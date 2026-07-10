Nissan Tekton Vs Tata Sierra: Nissan's New SUV Takes On Tata's Premium Offering

With the launch of the Tekton, Nissan has made a comeback in the highly competitive compact SUV segment. The new SUV brings bold styling, modern features, and turbo-petrol power to take on some of the well-established rivals. One of its biggest competitors is the Tata Sierra, which offers a wider choice of powertrains, a more spacious cabin, and one of the most feature-rich interiors in the segment.

If you are planning to buy a compact SUV in this price range, here's how the Nissan Tekton and Tata Sierra compare in terms of pricing, dimensions, features, and engine options.

Nissan Tekton vs Tata Sierra: Price

Model Nissan Tekton Tata Sierra Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh

The Nissan Tekton is the more affordable SUV here, with prices starting nearly Rs 1 lakh lower than the Tata Sierra.

The Sierra, however, stretches much further up the price ladder thanks to its broader variant lineup and additional powertrain choices. So while the Tekton appears to be the more accessible option, the Sierra offers buyers a wider range of choices depending on your budget.

Nissan Tekton vs Tata Sierra: Dimensions

Model Nissan Tekton Tata Sierra Difference Length 4348 mm 4340 mm +8 mm Width 1815 mm 1841 mm (-26 mm) Height 1674 mm 1715 mm (-41 mm) Wheelbase 2657 mm 2730 mm (-73 mm) Bootspace 518 litres 622 litres (-104 mm)

On paper, both SUVs are almost identical in terms of overall length.

The Sierra, however, has the advantage in width, height, wheelbase, and boot capacity. Those numbers should translate into a roomier cabin and more luggage space, making it more practical for buyers who regularly travel with family.

The Tekton, meanwhile, remains close enough in size that it should still offer a practical everyday SUV experience without feeling significantly smaller on the road.

Nissan Tekton vs Tata Sierra: Colour Options

Nissan Tekton Tata Sierra Pearl White Pristine White Flare Garnet Red Pure Grey Onyx Black Coorg Cloud Indigo Blue Munnar Mist Moonbow Grey Bengal Rouge Blade Silver Andaman Adventure

Both SUVs offer a good mix of eye-catching colour options.

The Tekton's palette leans towards a more urban look with shades like Indigo Blue and Moonbow Grey. The Sierra, meanwhile, offers bolder colours such as Andaman Adventure and Bengal Rouge, which make it stand out instantly on the road.

Ultimately, both offer enough variety, and will largely come down to personal preference.

Nissan Tekton vs Tata Sierra: Powertrain

Model Nissan Tekton Tata Sierra Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 100 PS 163 PS 106 PS 160 PS 118 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm 145 Nm 255 Nm 260 Nm (MT), 280 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT* 6-speed Manual, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed torque converter 6-speed Manual, 6-speed torque converter

*DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

When it comes to powertrain options, both SUVs take slightly different approaches.

The Nissan Tekton is offered with two turbo-petrol engine options, including a 1.3-litre mild-hybrid unit that delivers the higher power output of the two. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic, depending on the engine.

Interestingly, despite having a smaller 1.3-litre engine, the Tekton's mild-hybrid turbo-petrol produces slightly more power than the Sierra's larger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit.

The Tata Sierra, meanwhile, offers a broader range of powertrains. Along with a turbo-petrol engine, it gets a naturally aspirated petrol engine option and a diesel engine choice, with manual and automatic gearbox options depending on the powertrain choice you make.

Nissan Tekton vs Tata Sierra: Features

Feature Nissan Tekton Tata Sierra Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅(connected) ✅(connected) Wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 19-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Co-driver entertainment screen ❌ ✅ Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Digital Driver’s Display 10.25-inch display 10.25-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker Arkamys tuned 12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Dual-zone climate control Dual-zone climate control Powered front seats ✅ ✅(only driver side powered seats) Boss mode ❌ ✅(manual) Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Front seats with extendable underthigh support ❌ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Head-up Display (HUD) ❌ ✅ Rear-centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ✅ (Automatic only) Multi-drive Modes ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Built-in Google ✅ ❌ Powered tailgate ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Hill Descent Control ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅ ✅

The Tekton arrives with a long equipment list that includes connected LED tail lamps, dual-zone climate control, powered front-row seats with ventilation, built-in Google integration, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone connectivity, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.

The Sierra matches most of those features while adding a few unique touches of its own. It gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, a co-driver entertainment display, a 12-speaker JBL sound system with an integrated soundbar, a head-up display, front seats with extendable under-thigh support, and a manual boss mode for the rear passenger.

Neither SUV compromises on safety, as both come equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera system, tyre pressure monitoring system, and Level-2 ADAS.

Overall, both SUVs feel well equipped, but the Sierra offers a few additional comfort and infotainment features that help it stand apart.

CarDekho Says…

The Nissan Tekton makes a strong first impression with its competitive pricing, bold styling, and a feature list that includes several premium touches in the interiors. For buyers looking for a modern compact SUV with a turbo-petrol engine, it presents itself as an attractive option.

The Tata Sierra, however, builds on a similar formula but offers more engine choices, a roomier cabin, a larger boot, and a few extra premium features inside the cabin. These additions make it feel like the more versatile SUV of the two.

If your priority is getting into a well-equipped compact SUV at a lower starting price, the Tekton deserves serious consideration. However, if having extra cabin space, and additional comfort features matter more, the Sierra is likely to justify its higher asking price.

Other Cars To Consider: