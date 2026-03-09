New Hyundai Verna Launched At Rs 10.98 Lakh, Check All Updates And FULL PRICES Here!

Hyundai India has given a 2026 model-year update to the Hyundai Verna. The new Verna has been launched at Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in six broad variants with the brand’s new nomenclature: HX2, HX4, HX6, HX6 Plus, HX8 and HX10. The sedan has also got a few cosmetic tweaks and feature additions, albeit it uses the same engine options as before.

Let’s take a look at all the updates next:

2026 Hyundai Verna Variant-wise Prices

The new Hyundai Verna has been launched with the carmaker’s new variant nomenclature. Here are its updated prices for each variant:

Variant 1.5-litre NA Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo Petrol HX2 MT Rs 10.98 lakh — HX4 MT Rs 12.24 lakh — HX6 MT Rs 13.19 lakh — HX6 CVT Rs 14.40 lakh — HX6 Plus MT Rs 13.81 lakh — HX6 Plus CVT Rs 15.02 lakh — HX8 MT Rs 14.88 lakh Rs 16.28 lakh HX8 CVT Rs 16.09 lakh — HX8 DCT — Rs 17.62 lakh HX10 CVT Rs 17.15 lakh — HX10 DCT — Rs 18.25 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

MT- manual transmission, CVT- continuously variable automatic transmission, DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission

The new base variant of the Hyundai Verna starts at Rs 10.98 lakh, up Rs 18,900 from its earlier starting price of Rs 10.79 lakh.

The top-spec turbo-petrol DCT variant of the new Verna is, however, Rs 1.12 lakh more expensive than its previous top variant.

Note: Only the top two variants of the Hyundai Verna can be had with the turbo petrol engine option. However, the top-spec trim is only offered with automatic gearbox options.

Let’s find out what updates the new Verna brings for its revised prices.

What’s New In The 2026 Hyundai Verna?

In terms of size, the new Verna is 30 mm longer than before, while its other dimensions remain the same.

Dimensions: Length: 4565 mm (+30 mm) | Width: 1765 mm | Height: 1475 mm | Wheelbase: 2670 mm | Boot space: 528 litres

Design

Coming to the design bits, the new Verna has subtle changes to its face. The headlamp cluster has been updated with a cleaner housing for the LED projector headlamps, LED turn indicators and LED foglamps. The all-black grille design stays familiar and the bumper has got a slight tweak. It keeps boasting its wide connected LED DRL strip at the nose. It sits on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, whose design is kept unchanged. At the rear, things are the same as before, with a connected LED taillight and the ‘Verna’ lettering.

Colours

The Hyundai Verna adds a Classy Blue and a matte-finished Titan Grey shade to its palette. Besides, it will continue with Starry Night, Atlas White, and Abyss Black colour options.

Note: Only the Atlas White colour option can be had with a black roof for a dual-tone!

Interior & Features

The new Verna continues with a similar black and white cabin theme and the same dashboard layout. However, the carmaker has updated the steering wheel with the new Morse code Hyundai logo (the four dots stand for the letter ‘H’), making it aligned to its new design language as seen in the new Hyundai Venue.

Feature-wise, the new Verna brings memory function for the 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, powered tailgate, a 4-way power-adjustable passenger seat, and rear window sunshades.

Other than the above updates, the Verna continues with its highlight features like ventilated front seats, a single pane electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay (via wired-to-wireless adapter), 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, multi-colour ambient lighting and auto AC with rear vents.

Safety

Even in terms of safety, there are notable updates like seven airbags (updated from 6 airbags before), a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, and an in-built dashcam.

Other safety essentials include electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

We have compared the new Verna with the older model in detail here.

Powertrain Option

There are no changes in the powertrain department in the new Verna. It still continues with a naturally aspirated petrol and a turbo-petrol engine option. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre 4-cylinder NA Petrol 1.5-litre 4-cylinder Turbo Petrol Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT Power 115 PS 160 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm

Rivals

With sedans being a fading subject, the Hyundai Verna has a handful of contenders against it, including the Honda City, the Skoda Slavia, and the Volkswagen Virtus. It is noteworthy that both the Slavia & the Virtus are slated for a facelift sometime this year.