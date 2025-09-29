All
    Hyundai Creta New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices Here!

    Modified On Sep 29, 2025 08:03 PM By Rohit

    1.8K Views
    • Write a comment

    With the price cut, the popular Hyundai SUV has become more affordable by up to Rs 72,000 depending on the variant and powertrain chosen

    Hyundai Creta

    • Prices of all variants of the Creta have been revised following the new GST rates.
    • Hyundai has slashed the prices of the SUV’s petrol variants by up to Rs 71,000.
    • The least price reduction of Rs 38,000 is applicable to the base-spec E petrol-MT variant of the Creta.
    • The GST rate on cars over 4 metres and with engine capacity of up to 1,500 cc has been reduced from 45 percent to 40 percent.
    • Updated prices of the Creta range from Rs 10.73 lakh to Rs 20.20 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).

    With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) benefits now in effect, many popular models – including those from Hyundai – have gotten steep price cuts. One of these models is the Korean carmaker’s highest-selling SUVs, the Hyundai Creta, which has witnessed a price cut across its entire lineup. The revised price list of the compact SUV have now been shared by Hyundai so let’s check it out:

    Variant-wise Price Reduction

    Petrol Manual

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    1.5-litre N/A Petrol

    E MT

    Rs 11.11 lakh

    Rs 10.73 lakh

    (-Rs 38,000)

    EX MT

    Rs 12.32 lakh

    Rs 11.90 lakh

    (-Rs 42,000)

    EX (O) MT

    Rs 12.97 lakh

    Rs 12.52 lakh

    (-Rs 45,000)

    S MT

    Rs 13.54 lakh

    Rs 13.07 lakh

    (-Rs 47,000)

    S (O) MT

    Rs 14.47 lakh

    Rs 13.99 lakh

    (-Rs 48,000)

    S (O) Knight MT

    Rs 14.62 lakh

    Rs 14.11 lakh

    (-Rs 51,000)

    SX MT

    Rs 15.41 lakh

    Rs 14.94 lakh

    (-Rs 47,000)

    SX Tech MT

    Rs 16.09 lakh

    Rs 15.69 lakh

    (-Rs 40,000)

    SX Premium MT

    Rs 16.18 lakh

    Rs 15.78 lakh

    (-Rs 40,000)

    SX (O) MT

    Rs 17.46 lakh

    Rs 16.86 lakh

    (-Rs 60,000)

    SX (O) Knight MT

    Rs 17.61 lakh

    Rs 17 lakh

    (-Rs 61,000)

    King MT

    Rs 17.89 lakh

    Rs 17.27 lakh

    (-Rs 62,000)

    Petrol Automatic

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    1.5-litre N/A Petrol

    EX (O) CVT*

    Rs 14.37 lakh

    Rs 13.88 lakh

    (-Rs 49,000)

    S (O) CVT*

    Rs 15.97 lakh

    Rs 15.44 lakh

    (-Rs 53,000)

    S (O) Knight CVT*

    Rs 16.12 lakh

    Rs 15.56 lakh

    (-Rs 56,000)

    SX Tech CVT*

    Rs 17.59 lakh

    Rs 17.14 lakh

    (-Rs 45,000)

    SX Premium CVT*

    Rs 17.68 lakh

    Rs 17.23 lakh

    (-Rs 45,000)

    SX (O) CVT*

    Rs 18.92 lakh

    Rs 18.27 lakh

    (-Rs 65,000)

    SX (O) Knight CVT*

    Rs 19.07 lakh

    Rs 18.41 lakh

    (-Rs 66,000)

    King CVT*

    Rs 19.35 lakh

    Rs 18.68 lakh

    (-Rs 67,000)

    King Knight CVT*

    Rs 19.49 lakh

    Rs 18.82 lakh

    (-Rs 67,000)

    King Limited Edition CVT*

    Rs 19.64 lakh

    Rs 18.97 lakh

    (-Rs 67,000)

    1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

    SX (O) Turbo DCT^

    Rs 20.19 lakh

    Rs 19.49 lakh

    (-Rs 70,000)

    King Turbo DCT^

    Rs 20.61 lakh

    Rs 19.90 lakh

    (-Rs 71,000)

    *CVT - Continuously variable transmission

    ^DCT - Dual-clutch automatic transmission

    Diesel Manual

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    E MT

    Rs 12.69 lakh

    Rs 12.25 lakh

    (-Rs 44,000)

    EX MT

    Rs 13.92 lakh

    Rs 13.44 lakh

    (-Rs 48,000)

    EX (O) MT

    Rs 14.56 lakh

    Rs 14.06 lakh

    (-Rs 50,000)

    S MT

    Rs 15 lakh

    Rs 14.48 lakh

    (-Rs 52,000)

    S (O) MT

    Rs 16.05 lakh

    Rs 15.52 lakh

    (-Rs 53,000)

    S (O) Knight MT

    Rs 16.20 lakh

    Rs 15.64 lakh

    (-Rs 56,000)

    SX Tech MT

    Rs 17.68 lakh

    Rs 17.22 lakh

    (-Rs 46,000)

    SX Premium MT

    Rs 17.77 lakh

    Rs 17.31 lakh

    (-Rs 46,000)

    SX (O) MT

    Rs 19.05 lakh

    Rs 18.39 lakh

    (-Rs 66,000)

    SX (O) Knight MT

    Rs 19.20 lakh

    Rs 18.53 lakh

    (-Rs 67,000)

    King MT

    Rs 19.47 lakh

    Rs 18.80 lakh

    (-Rs 67,000)

    Diesel Automatic

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    EX (O) AT

    Rs 15.96 lakh

    Rs 15.41 lakh

    (-Rs 55,000)

    S (O) AT

    Rs 17.55 lakh

    Rs 16.97 lakh

    (-Rs 58,000)

    S (O) Knight AT

    Rs 17.70 lakh

    Rs 17.09 lakh

    (-Rs 61,000)

    SX (O) AT

    Rs 20 lakh

    Rs 19.31 lakh

    (-Rs 69,000)

    SX (O) Knight AT

    Rs 20.35 lakh

    Rs 19.65 lakh

    (-Rs 70,000)

    King AT

    Rs 20.42 lakh

    Rs 19.72 lakh

    (-Rs 70,000)

    King Knight AT

    Rs 20.77 lakh

    Rs 20.05 lakh

    (-Rs 72,000)

    King Limited Edition AT

    Rs 20.92 lakh

    Rs 20.20 lakh

    (-Rs 72,000)
    • The highest savings of Rs 72,000 are applicable to the newly introduced King Knight and King Limited Edition variants with the diesel-AT option of the Hyundai SUV.

    • Hyundai has slashed the prices of the other variants of the Creta between Rs 38,000 and Rs 71,000.

    Reason For The Price Cut

    Hyundai Creta

    The Hyundai Creta was previously taxed at 45 percent, which includes 28 percent GST and 17 percent compensation cess before the GST rates were revised. Given that it is a car measuring over four metres and having an engine capacity of up to 1,500 cc, it is now taxed at five percent lower than before. Here are the details:

    Type of Vehicle

    Old GST Tax (Including Cess)

    New Tax

    Savings

    Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500 cc

    Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST + 17 percent)

    40 percent

    5 percent

    When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

    Hyundai Creta

    The revised prices for Hyundai’s compact SUV have now been made effective, which is in line with the Central Government’s directives to roll out the new GST rates across India. As it’s the festive season and manufacturers are offering special benefits along with the price cut, we think it’s now a good time if you are considering buying a new car.

    Also Read: Hyundai Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Old vs New Prices Compared Here!

    Hyundai Creta Rivals

    Hyundai Creta Rear End

    The Hyundai Creta competes with the likes of the Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Victoris, Skoda Kushaq, and even SUV-coupes such as the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.

    We have also detailed the updated variant-wise prices of the other Hyundai cars too in case you were planning on buying another model from the carmaker’s lineup.

    All prices, ex-showroom New Delhi

    Home
    New Cars
    News
