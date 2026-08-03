Kia India Opens Pre-Bookings For All-New Sorento: A Premium Hybrid Family SUV

Kia India has confirmed its next big launch, and it's a significant one. Pre-bookings for the all-new Sorento are open now, both at dealerships and online, and this SUV is going to wear two big titles at once: Kia's new flagship in the country, and its first hybrid. Clearly the brand wants a real foothold in the premium family SUV space. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Sorento:

Exterior Design

Sophisticated. Imposing. Those are the two words that keep coming up when Kia talks about the Sorento's design for India.

The company says it'll have a strong, premium road presence, and honestly, the teaser images back that up pretty well. You can spot Kia's global "Opposites United" design language in there, though it's a lot more muscular and upright than what you'd see on something smaller like the Seltos.

From what Kia's shown, a few things stand out — a tall silhouette, a shoulder line running the full length of the car, and a stance that looks wide and planted rather than delicate. The real story, though, is up front. A two-tier lighting signature usually means a split headlamp layout, so expect slim LED daytime running lights sitting above the main projector units, similar to what a few other premium SUVs have done recently. For Kia, this is probably less about following a trend and more about not wanting the Sorento to look like a bigger Seltos parked next to it.

Interior And Cabin Experience

"Premium family SUV experience." That's the phrase Kia's gone with for the Sorento's cabin, and right now, it's basically all we have to work with. No India-spec interior photos yet. But the global Sorento gives a fair idea of what's coming: a cabin that's well put together, proper three-row seating, and materials a step above what you'd find in the Seltos or Carens Clavis. Indian buyers should expect soft-touch surfaces, leatherette upholstery, and a layout that's clearly built with bigger families in mind.

Being the flagship, it'll likely come with a connected twin-screen setup running the instrument cluster and infotainment side by side, which has more or less become the norm at this price point now.

Legroom across all three rows, along with smart storage, is going to matter a lot too, since that's really the whole point of buying into this segment. And it's worth remembering: the Sorento nameplate has sold over 4.8 million units worldwide since 2002, and a lot of that comes down to simply being a usable, comfortable family SUV.

Features And Safety

"Advanced technology" is a fairly vague phrase, but it does hint at a car that should come reasonably well-equipped.

At this level, that usually means a big 12.3-inch touchscreen running Kia's connected car software, along with a premium sound system, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats. The bigger question mark is ADAS. Hyundai and MG already offer Level 2 systems in this segment, so if the Sorento wants to feel like a genuine step up rather than just a bigger badge, it can't afford to skip on this — adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, all of it.

Nothing's locked in yet for the India feature list, but flagship models don't usually come stripped down, so expect Kia to put up a real fight here.

Powertrains

If there's one detail worth remembering from all this, it's this: the Sorento is Kia's first strong-hybrid SUV in India. A strong-hybrid, for anyone who needs the quick version, pairs a petrol engine with an electric motor. Better mileage, lower emissions than a regular petrol car, and none of the range anxiety that comes with a full EV.

Kia hasn't said which exact engine is coming to India, but globally, the Sorento runs a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol paired with an electric motor, offered as both a regular hybrid and a plug-in hybrid. Which one makes it here is still anyone's guess. Either way, it gives the Sorento something diesel-only rivals like the Fortuner simply can't offer.

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

Pre-bookings going live usually means the actual launch isn't far behind, so expect this one within the next few months.

Kia calls the Sorento a "new benchmark" for the segment, which is a bold thing to say given who it's up against — the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and the Volkswagen Tayron, none of which are pushovers. Given the flagship positioning and the hybrid powertrain, pricing will probably fall somewhere between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

That puts it within reach of the top-end variants of ladder-frame SUVs too, think Toyota Fortuner and MG Majestor. But the full picture, pricing, variants, everything, will only really come into focus closer to launch. That's what will ultimately decide how well the Sorento holds up here.