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    New Tata Tiago vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Specifications Compared: Which Hatchback Should Be Your Next Purchase?

    The 2026 Tata Tiago has gained many new features to help it compete with midsize hatchbacks, including the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. But are they enough, at least on paper? Let’s find out

    Published On Jun 09, 2026 10:03 AM By CarDekho

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    Tata Tiago vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Tata recently gave another mid-life refresh to its compact hatchback, the Tiago, and is offering it in a revised variant lineup too. With the update, the Tiago has not only gotten better in looks, but also packs a lot more tech than before. Given its price overlap with the a segment-above Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, we decided to compare the specifications of the two hatchbacks to help you pick the right one:

    Prices

    Model

    2026 Tata Tiago

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Ex-showroom New Delhi

    Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 8.55 lakh (introductory)

    Rs 5.60 lakh to Rs 8.04 lakh
    • The newly launched 2026 Tata Tiago is more affordable by almost Rs 1 lakh than the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios when their entry-level variants are considered.

    • That said, at the top-end, it’s the Hyundai hatchback that costs nearly Rs 50,000 less compared to the facelifted Tiago.

    Dimensions

    Dimensions

    2026 Tata Tiago

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Difference

    Length

    3,813 mm

    3,815 mm

    (- 2 mm)

    Width

    1,684 mm

    1,680 mm

    + 4 mm

    Height

    1,535 mm

    1,520 mm

    + 15 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,400 mm

    2,450 mm

    (- 50 mm)
    • Both the hatchbacks measure quite similar when the key dimensions are considered.

    Tata Tiago Front
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Front

    • While the Tiago is slightly wider and taller than the Hyundai hatchback, the latter is marginally longer and also has a 50 mm longer wheelbase.

    Tata Tiago Side
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Side

    Colour Options

    2026 Tata Tiago

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Pure Grey*

    Titan Grey

    Pristine White*

    Atlas White

    Daytona Grey*

    Titan Grey Matte

    Pangong Pulse*

    Teal Blue

    Sobo Surge*

    Typhoon Silver

    Varanasi Vibrance*

    Fiery Red

    *Also available with black roof in select variants

    • Both the hatchbacks can be had in six monotone paint options, having a similar colour palette as well.

    • That said, it’s the facelifted Tata Tiago that also comes in a dual-tone paint option with a black roof, although reserved for the fully loaded Creative Plus trim.

    • You can check out our ‘variant-wise colour options on offer with the new Tata Tiago’ story to buy the hatchback in the paint shade that resonates with your personality the most.

    Features

    Features

    2026 Tata Tiago

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Headlights

    ✅(auto multi-reflector LED headlights with follow-me-home function)

    ✅(auto-projector headlights with follow-me-home function)

    LED DRLs

    LED front fog lamps

    Wheel arch cladding

    Wheels

    15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    Door handles

    Body coloured with chrome garnish

    Body coloured

    ORVM housings

    Black

    Body coloured

    ORVM-mounted turn indicators

    Roof rails

    Shark fin antenna

    LED tail lights

    ✅(with connecting light bar in the centre)

    Dual-tone paint option

    Cabin theme

    Black and grey interior

    Black and grey interior

    Seat upholstery

    Fabric

    Semi-fabric

    Under-thigh support for front seats

    Fabric-wrapped upper portion of the dashboard

    2-spoke steering wheel

    Chrome-finished inside door handles

    Footwell illumination

    Front centre armrest with storage

    Cooled glovebox

    Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

    Climate control

    ✅(auto)

    ✅(auto)

    Rear AC vents

    Instrument cluster

    Digitised

    Analogue (with an MID in the centre)

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    ✅(6-way adjustment)

    All four power windows

    Paddle shifters

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Power-folding ORVMs

    USB charging ports at the front (1 x Type-A and 1 Type-C)

    65W fast-charging USB Type-C port (front and rear)

    Central locking

    Keyless entry

    Cruise control

    Push-button start/stop

    Wireless phone charger

    Boot lamp

    Touchscreen infotainment unit

    ✅(10.25-inches)

    ✅(8-inches)

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Connected car tech

    Speakers

    4

    4

    Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Hill-hold control

    Rear parking sensors

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking camera with guidelines

    360-degree camera

    Cornering stability control

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    3-point seatbelts for all passengers

    Traction control

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Rear wiper with washer

    Rear defogger

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Dashcam

    Tata Tiago Dashboard
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    • The Tiago, having been updated recently, gets slightly more modern features in the form of a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power-folding ORVMs, and a 360-degree camera.

    Tata Tiago
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Engine And Gearbox Options

    Specification

    2026 Tata Tiago

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    Power

    86 PS

    73.5 PS

    83 PS

    69 PS

    Torque

    113 Nm

    96.5 Nm

    114 Nm

    95 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT*

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT*

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT*

    5-speed MT

    *AMT - automated manual transmission

    • Both the hatchbacks here come with an identical 1.2-litre capacity petrol powertrain along with a similar set of transmission options.

    • The above mentioned powertrains also get the option of a dual-cylinder CNG setup with both the hatchbacks. In the new Tiago, it produces 75.5 PS and 95 Nm in CNG mode, while making 69 PS and 95 Nm in CNG mode in the Hyundai hatchback.

    • Tata offers the CNG version with both the manual and AMT automatic choices, but the CNG variants of the Grand i10 Nios come with the manual shifter only.

    Tata Tiago
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    CarDekho Says…

    With the recent update, the Tata Tiago has gotten a refreshed exterior and interior look, making it seem more upmarket than before. Not only that, it now also features some amenities from a couple of segments above, putting it in contention with midsize hatchbacks, including the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. If you prefer more tech in your car by way of a larger touchscreen unit and a 360-degree camera along with the CNG-AMT combo, you should pick the Tata hatchback.

    Tata Tiago Rear Right Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, on the other hand, has been one of the most tried and tested products in the hatchback space, and is hard to falter given its price. Yes, there are some noticeable misses compared to the Tiago here, but it makes up for the loss by offering a relatively smoother ownership experience and certain small-but-useful features such as a dashcam, footwell illumination and even a boot lamp.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Other Options To Consider

    While the Tiago and Grand i10 Nios are both well-rounded and dependable packages, here are some of their alternatives that you could consider:

    • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: A tried-and-tested option and offers a roomy cabin, all essential features, trusted reliability and a wide range of powertrain options.

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift: For a more stylish and sporty stance, better performance, agile handling, and strong resale value.
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