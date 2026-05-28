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    Tata Tiago Facelift Variant-wise Powertrain: Check Which Variant Gets What Engine And Gearbox Option

    The updated Tiago is retaining its 1.2-litre petrol engine with petrol and CNG fuel options, paired with manual and AMT gearboxes 

    Published On May 28, 2026 02:29 PM By Ashin

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    Tata Tiago

    The 2026 Tata Tiago has been launched in its facelifted avatar. The hatchback receives a comprehensive exterior and interior update; however, it continues with its existing petrol and CNG powertrain options.  The Tiago facelift is now available in 6 variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Plus A, Creative and Creative Plus. If you are curious about which specifications are available with which variants, we have detailed that below. But before that, let’s check the specifications:

    2026 Tata Tiago Facelift: Powertrain Options

    Engine 

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Plus CNG 

    Power 

    86 PS 

    86 PS/ 73.4 PS (CNG) 

    Torque 

    113 Nm 

    113 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) 

    Transmission 

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 

    Fuel Economy

    19.01 kmpl 

    19.01 kmpl/28.06 km/kg(CNG) 

    AMT- automated manual transmission

    2026 Tata Tiago Facelift: Variant-wise Powertrain Options

    Variant

    Petrol MT

    Petrol AMT

    CNG MT

    CNG AMT

    Smart

    Pure

    Pure Plus

    Pure Plus A

    Creative

    Creative Plus

    • The Tata Tiago’s petrol-manual (MT) powertrain is offered across all six variants.

    • The base-spec Smart variant cannot be had with the automatic (AMT) gearbox option, in both petrol and CNG guises.

    • The Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Plus A and Creative variants are available with all four powertrain combinations.

    • The top-spec Creative Plus variant misses out on the CNG powertrain options and is only available with the petrol engine.

    CNG Automatic!

    Tata is offering the CNG-AMT option across all mid-spec trims, making the Tiago one of the few hatchbacks in the segment to get an automatic gearbox with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Infact, the CNG AMT now gets paddle shifters too.

    2026 Tata Tiago Facelift: Features and Safety

    The updated Tiago now has a larger freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a fully digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear AC vents, rear USB charging ports, dual Type-C ports, dual wireless phone charger, cruise control, keyless entry with push-button start/stop and auto folding ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors).

    On the safety side, the hatchback offers 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), Hill Hold Control (HHC), ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

    2026 Tata Tiago Facelift: Price and Rivals

    The Tiago facelift has been launched at Rs 4.69 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) and it rivals the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki Swift and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R.

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