Maruti Brezza Completes 10 Years In India Since Its Launch In March 2016

If you’re on social media, you’ve probably come across the viral refrain, ‘2026 is the new 2016.’ And as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza completes a decade on sale in India this March with a facelift expected soon, that line feels strangely fitting. When it first arrived, the Brezza helped shape what would become one of India’s hottest-selling segments. Over time, the Brezza has stayed a mass favourite by racking up impressive sales numbers year after year.

Now, as it steps into its second decade, here is a look back at the journey it rode and then what’s ahead:

Maruti Brezza Over The Years

First-generation Maruti Vitara Brezza (2016-2022)

On its launch, the Brezza was originally named ‘Vitara Brezza’. It was introduced as a diesel-only sub-compact SUV with a 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine that produced 90 PS and 200 Nm of torque. The engine was paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Later, Maruti also introduced a 5-speed AMT option, making it more convenient for city buyers.

In terms of design, the Brezza had a bold and boxy look. It featured a wide grille, strong character lines, and a high ground clearance. Inside, it offered features like a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and dual airbags. Over time, Maruti added more features like cruise control and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.

The first-generation Brezza was known for its fuel efficiency, low maintenance costs, and strong resale value.

First-generation Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift

In 2020, Maruti gave the Vitara Brezza a mid-life update. This facelift was important because the diesel engine also departed with it, pertaining to shifting from BS4 to BS6 norms. With stricter emission norms coming into effect, Maruti equipped the Brezza with a new 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine. This engine produced 105 PS and 138 Nm of torque. It was available with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission with a mild-hybrid system.

The design was also refreshed. It received a new grille, updated bumper, revised headlamps with LED elements, and new alloy wheels. Inside, there were minor updates, including an updated infotainment system and connected car features in higher variants. This update helped the Brezza stay relevant in a growing and competitive sub-compact SUV market.

Interesting Fact: This was also the time when Toyota introduced the Brezza’s rebadged version called ‘Urban Cruiser’, but then it was later discontinued with the arrival of the new generation.

Second-generation Brezza (2022-Present)

It was in 2022 that the second-generation Brezza was launched. This version dropped the ‘Vitara’ name and was simply called the Brezza.

The design became more modern and sharper. It featured sleeker LED headlamps, a new grille, redesigned bumpers, and LED tail lamps at the rear. The overall stance looked more premium and urban.

Under the hood, it continued with the 1.5-litre petrol engine. Over time, this engine was updated to meet new emission norms and is now part of Maruti’s updated K-series range. It produces around 103 PS and 137 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters. Maruti also introduced a CNG option, making it more economical for buyers.

The feature list saw a big jump. The second-gen Brezza offers a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, 360-degree camera, head-up display, and up to six airbags. These additions made it more competitive in its segment.

2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift (Upcoming)

The second-generation Brezza facelift is expected to launch in 2026. From the earlier spyshots, it is likely to get cosmetic changes. The exterior can see a revised grille, updated headlamps, new bumpers, and redesigned alloy wheels. Inside, Maruti could introduce a larger infotainment screen, updated software, and new connected car features.

In terms of powertrain, the Brezza is expected to continue with the 1.5-litre petrol engine. The CNG option is also likely to continue, but in an underbody dual-cylinder avatar as seen with the new Maruti Victoris.

As it completes nearly a decade in India, the Maruti Brezza remains one of the key players in the sub-4 metre SUV segment. However, it does have some strong rivalry from the likes of Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Mahindra XUV 3XO and also the two crossovers Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.