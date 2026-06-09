New Tata Tiago vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Specifications Compared: Which Hatchback Should Be Your Next Purchase?

Tata recently gave another mid-life refresh to its compact hatchback, the Tiago, and is offering it in a revised variant lineup too. With the update, the Tiago has not only gotten better in looks, but also packs a lot more tech than before. Given its price overlap with the a segment-above Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, we decided to compare the specifications of the two hatchbacks to help you pick the right one:

Prices

Model 2026 Tata Tiago Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Ex-showroom New Delhi Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 8.55 lakh (introductory) Rs 5.60 lakh to Rs 8.04 lakh

The newly launched 2026 Tata Tiago is more affordable by almost Rs 1 lakh than the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios when their entry-level variants are considered.

That said, at the top-end, it’s the Hyundai hatchback that costs nearly Rs 50,000 less compared to the facelifted Tiago.

Dimensions

Dimensions 2026 Tata Tiago Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Difference Length 3,813 mm 3,815 mm (- 2 mm) Width 1,684 mm 1,680 mm + 4 mm Height 1,535 mm 1,520 mm + 15 mm Wheelbase 2,400 mm 2,450 mm (- 50 mm)

Both the hatchbacks measure quite similar when the key dimensions are considered.

While the Tiago is slightly wider and taller than the Hyundai hatchback, the latter is marginally longer and also has a 50 mm longer wheelbase.

Colour Options

2026 Tata Tiago Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Pure Grey* Titan Grey Pristine White* Atlas White Daytona Grey* Titan Grey Matte Pangong Pulse* Teal Blue Sobo Surge* Typhoon Silver Varanasi Vibrance* Fiery Red

*Also available with black roof in select variants

Both the hatchbacks can be had in six monotone paint options, having a similar colour palette as well.

That said, it’s the facelifted Tata Tiago that also comes in a dual-tone paint option with a black roof, although reserved for the fully loaded Creative Plus trim.

You can check out our ‘variant-wise colour options on offer with the new Tata Tiago’ story to buy the hatchback in the paint shade that resonates with your personality the most.

Features

Features 2026 Tata Tiago Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Headlights ✅(auto multi-reflector LED headlights with follow-me-home function) ✅(auto-projector headlights with follow-me-home function) LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED front fog lamps ✅ ❌ Wheel arch cladding ✅ ❌ Wheels 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Door handles Body coloured with chrome garnish Body coloured ORVM housings Black Body coloured ORVM-mounted turn indicators ✅ ✅ Roof rails ❌ ✅ Shark fin antenna ✅ ✅ LED tail lights ✅(with connecting light bar in the centre) ✅ Dual-tone paint option ✅ ❌ Cabin theme Black and grey interior Black and grey interior Seat upholstery Fabric Semi-fabric Under-thigh support for front seats ✅ ❌ Fabric-wrapped upper portion of the dashboard ✅ ❌ 2-spoke steering wheel ✅ ❌ Chrome-finished inside door handles ✅ ✅ Footwell illumination ❌ ✅ Front centre armrest with storage ✅ ❌ Cooled glovebox ✅ ✅ Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ✅ ✅ Climate control ✅(auto) ✅(auto) Rear AC vents ✅ ✅ Instrument cluster Digitised Analogue (with an MID in the centre) Height-adjustable driver seat ✅(6-way adjustment) ✅ All four power windows ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ✅ ❌ Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs ✅ ✅ Power-folding ORVMs ✅ ❌ USB charging ports at the front (1 x Type-A and 1 Type-C) ✅ ✅ 65W fast-charging USB Type-C port (front and rear) ✅ ❌ Central locking ✅ ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Cruise control ✅ ✅ Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Wireless phone charger ✅ ✅ Boot lamp ❌ ✅ Touchscreen infotainment unit ✅(10.25-inches) ✅(8-inches) Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Speakers 4 4 Steering-mounted audio and calling controls ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ Hill-hold control ✅ ✅ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ Rear parking camera with guidelines ✅ ✅ 360-degree camera ✅ ❌ Cornering stability control ✅ ❌ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ 3-point seatbelts for all passengers ✅ ✅ Traction control ✅ ❌ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ Rear wiper with washer ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ❌ Dashcam ❌ ✅

Both the hatchbacks get some similar equipment such as 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, cruise control, a wireless phone charger, six airbags, and even a rear parking camera. You can also check out this story to know more about what has changed with this facelift of the Tiago.

The Tiago, having been updated recently, gets slightly more modern features in the form of a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power-folding ORVMs, and a 360-degree camera.

That said, the Grand i10 Nios gets a dashcam, a boot lamp, footwell illumination, roof rails, and semi-leatherette upholstery over the new Tata Tiago.

We have also covered the variant-wise features available with the updated Tata Tiago to help you select the right variant for your needs.

Engine And Gearbox Options

Specification 2026 Tata Tiago Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 86 PS 73.5 PS 83 PS 69 PS Torque 113 Nm 96.5 Nm 114 Nm 95 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT

*AMT - automated manual transmission

Both the hatchbacks here come with an identical 1.2-litre capacity petrol powertrain along with a similar set of transmission options.

The above mentioned powertrains also get the option of a dual-cylinder CNG setup with both the hatchbacks. In the new Tiago, it produces 75.5 PS and 95 Nm in CNG mode, while making 69 PS and 95 Nm in CNG mode in the Hyundai hatchback.

Tata offers the CNG version with both the manual and AMT automatic choices, but the CNG variants of the Grand i10 Nios come with the manual shifter only.

We have already covered the exact variant-wise powertrain options of the new Tata Tiago to help you choose the right combination depending on your requirement.

CarDekho Says…

With the recent update, the Tata Tiago has gotten a refreshed exterior and interior look, making it seem more upmarket than before. Not only that, it now also features some amenities from a couple of segments above, putting it in contention with midsize hatchbacks, including the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. If you prefer more tech in your car by way of a larger touchscreen unit and a 360-degree camera along with the CNG-AMT combo, you should pick the Tata hatchback.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, on the other hand, has been one of the most tried and tested products in the hatchback space, and is hard to falter given its price. Yes, there are some noticeable misses compared to the Tiago here, but it makes up for the loss by offering a relatively smoother ownership experience and certain small-but-useful features such as a dashcam, footwell illumination and even a boot lamp.

Other Options To Consider

While the Tiago and Grand i10 Nios are both well-rounded and dependable packages, here are some of their alternatives that you could consider: