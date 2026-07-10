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    Nissan Tekton Vs Tata Sierra: Nissan's New SUV Takes On Tata's Premium Offering

    Nissan brings a fresh option to the segment, while the Sierra counters with more space and multiple powertrain choices. Which SUV deserves your attention? Find out.

    Sumit
    Sumit
    Published On Jul 10, 2026 10:03 IST
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    Published OnJul 10, 2026 10:03 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 10, 2026 10:03 IST
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    Nissan Tekton Vs Tata Sierra

    With the launch of the Tekton, Nissan has made a comeback in the highly competitive compact SUV segment. The new SUV brings bold styling, modern features, and turbo-petrol power to take on some of the well-established rivals. One of its biggest competitors is the Tata Sierra, which offers a wider choice of powertrains, a more spacious cabin, and one of the most feature-rich interiors in the segment. 

    If you are planning to buy a compact SUV in this price range, here's how the Nissan Tekton and Tata Sierra compare in terms of pricing, dimensions, features, and engine options.

    Nissan Tekton vs Tata Sierra: Price

    Model

    Nissan Tekton 

    Tata Sierra

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh

    Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh 

    • The Nissan Tekton is the more affordable SUV here, with prices starting nearly Rs 1 lakh lower than the Tata Sierra.

    • The Sierra, however, stretches much further up the price ladder thanks to its broader variant lineup and additional powertrain choices. So while the Tekton appears to be the more accessible option, the Sierra offers buyers a wider range of choices depending on your budget.

    Nissan Tekton vs Tata Sierra: Dimensions

    Model

    Nissan Tekton

    Tata Sierra

    Difference

    Length

    4348 mm 

    4340 mm

    +8 mm

    Width

    1815 mm 

    1841 mm

    (-26 mm)

    Height

    1674 mm 

    1715 mm 

    (-41 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2657 mm 

    2730 mm

    (-73 mm)

    Bootspace

    518 litres 

    622 litres 

    (-104 mm)

    Nissan Tekton
    Photos

    • On paper, both SUVs are almost identical in terms of overall length.

    Nissan Tekton side
    Tata Sierra

    • The Sierra, however, has the advantage in width, height, wheelbase, and boot capacity. Those numbers should translate into a roomier cabin and more luggage space, making it more practical for buyers who regularly travel with family.

    • The Tekton, meanwhile, remains close enough in size that it should still offer a practical everyday SUV experience without feeling significantly smaller on the road.

    Nissan Tekton vs Tata Sierra: Colour Options

    Nissan Tekton 

    Tata Sierra

    Pearl White

    Pristine White 

    Flare Garnet Red

    Pure Grey

    Onyx Black

    Coorg Cloud

    Indigo Blue

    Munnar Mist

    Moonbow Grey

    Bengal Rouge 

    Blade Silver

    Andaman Adventure 

    • Both SUVs offer a good mix of eye-catching colour options.

    • The Tekton's palette leans towards a more urban look with shades like Indigo Blue and Moonbow Grey. The Sierra, meanwhile, offers bolder colours such as Andaman Adventure and Bengal Rouge, which make it stand out instantly on the road.

    • Ultimately, both offer enough variety, and will largely come down to personal preference.

    Nissan Tekton vs Tata Sierra: Powertrain

    Model

    Nissan Tekton

    Tata Sierra

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 

    1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    Power

    100 PS 

    163 PS

    106 PS

    160 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    166 Nm

    280 Nm

    145 Nm

    255 Nm

    260 Nm (MT), 280 Nm (AT)

    Transmission

    6-speed manual

    6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT*

    6-speed Manual, 7-speed DCT*

    6-speed torque converter 

    6-speed Manual, 6-speed torque converter 

    *DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    • When it comes to powertrain options, both SUVs take slightly different approaches.

    • The Nissan Tekton is offered with two turbo-petrol engine options, including a 1.3-litre mild-hybrid unit that delivers the higher power output of the two. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic, depending on the engine.

    • Interestingly, despite having a smaller 1.3-litre engine, the Tekton's mild-hybrid turbo-petrol produces slightly more power than the Sierra's larger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit.

    • The Tata Sierra, meanwhile, offers a broader range of powertrains. Along with a turbo-petrol engine, it gets a naturally aspirated petrol engine option and a diesel engine choice, with manual and automatic gearbox options depending on the powertrain choice you make.

    Nissan Tekton vs Tata Sierra: Features

    Feature

    Nissan Tekton

    Tata Sierra

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    ✅(connected)

    ✅(connected)

    Wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Co-driver entertainment screen 

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Digital Driver’s Display

    10.25-inch display 

    10.25-inch display

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker Arkamys tuned

    12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Dual-zone climate control

    Dual-zone climate control

    Powered front seats 

    ✅(only driver side powered seats)

    Boss mode 

    ✅(manual)

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Front seats with extendable underthigh support

    Ventilated front seats 

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Head-up Display (HUD)

    Rear-centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Built-in Google

    Powered tailgate

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Hill Descent Control

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    2026 Nissan Tekton
    Tata Sierra ICE Interior

    • The Tekton arrives with a long equipment list that includes connected LED tail lamps, dual-zone climate control, powered front-row seats with ventilation, built-in Google integration, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone connectivity, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.

    Tata Sierra EV Panoramic Sunroof

    • The Sierra matches most of those features while adding a few unique touches of its own. It gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, a co-driver entertainment display, a 12-speaker JBL sound system with an integrated soundbar, a head-up display, front seats with extendable under-thigh support, and a manual boss mode for the rear passenger.

    Nissan Tekton 2026 features

    • Neither SUV compromises on safety, as both come equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera system, tyre pressure monitoring system, and Level-2 ADAS.

    • Overall, both SUVs feel well equipped, but the Sierra offers a few additional comfort and infotainment features that help it stand apart.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Nissan Tekton makes a strong first impression with its competitive pricing, bold styling, and a feature list that includes several premium touches in the interiors. For buyers looking for a modern compact SUV with a turbo-petrol engine, it presents itself as an attractive option.

    The Tata Sierra, however, builds on a similar formula but offers more engine choices, a roomier cabin, a larger boot, and a few extra premium features inside the cabin. These additions make it feel like the more versatile SUV of the two.

    If your priority is getting into a well-equipped compact SUV at a lower starting price, the Tekton deserves serious consideration. However, if having extra cabin space, and additional comfort features matter more, the Sierra is likely to justify its higher asking price.

    Other Cars To Consider:

    • Hyundai Creta: Continues to set the benchmark with its easy-to-live-with nature, comfortable cabin, and a long list of features that suit everyday family use.

    • Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Prioritise fuel efficiency with their strong-hybrid technology, while also offering the reassurance of Maruti's and Toyota's extensive sales and service network.

    • Maruti Victoris: Offers a more elegant take on the compact SUV space with its estate-inspired styling, practical cabin, and generous boot space.

    • Honda Elevate: Appeals with its clean styling, spacious cabin, and a refined driving experience that's easy to enjoy every day.

    • Renault Duster: Brings a rugged SUV character, comfortable ride quality, and proven underpinnings that also form the basis of the Nissan Tekton.

    • MG Astor: Focuses on delivering a premium in-cabin experience with modern technology, and a comfortable ride experience.

    • Skoda Kushaq: Impresses with its engaging driving dynamics, and solid build quality, while also providing a well-equipped feature list.

    • Volkswagen Taigun: Blends clean styling with confident handling, strong highway manners, and a driver-focused experience.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Sumit
    Sumit
    <p><span>The latest addition to our CarDekho Team, Sumit is an automobile fanatic who keeps in good touch with recent developments in the automobile sector. His passion for vehicles forced him to write a research paper on the recent development in the field and initiate an automobile club in his university. By joining CarDekho, he is able to converge his passion and profession successfully.</span></p>Read more

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