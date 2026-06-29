Most Affordable Turbo-Petrol Manual Cars Under 10 Lakh In India

Turbo-petrol engines have become increasingly popular among Indian buyers, prompting manufacturers to offer them in more affordable variants across different segments. Let’s have a closer look at which variants are available under Rs 10 lakh for the turbo-petrol manual powertrains:

Tata Nexon

Starts at Rs 7.37 Lakh

The Tata Nexon has the turbo-petrol engine option, which is available from the base Smart variant, priced at Rs 7.37 lakh (ex-showroom), making it most affordable car to offer this powertrain in the compact SUV segment. It has 120 PS power and 170 Nm of torque, which is adequate for highway runs, and it also returns a decent fuel economy.

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine Transmission 6-speed MT Power (PS) 120 PS Torque (Nm) 170 Nm

Here are the variants in which the Tata Nexon offers a turbo-petrol engine under Rs 10 lakh:

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom) Smart Rs 7.37 lakh Smart Plus Rs 8.07 lakh Smart Plus S Rs 8.37 lakh Pure Plus Rs 8.95 lakh Pure Plus PS Rs 9.60 lakh Creative Rs 10 lakh

The Tata Nexon is one of the most popular choices in this segment, offering a great feature set and multiple powertrain options.

Citroen C3X

Starts at Rs 7.50 Lakh

Known for its best-in-class ride quality, the Citroen C3X made it into this list with its 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit. Both the variants of turbo-petrol C3X are offered under Rs 10 lakh, which is Feel turbo priced at Rs 7.50 lakh and Shine Turbo priced at Rs 8.89 lakh (both ex-showroom). It builds up the pace quickly, making it useful in daily traffic scenarios, going in and out of the gaps, which makes the drive fun and engaging. Here’s a look at engine specifications.

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed MT Power (PS) 110 PS Torque (Nm) 190 Nm

These are the variants in which the Citroen C3X offers a turbo-petrol manual powertrain:

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom) Feel Turbo Rs 7.50 lakh Shine Turbo Rs 8.89 lakh

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Starts at Rs 7.54 Lakh

The Mahindra XUV 3XO gets two turbo-petrol engine choices, with the base MX trim getting a 1.2-litre MPFi engine, which is priced at Rs 7.54 lakh (ex-showroom). This standard engine is slightly less powerful than the TGDi offered in higher AX trims, but the performance of this engine is good and efficient as well. Here’s a detailed specification of the engine.

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed MT Power (PS) 111 PS Torque (Nm) 200 Nm

Here’s a variant list with prices in which the Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a turbo-petrol engine:

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom) MX1 Rs 7.54 lakh REVX M Rs 8.39 lakh REVX M(O) Rs 8.91 lakh MX2 Pro Rs 8.99 lakh MX3 Rs 9.19 lakh MX3 Pro Rs 9.42 lakh AX5 Rs 10 lakh

Skoda Kylaq

Starts at Rs 7.59 Lakh

Next on the list is the new Skoda Kylaq, offering a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit priced at Rs 7.59 for the base Classic variant. It is fun-to-drive and one of the easiest to recommend turbo-petrols in this segment. If you are looking for a car that fills the gap Volkswagen Polo left, this is the car that practically shares the TSI motor with it and has that punchy mid-range as well. But it does guzzle the fuel a lot, so expect 10-11 kmpl at best. Let’s have a look at what the German SUV packs under the hood:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed MT Power (PS) 115 PS Torque (Nm) 178 Nm

These are the variants in which Skoda Kylaq offers a turbo-petrol manual powertrain:

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom) Classic Rs 7.59 lakh Classic Plus Rs 8.25 lakh Signature Rs 9.43 lakh

Renault Kiger

Starts at Rs 7.89 Lakh

Coming to the French carmaker, Renault Kiger also has an exciting turbo-petrol on offer, which drives well around the city and has a decent fuel economy as well. It feels livelier to drive, making the overtakes easier compared to the naturally aspirated unit. Going in and out of city traffic would be a lot easier in the Kiger. Renault recently added an Evolution Plus variant priced at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), which brought the option of a turbo-petrol engine with manual transmission, making it more accessible in the Kiger line-up. For details on the Evolution Plus variant, check out our story for it.

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed MT Power (PS) 100 PS Torque (Nm) 160 Nm

These are the variants in which Renault Kiger offers a turbo-petrol manual powertrain:

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom) Evolution Plus Turbo Rs 7.89 lakh Techno Turbo Rs 8.45 lakh Emotion Turbo Rs 9.35 lakh

Tata Punch

Starts at Rs 8.35 Lakh

Next, our very own Indian carmaker, the Tata Punch, also offers a turbo-petrol unit with a manual transmission, which finally feels like Tata added the missing piece of the puzzle for this car. It is offered in Adventure Turbo and Accomplished Plus S Turbo variants, which are priced at Rs 8.35 lakh and Rs 9.85 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom), and it feels superb to drive and finally matches its SUV-like punch in its performance. This engine is shared with bigger Tatas as well, which makes the Punch accessible in Tata’s line-up.

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed MT Power (PS) 120 PS Torque (Nm) 170 Nm

These are the variants in which Tata Punch offers a turbo-petrol manual powertrain:

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom) Adventure Turbo Rs 8.35 lakh Accomplished Turbo Rs 9.85 lakh

Kia Syros

Starts at Rs 8.42 Lakh

The Korean carmaker, with its Kia Syros SUV, comes equipped with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a manual transmission, priced at Rs 8.42 lakh for the HTE Turbo variant and going up to Rs 9.82 lakh for the HTK EX Turbo trim (both ex-showroom). With the Syros, this engine feels very relaxed, and the fun-to-drive element is present in it. For usual highway runs, it will catch up to triple-digit speeds easily but with a relaxed tone. Here are more details of the engine specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed MT Power (PS) 120 PS Torque (Nm) 172 Nm

These are the variants in which Kia Syros offers a turbo-petrol manual powertrain:

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom) HTE Turbo Rs 8.42 lakh HTE (O) Turbo Rs 9.22 lakh HTK EX Turbo Rs 9.82 lakh

Hyundai Venue

Starts at Rs 8.91 Lakh

Another vehicle from a Korean carmaker is the Hyundai Venue, which is also a popular choice in the sub-4 m SUV segment. The Venue offers two turbo-petrol engine variants in this list, which are HX 2 Turbo and HX 5 Turbo, priced at Rs 8.91 lakh and Rs 9.90 lakh (both ex-showroom). This engine with the Venue is easy to drive, having a light clutch, makes the city drives convenient to zip through traffic. Highway drives are also good, overtakes are quick and can do 100-120 kmph easily. Have a look at engine specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed MT Power (PS) 120 PS Torque (Nm) 172 Nm

These are the variants in which Hyundai Venue offers a turbo-petrol manual powertrain:

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom) HX 2 Turbo Rs 8.91 lakh HX 5 Turbo Rs 9.90 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Starts at Rs 8.92 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the only Maruti making it to this list, which offers the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine under Rs 10 lakh. The Fronx comes with Delta Plus Turbo trim priced at Rs 8.92 lakh and Zeta Turbo trim priced at Rs 9.71 lakh (ex-showroom). Both variants are offered with manual transmission and also have an automatic transmission with a torque converter as well. With the manual gearbox paired to this engine, the drive experience is enjoyable, effortless and smooth.

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 5-speed MT Power (PS) 100 PS Torque (Nm) 148 Nm

These are the variants in which Maruti Suzuki Fronx offers a turbo-petrol manual powertrain:

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom) Delta Plus Turbo Rs 8.92 lakh Zeta Turbo Rs 9.71 lakh

Kia Sonet

Starts at Rs 9.17 Lakh

One more vehicle from the Korean carmaker is the Kia Sonet, which also shares the 1-litre turbo-petrol unit like the Syros and Venue. This engine is offered in HTK (O) Turbo iMT trim priced at Rs 9.17 lakh (ex-showroom). With the clutchless manual transmission, the Sonet is hassle-free when dealing with city traffic as there’s no clutch pedal to deal with. This engine, despite being a three-cylinder unit, does not have the noise and vibrations of it, drives smoothly with bumper-to-bumper traffic and on highways as well, and continues to pull strongly beyond 80 kmph speeds.

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed MT Power (PS) 120 PS Torque (Nm) 172 Nm

These are the variants in which Kia Sonet offers a turbo-petrol manual powertrain:

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom) HTK (O) Turbo iMT Rs 9.17 lakh

Hyundai i20 N Line

Starts at Rs 9.27 Lakh

When we are talking about the turbo-petrol cars, the Hyundai i20 N Line will definitely cross your mind as the sportiest car in the segment. This hatchback has a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and is offered in N8 trim priced at Rs 9.27 lakh (ex-showroom). This car, compared to the regular i20, not only gets a powerful engine but also the dynamics pack upgrade with slightly stiffer suspension and lower ground clearance, making this N Line an exciting package.

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed MT Power (PS) 120 PS Torque (Nm) 172 Nm

These are the variants in which the Hyundai i20 N Line offers a turbo-petrol manual powertrain:

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom) N8 Rs 9.27 lakh

Nissan Magnite

Starts at Rs 9.96 Lakh

Coming to the Nissan Magnite, the platform sibling of the Renault Kiger also shares the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Magnite is offered in a single N Connecta Turbo variant under Rs 10 lakh, which is priced at Rs 9.96 lakh (ex-showroom) with the manual transmission. This engine has a linear power delivery, which is good in the city and builds up speed quickly on the highway. Paired with a light clutch, driving through the city traffic is effortless. Let’s have a look at the engine specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 5-speed MT Power (PS) 100 PS Torque (Nm) 160 Nm

These are the variants in which Nissan Magnite offers a turbo-petrol manual powertrain:

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom) N Connecta Turbo Rs 9.96 lakh

Skoda Slavia

Starts at Rs 9.99 Lakh

Finally, comes the Skoda Slavia, which has also made it to this list with an affordable Classic variant offering the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Slavia is the most expensive car in this list, which is also coming a segment higher than other cars. Driving experience of this engine is fun and does not feel underpowered at all. Clutch effort is low, making the city drives convenient, and highway runs are the most exciting part of this car. Slavia can easily stay at 100-120 kmph speeds with no strain felt.

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed MT Power (PS) 115 PS Torque (Nm) 178 Nm

These are the variants in which Skoda Slavia offers a turbo-petrol manual powertrain:

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom) Classic Rs 9.99 lakh

Looking at this long list of turbo-petrol cars, we now know that almost every manufacturer needs a piece of the pie in this category, which is why we are seeing multiple variants available in the entry-level trims of each car that offer turbo-petrol engines. So, based on the pie you like from this plate, please let us know which one you found most exciting!