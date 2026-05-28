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    2026 Tata Tiago Variant-wise Colours Explained: Six Shades Across Six Variants

    The Tiago inherits the same kind of interesting colour nomenclature adopted by Tata for Sierra and Punch

    Published On May 28, 2026 05:45 PM By Ashin

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    Tata Tiago Facelift

    The 2026 Tata Tiago has been launched with a refreshed design language and brand-new colour palette aimed at making the hatchback look more youthful and premium. Alongside the updated styling elements, Tata Motors is also offering the Tiago with multiple exterior paint shades depending on the variant. Let’s take a look at the variants and the colours that are offered:

    Variant

    Pure Grey

    Pristine White

    Daytona Grey

    Pangong Pulse

    Sobo Surge

    Varanasi Vibrance

    Smart 

    Pure 

    Pure Plus

    Pure Plus A

    Creative

    Creative Plus

     

    • The base Smart variant gets only 2 colour options: Pure Grey and Pristine White.

    • Daytona Grey is introduced from the Pure variant onwards.

    • Pangong Pulse is exclusively available from the Pure Plus variants and above.

    • Sobo Surge is limited to the higher Creative and Creative Plus variants.

    • The top-spec Creative Plus variant gets the full colour palette, including the exclusive Varanasi Vibrance shade.

    Tata Motors has introduced three all-new colour shades for the 2026 Tiago:

    • Varanasi Vibrance (Orange)

    • Pangong Pulse (Light Blue)

    • Sobo Surge (Warm Grey)

    2026 Tata Tiago ICE: Full Colour Options

    • Varanasi Vibrance

    Tiago Facelift

    • Pangong Pulse

    Tiago Facelift

    • Sobo Surge

    Tiago Facelift

    • Daytona Grey

    Tiago Facelift

    • Pristine White

    Tiago Facelift

    • Pure Grey

    Tiago Facelift

    2026 Tata Tiago ICE: Features & Safety

    The 2026 Tiago interior is completely new. It has also been updated with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, a fully digital instrument cluster, dual wireless phone charger, auto AC with rear vents, cruise control, and paddle shifters for the AMT variants.

    Tiago Facelift

    Safety features include six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, hill hold assist, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control (CSC). It also gets a 360-degree camera, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers in higher variants.

    2026 Tata Tiago ICE: Powertrain

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    Power

    86 PS

    86 PS/ 73.4 PS (CNG)

    Torque

    113 Nm

    113 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG)

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    AMT- automated manual transmission

    2026 Tata Tiago ICE: Price and Rivals

    The 2026 Tata Tiago is launched at Rs 4.69 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). Tata Tiago facelift continues to rival the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Celerio and Citroen C3.

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