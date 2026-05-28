Tata Tiago Facelift Variant-wise Powertrain: Check Which Variant Gets What Engine And Gearbox Option

The 2026 Tata Tiago has been launched in its facelifted avatar. The hatchback receives a comprehensive exterior and interior update; however, it continues with its existing petrol and CNG powertrain options. The Tiago facelift is now available in 6 variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Plus A, Creative and Creative Plus. If you are curious about which specifications are available with which variants, we have detailed that below. But before that, let’s check the specifications:

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift: Powertrain Options

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Plus CNG Power 86 PS 86 PS/ 73.4 PS (CNG) Torque 113 Nm 113 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT Fuel Economy 19.01 kmpl 19.01 kmpl/28.06 km/kg(CNG)

AMT- automated manual transmission

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift: Variant-wise Powertrain Options

Variant Petrol MT Petrol AMT CNG MT CNG AMT Smart ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Pure ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Pure Plus ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Pure Plus A ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Creative ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Creative Plus ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌

The Tata Tiago’s petrol-manual (MT) powertrain is offered across all six variants.

The base-spec Smart variant cannot be had with the automatic (AMT) gearbox option, in both petrol and CNG guises.

The Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Plus A and Creative variants are available with all four powertrain combinations.

The top-spec Creative Plus variant misses out on the CNG powertrain options and is only available with the petrol engine.

CNG Automatic! Tata is offering the CNG-AMT option across all mid-spec trims, making the Tiago one of the few hatchbacks in the segment to get an automatic gearbox with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Infact, the CNG AMT now gets paddle shifters too.

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift: Features and Safety

The updated Tiago now has a larger freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a fully digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear AC vents, rear USB charging ports, dual Type-C ports, dual wireless phone charger, cruise control, keyless entry with push-button start/stop and auto folding ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors).

On the safety side, the hatchback offers 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), Hill Hold Control (HHC), ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift: Price and Rivals

The Tiago facelift has been launched at Rs 4.69 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) and it rivals the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki Swift and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R.