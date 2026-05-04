2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Hyundai Creta: Driving Appeal Or Feature-Rich Experience?

The Hyundai Creta has remained one of the most popular choices in the compact SUV segment for years now, thanks to its feature-loaded cabin, multiple engine options, and broad appeal.

On the other hand, Skoda recently gave the Kushaq a facelift, introducing subtle updates over the pre-facelift model to enhance its overall appeal. We have already taken a detailed look at all the changes in our earlier comparison between the new and older Kushaq.

While the Creta focuses more on convenience and wider appeal, the Kushaq leans towards a more premium and driver-focused experience. Here’s a closer look at how the two compare in terms of dimensions, features, pricing, and powertrain options.

Price

Model 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift Hyundai Creta Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 10.79 to Rs 20.20 lakh

Both SUVs have similar starting prices, with the Kushaq being slightly more affordable by Rs 10,000.

However, at the top-end, the delta increases to Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), which is significant.

Dimensions

Model 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Hyundai Creta Difference Length 4229 mm 4330 mm -101 mm Width 1760 mm 1790 mm -30 mm Height 1612 mm 1635 mm -23 mm Wheelbase 2651 mm 2610 mm +41 mm

The Creta is the larger SUV here in terms of its length, width and height, which gives it a bigger and more commanding appearance on the road.

However, the Kushaq could be easier to drive around in dense urban conditions with its compact footprint.

The Kushaq benefits from a longer wheelbase, something that could translate into slightly better cabin space for rear-seat occupants.

Colour Options

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift Hyundai Creta Shimla Green* Robust Emerald Pearl Cherry Red* Starry Night Steel Grey* Titan Grey Brilliant Silver* Titan Grey Matte Candy White* Atlas White* Carbon Steel Titanium Black Deep Black Titanium Black Matte Lava Blue -

*Also available with black roof in select variants

The Kushaq has an overall wider colour palette with brighter colour options. It can also be configured with a dual-tone roof in five colours, compared to just one in the Creta. You can check them out in detail here.

However, the Creta gets a unique matte finish for the Grey and Black shades which will stand out on the road.

Notably, the Creta is also offered with ‘Knight Edition’ trims that bring forward sportier all-black themes inside and outside, while the Kushaq’s Sportline and Monte Carlo trims get blacked-out exterior bits and interior too.

Powertrains

Specifications 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift Hyundai Creta Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 150 PS 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

The Kushaq continues with its turbo-petrol engine options, which give it a sportier and more engaging character to drive.

The Creta, on the other hand, takes a more versatile approach by offering naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engine options. This wider range gives buyers more flexibility depending on whether their priority is performance, everyday comfort, or long-distance efficiency.

On paper, the Creta’s turbo-petrol engine produces slightly more power, while torque figures between the two remain quite similar. The added availability of a diesel engine also works in the Creta’s favour.

Features

Feature 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift Hyundai Creta Lighting setup LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps Alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Illuminated rear logo ✅ ❌ Automatic headlights ✅ ✅ Infotainment System 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen AI Assistant ✅ ❌ Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅(wireless) ✅(wireless via adaptor) Digital Driver’s Display ✅(10.25-inch) ✅(10.25-inch) Cruise Control ✅ ✅ (Adaptive) Powered seats ✅(6-way Driver and Co-driver) ✅(8-way with memory for driver only) Seat ventilation ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Sound system 8-speaker audio system 8-speaker BOSE audio system Automatic Climate Control ✅ (Single-zone) ✅(Dual-zone) Wireless Phone Charging ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Electronic parking brake with auto-hold ❌ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅(1.5-litre only) ✅ Tyre Pressure Monitoring System ✅ ✅ Rain sensing wipers ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear) 360-degree Camera ❌ ✅ ADAS ❌ ✅

When it comes to features, both SUVs feel modern and well-equipped. They get large touchscreen infotainment systems, digital driver’s displays, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and panoramic sunroofs, so neither feels lacking in terms of comfort or convenience.

The Creta, however, offers additional tech and convenience features. It gets equipment like a 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake, adaptive cruise control, and Level-2 ADAS, which make it feel more feature-packed overall.

On the other hand, the Kushaq gets a powered co-driver seat, illuminated rear logo and an AI assistant over the Creta.

Verdict

With its latest updates, the Skoda Kushaq facelift feels more appealing than before. The refreshed design, premium cabin experience, along with turbo-petrol engine options help it stand out. The Hyundai Creta, meanwhile, focuses more on offering an all-round experience. With more engine choices, added convenience features, and safety tech like ADAS, it caters to a wider range of buyers and different driving needs.

So if you prefer a compact SUV with a more premium feel and refreshed styling, the Kushaq facelift makes a strong case for itself. However, if your priority is a wider choice of engine options along with more features and safety tech, the Creta still comes across as the more complete package overall.

If you’re still exploring the compact SUV space, here are some other options worth considering besides the Kushaq and Creta: