2026 Tata Tiago Variant-wise Colours Explained: Six Shades Across Six Variants

Published On May 28, 2026 05:45 PM By Ashin

The 2026 Tata Tiago has been launched with a refreshed design language and brand-new colour palette aimed at making the hatchback look more youthful and premium. Alongside the updated styling elements, Tata Motors is also offering the Tiago with multiple exterior paint shades depending on the variant. Let’s take a look at the variants and the colours that are offered:

Variant Pure Grey Pristine White Daytona Grey Pangong Pulse Sobo Surge Varanasi Vibrance Smart ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Pure ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Pure Plus ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Pure Plus A ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Creative ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Creative Plus ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The base Smart variant gets only 2 colour options: Pure Grey and Pristine White.

Daytona Grey is introduced from the Pure variant onwards.

Pangong Pulse is exclusively available from the Pure Plus variants and above.

Sobo Surge is limited to the higher Creative and Creative Plus variants.

The top-spec Creative Plus variant gets the full colour palette, including the exclusive Varanasi Vibrance shade.

Tata Motors has introduced three all-new colour shades for the 2026 Tiago: Varanasi Vibrance (Orange)

Pangong Pulse (Light Blue)

Sobo Surge (Warm Grey)

2026 Tata Tiago ICE: Full Colour Options

Varanasi Vibrance

Pangong Pulse

Sobo Surge

Daytona Grey

Pristine White

Pure Grey

2026 Tata Tiago ICE: Features & Safety

The 2026 Tiago interior is completely new. It has also been updated with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, a fully digital instrument cluster, dual wireless phone charger, auto AC with rear vents, cruise control, and paddle shifters for the AMT variants.

Safety features include six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, hill hold assist, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control (CSC). It also gets a 360-degree camera, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers in higher variants.

2026 Tata Tiago ICE: Powertrain

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 86 PS 86 PS/ 73.4 PS (CNG) Torque 113 Nm 113 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

AMT- automated manual transmission

2026 Tata Tiago ICE: Price and Rivals

The 2026 Tata Tiago is launched at Rs 4.69 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). Tata Tiago facelift continues to rival the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Celerio and Citroen C3.