more advanced tech and infotainment package, but also offers some additional safety features.

On the other hand, the Maruti Swift offers better comfort in the cabin with adjustable headrests at the front and rear. This makes a significant difference on long journeys, especially for the rear passengers.

The only other extra feature that the Swift offers over the Tiago is a 6-speaker sound system instead of a 4-speaker system.

Extra features in the Tiago include a 360-degree camera, a cooled glovebox, rain-sensing wipers, and a tyre pressure warning system. The smaller hatchback also packs bigger screens with a 10.25-inch infotainment display and a 5-inch semi-digital display for the driver.

Powertrain Options

Specification 2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Maruti Swift Engine 1.2-litre NA Petrol 1.2-litre NA Petrol + CNG 1.2-litre NA Petrol 1.2-litre NA Petrol + CNG Cylinders 3 3 3 3 Power 86 PS 75.5 PS 82 PS 69.7 PS Torque 113 Nm 96.5 Nm 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

The powertrains options of the two hatchbacks are comparable, with barely anything to separate them when it comes to the output figures.

The NA petrol of the Tiago has a slightly higher peak output compared to the Swift's NA petrol. But in CNG, while the Tiago continues to offer higher horsepower, the torque figure is higher in the Swift.

Critically, the Tiago also offers the option of an automated manual transmission (AMT) with the CNG powertrain, combining convenience and efficiency. The Swift's CNG is a manual-only powertrain.

Point To Note: The Tata Tiago has a fuel tank capacity of 35 litres, while the Swift has a bigger fuel tank at 37 litres. However, you will be able to carry more CNG in the Tiago, as it has a 60-litre tank (water capacity) compared to the Swift's 55-litre tank.

CarDekho Says...

On paper, save for dimensions, the Tata Tiago has a runaway victory compared to the Swift. Not only does it offer more features, safety equipment, slightly better output figures, and the convenience of an automatic with the CNG powertrain, but it does all of that while undercutting the Maruti Swift. If you have a small and young nuclear family, you're just starting out, or want a secondary car for city runabouts and have minimum usage of the second row for adults on long travels, then the Tiago seems to be a no-brainer option. You get a newer, more tech-loaded, and arguably, a more premium-feeling hatchback at a slightly lower price with it. Want to compare how the new Tiago is different from the outgoing model? Read this comparison story.

However, that dimension parameter can be critical for you to pick the Swift. With its additional length and width, the Swift is more accommodating in terms of space, and has a better second-row experience with equipment like adjustable headrests. If you don't mind settling for the slightly less premium feel of the Swift's features list and cabin experience, and need that additional space in the second row so that adults can sit comfortably for longer durations, then the Maruti will serve you better. It is likely that you will also get a better ownership experience with the Swift, with traits like low maintenance cost, hassle-free service, and reliability, which are associated with the Maruti badge.

If you want to check out something else, you can consider the following cars:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: A simple, sensible, and no-nonsense hatchback, which is great for city runabouts. It gets all basic equipment, and offers the same dual-cylinder CNG layout as the Tata Tiago.

Maruti WagonR: If you can look beyond its reputation, the WagonR is a genuinely well[-]packaged budget hatchback with great space, practicality, and comfort for a family of four. It's not the most attractive in terms of features, but it gets all the absolute basics.