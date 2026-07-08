Facelifts That You Should Wait For Before Buying A New Car In 2026!

The Indian automotive industry has seen quite some action with the launch of new products like the Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra EV, 2026 Tata Tiago, and Tiago EV, and more. We are already halfway through this year, and there are still some cars that have been spotted undergoing testing, which means that we could expect them to get their midlife updates this year:

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift

Expected Launch: August 2026

The Scorpio N, which is the successor to the original Scorpio (now called the Scorpio Classic), was launched back in 2021 and uplifted the Scorpio brand with a rugged new exterior, premium interiors, and the iconic silhouette. Now, the Scorpio N is due for an update, and a test mule was also spotted, which hints at a launch later this year. The Scorpio N Facelift could be launched in August, along with other Mahindra SUVs, maybe around Independence Day

Skoda Slavia Facelift

Expected Launch: August 2026

After Skoda updated the Kushaq, it's now time for their sedan, the Slavia, to undergo updates, which could happen in the next few months. The Slavia Facelift was spied testing earlier this year, from which we could expect identical powertrain options, an updated fascia, and an updated rear as well. The Skoda Slavia currently features a premium cabin, a single-pane sunroof, and safety equipment like 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, ESP, TPMS, and more. It has two turbo-petrol engine options mated to a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DCT as well.

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift

Expected Launch: September 2026

Just like the Volkswagen Taigun received a facelift, the Volkswagen Virtus is also set to receive its mid-cycle update. The Volkswagen Virtus is very much appreciated by enthusiasts for having exciting performance and handling from the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. With the facelift, the Virtus could have a redesigned front and some styling updates in the interior as well. To know more about the facelift, here’s our story on the Virtus facelift, which was spotted testing.

Tata Nexon Facelift

Expected Launch: Early 2027

The Tata Punch and Tiago got their respective updates in recent times, which made them more attractive as a package in their respective segments. Now, the Tata Nexon, which has been the most popular product in its segment and consistently ranks among the top-selling cars, Tata Motors could be giving an update to this car as well. The Nexon formula works, offering multiple powertrain options and catering to a wider range of customers with different variants available across price points. There could be an update to the Nexon later this year, which may change the design and interior to help it stay on top of the sales charts.

Honda Elevate Facelift

Expected Launch: Late 2026

The Honda Elevate is the most no-nonsense car from this segment, which has a sufficient feature set, safety equipment, and a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine option. With the Honda City getting a facelift recently, it is now time for the Elevate as well to receive its new face. The Honda Elevate currently gets premium dual-tone interiors, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a powered driver seat. Also, in terms of safety, it gets a blind spot camera, 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ABS with EBD.

Tata Tigor Facelift

Expected Launch: October 2026

A patent was filed for the new facelift design of the Tigor compact sedan, similar to the updates received by the Tiago with a new fascia, faux connected tail lamps, updated interiors, and more. The Tata Tigor facelift could be the next update in line, after the Tiago had them. The Tigor could be getting the same powertrain options, new interiors with a floating effect infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Maruti Brezza Facelift

Expected Launch: July 2026

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a practical buy for almost every Indian car buyer, with a focus on efficiency and space. Currently, the Brezza comes equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system mated to a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission. It is also available with a factory-fitted CNG kit paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The facelift could get a redesigned fascia, updated rear-end, new alloy wheels, updated interior, and for the CNG variant, it could have dual-cylinder technology as well.

Maruti Baleno Facelift

Expected Launch: Late 2026

The Maruti Baleno is one of the premium products in the Nexa line-up and is now due for a midlife update since 2022. The current generation Baleno has ample space and comfort and a fuel-efficient engine, which is why it ranks in the top-selling car charts every month. This premium hatchback could be getting a facelift later this year with redesigned front, updated headlamps and tail lamps, fresh new interiors with a dual-tone theme.

Mahindra Thar Facelift

Expected Launch: August 2026

The Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular off-road vehicles launched back in 2020, which made the Thar quite accessible to everyone who used to like the old Thar, which quickly made it a hot product by Mahindra. With the facelift now being spotted all around the city, we could expect the facelift to debut next month. The updated Thar could be getting a new grille, LED headlamps, updated rear-end design, and revised interior as well. To know more about the facelift, head to this story.

While the cars in this list are great as a package and could be bought right now, a facelift will make them more competitive while adding equipment and features, which will make them a better contender in their particular segment. Do let us know which car launch you're most excited about!