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    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Hyundai Creta: Driving Appeal Or Feature-Rich Experience?

    The Kushaq facelift looks more premium now, but can it stand stronger against the popularity and overall package of the Hyundai Creta? Let's find out.

    Published On May 04, 2026 03:32 PM By CarDekho

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    Skoda Kushaq Vs Hyundai Creta

    The Hyundai Creta has remained one of the most popular choices in the compact SUV segment for years now, thanks to its feature-loaded cabin, multiple engine options, and broad appeal. 

    On the other hand, Skoda recently gave the Kushaq a facelift, introducing subtle updates over the pre-facelift model to enhance its overall appeal. We have already taken a detailed look at all the changes in our earlier comparison between the new and older Kushaq.

    While the Creta focuses more on convenience and wider appeal, the Kushaq leans towards a more premium and driver-focused experience. Here’s a closer look at how the two compare in terms of dimensions, features, pricing, and powertrain options.

    Price

    Model

    2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift

    Hyundai Creta

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh

    Rs 10.79 to Rs 20.20 lakh
    • Both SUVs have similar starting prices, with the Kushaq being slightly more affordable by Rs 10,000.
    • However, at the top-end, the delta increases to Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), which is significant.

    Dimensions

    Model

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Hyundai Creta

    Difference

    Length

    4229 mm

    4330 mm

    -101 mm

    Width

    1760 mm

    1790 mm

    -30 mm

    Height

    1612 mm

    1635 mm

    -23 mm

    Wheelbase

    2651 mm

    2610 mm

    +41 mm

    • The Creta is the larger SUV here in terms of its length, width and height, which gives it a bigger and more commanding appearance on the road.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Hyundai Creta

    • However, the Kushaq could be easier to drive around in dense urban conditions with its compact footprint.

    • The Kushaq benefits from a longer wheelbase, something that could translate into slightly better cabin space for rear-seat occupants.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Hyundai Creta

    Colour Options

    2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift 

    Hyundai Creta

    Shimla Green* 

    Robust Emerald Pearl

    Cherry Red* 

    Starry Night

    Steel Grey*

    Titan Grey

    Brilliant Silver* 

    Titan Grey Matte

    Candy White*

    Atlas White*

    Carbon Steel 

    Titanium Black

    Deep Black 

    Titanium Black Matte

    Lava Blue 

    -

    *Also available with black roof in select variants

    • The Kushaq has an overall wider colour palette with brighter colour options. It can also be configured with a dual-tone roof in five colours, compared to just one in the Creta. You can check them out in detail here.

    • However, the Creta gets a unique matte finish for the Grey and Black shades which will stand out on the road.

    • Notably, the Creta is also offered with ‘Knight Edition’ trims that bring forward sportier all-black themes inside and outside, while the Kushaq’s Sportline and Monte Carlo trims get blacked-out exterior bits and interior too.

    Powertrains

    Specifications

    2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift

    Hyundai Creta

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol TSI

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    115 PS 

    150 PS

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 8-speed AT

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, CVT

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    • The Kushaq continues with its turbo-petrol engine options, which give it a sportier and more engaging character to drive. 

    • The Creta, on the other hand, takes a more versatile approach by offering naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engine options. This wider range gives buyers more flexibility depending on whether their priority is performance, everyday comfort, or long-distance efficiency.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Hyundai Creta

    • On paper, the Creta’s turbo-petrol engine produces slightly more power, while torque figures between the two remain quite similar. The added availability of a diesel engine also works in the Creta’s favour.

    Features

    Feature

    2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift

    Hyundai Creta 

    Lighting setup

    LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps

    LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps

    Alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Illuminated rear logo

    Automatic headlights

    Infotainment System

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    AI Assistant

    Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    ✅(wireless)

    ✅(wireless via adaptor)

    Digital Driver’s Display

    ✅(10.25-inch)

    ✅(10.25-inch)

    Cruise Control

    ✅ (Adaptive)

    Powered seats

    ✅(6-way Driver and Co-driver)

    ✅(8-way with memory for driver only)

    Seat ventilation

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Panoramic

    Sound system

    8-speaker audio system 

    8-speaker BOSE audio system

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅ (Single-zone)

    ✅(Dual-zone)

    Wireless Phone Charging

    Ambient Lighting

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

    All-wheel disc brakes

    ✅(1.5-litre only)

    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

    Rain sensing wipers

    Parking Sensors 

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Front and rear)

    360-degree Camera

    ADAS

    • When it comes to features, both SUVs feel modern and well-equipped. They get large touchscreen infotainment systems, digital driver’s displays, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and panoramic sunroofs, so neither feels lacking in terms of comfort or convenience.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Hyundai Creta

    • The Creta, however, offers additional tech and convenience features. It gets equipment like a 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake, adaptive cruise control, and Level-2 ADAS, which make it feel more feature-packed overall.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift
    Hyundai Creta

    • On the other hand, the Kushaq gets a powered co-driver seat, illuminated rear logo and an AI assistant over the Creta.

    Verdict

    With its latest updates, the Skoda Kushaq facelift feels more appealing than before. The refreshed design, premium cabin experience, along with turbo-petrol engine options help it stand out. The Hyundai Creta, meanwhile, focuses more on offering an all-round experience. With more engine choices, added convenience features, and safety tech like ADAS, it caters to a wider range of buyers and different driving needs.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    So if you prefer a compact SUV with a more premium feel and refreshed styling, the Kushaq facelift makes a strong case for itself. However, if your priority is a wider choice of engine options along with more features and safety tech, the Creta still comes across as the more complete package overall.

    Hyundai Creta

    If you’re still exploring the compact SUV space, here are some other options worth considering besides the Kushaq and Creta:

    • Kia Seltos: Offers a premium-looking cabin, strong road presence, and a wide range of engine options, while also packing in plenty of modern features. You can also explore our detailed comparison between the Kushaq and the Seltos for a closer look.

    • Tata Sierra: Brings a distinctive retro-inspired design, a spacious cabin, and a long list of features that help it stand out in the segment. We have compared both the models in detail in our earlier report.

    • Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Focus more on fuel efficiency with their strong-hybrid setups, while also offering CNG options and an optional AWD system for added versatility. Head over to our previous comparison to see how the Grand Vitara stacks up against the Kushaq, and this one with the Hyryder.

    • Maruti Victoris: Takes a more lifestyle-focused approach with its estate-like styling, larger boot space, and premium cabin experience. You can check out our detailed report to know more.

    • Honda Elevate: Keeps things simple with a spacious cabin, dependable naturally aspirated petrol engine, and Honda’s reputation for reliability. Tap here to take a closer look at how the Elevate compares against the Kushaq.

    • Renault Duster: Appeals with its rugged styling, strong road presence, and balanced mix of features, performance, and ride comfort. Check out our detailed comparison between the Duster and the Kushaq.

    • MG Astor: Continues to offer a well-equipped cabin, with additional safety tech like ADAS at a relatively accessible price point.

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