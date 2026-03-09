All
    New Hyundai Verna Launched At Rs 10.98 Lakh, Check All Updates And FULL PRICES Here!

    The new Verna dials up its safety quotient, besides subtle updates in design and the feature suite

    Published On Mar 09, 2026 01:35 PM By Bikramjit

    5.7K Views
    2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift

    Hyundai India has given a 2026 model-year update to the Hyundai Verna. The new Verna has been launched at Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in six broad variants with the brand’s new nomenclature: HX2, HX4, HX6, HX6 Plus, HX8 and HX10. The sedan has also got a few cosmetic tweaks and feature additions, albeit it uses the same engine options as before. 

    Let’s take a look at all the updates next:

    2026 Hyundai Verna Variant-wise Prices

    The new Hyundai Verna has been launched with the carmaker’s new variant nomenclature. Here are its updated prices for each variant:

    Variant

    1.5-litre NA Petrol

    1.5-litre Turbo Petrol

    HX2 MT

    Rs 10.98 lakh

    HX4 MT

    Rs 12.24 lakh

    HX6 MT

    Rs 13.19 lakh

    HX6 CVT

    Rs 14.40 lakh

    HX6 Plus MT

    Rs 13.81 lakh

    HX6 Plus CVT

    Rs 15.02 lakh

    HX8 MT

    Rs 14.88 lakh

    Rs 16.28 lakh

    HX8 CVT

    Rs 16.09 lakh

    HX8 DCT

    Rs 17.62 lakh

    HX10 CVT

    Rs 17.15 lakh

    HX10 DCT

    Rs 18.25 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom

    MT- manual transmission, CVT- continuously variable automatic transmission, DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission

    • The new base variant of the Hyundai Verna starts at Rs 10.98 lakh, up Rs 18,900 from its earlier starting price of Rs 10.79 lakh.

    • The top-spec turbo-petrol DCT variant of the new Verna is, however, Rs 1.12 lakh more expensive than its previous top variant.

    Note:

    Only the top two variants of the Hyundai Verna can be had with the turbo petrol engine option. However, the top-spec trim is only offered with automatic gearbox options.

    Let’s find out what updates the new Verna brings for its revised prices.

    What’s New In The 2026 Hyundai Verna?

    In terms of size, the new Verna is 30 mm longer than before, while its other dimensions remain the same.

    Dimensions:

    Length: 4565 mm (+30 mm) | Width: 1765 mm | Height: 1475 mm | Wheelbase: 2670 mm | Boot space: 528 litres

    Design

    Coming to the design bits, the new Verna has subtle changes to its face. The headlamp cluster has been updated with a cleaner housing for the LED projector headlamps, LED turn indicators and LED foglamps. The all-black grille design stays familiar and the bumper has got a slight tweak. It keeps boasting its wide connected LED DRL strip at the nose. It sits on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, whose design is kept unchanged. At the rear, things are the same as before, with a connected LED taillight and the ‘Verna’ lettering.

    2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift 

    Colours

    The Hyundai Verna adds a Classy Blue and a matte-finished Titan Grey shade to its palette. Besides, it will continue with Starry Night, Atlas White, and Abyss Black colour options. 

    Note:

    Only the Atlas White colour option can be had with a black roof for a dual-tone!

    Interior & Features

    The new Verna continues with a similar black and white cabin theme and the same dashboard layout. However, the carmaker has updated the steering wheel with the new Morse code Hyundai logo (the four dots stand for the letter ‘H’), making it aligned to its new design language as seen in the new Hyundai Venue.

    2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift 

    Feature-wise, the new Verna brings memory function for the 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, powered tailgate, a 4-way power-adjustable passenger seat, and rear window sunshades.

    Other than the above updates, the Verna continues with its highlight features like ventilated front seats, a single pane electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay (via wired-to-wireless adapter), 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, multi-colour ambient lighting and auto AC with rear vents.  

    Safety

    Even in terms of safety, there are notable updates like seven airbags (updated from 6 airbags before), a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, and an in-built dashcam. 

    2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift 

    Other safety essentials include electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

    We have compared the new Verna with the older model in detail here.

    Powertrain Option

    There are no changes in the powertrain department in the new Verna. It still continues with a naturally aspirated petrol and a turbo-petrol engine option. Here are the detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1.5-litre 4-cylinder NA Petrol

    1.5-litre 4-cylinder Turbo Petrol

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, CVT

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    Rivals

    With sedans being a fading subject, the Hyundai Verna has a handful of contenders against it, including the Honda City, the Skoda Slavia, and the Volkswagen Virtus. It is noteworthy that both the Slavia & the Virtus are slated for a facelift sometime this year.

    2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift

