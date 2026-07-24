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    2026 Maruti Brezza Vs Grand Vitara: Which Maruti Should You Bring Home?

    Will the smaller SUV emerge as the smarter buy?

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Jul 24, 2026 23:26 IST
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    Published OnJul 24, 2026 22:33 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 24, 2026 23:26 IST
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    Maruti Brezza Facelift vs Grand Vitara

    The sub-compact SUV segment is already crowded with numerous offerings from various brands. The Brezza remains a proven formula for the segment, as it is one of the most sought-after SUVs and one of the best-selling models in its segment. Now, the brand has recently launched the facelifted Brezza with some style updates and a revised interior. The Maruti Grand Vitara is another option from the same brand to give tough competition to the new Brezza. If you find it difficult to decide between the two options, here is our detailed comparison story to help you find out. 

    Price

    Model

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 7.4 lakh (Introductory)

    Rs 10.76 lakh to Rs 19.72 lakh

    • The price of the entry trims of the Brezza Facelift starts at 7.4 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), while the Grand Vitara starts at Rs 10.76 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Dimension

    Model

    Brezza Facelift

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Difference

    Length

    3995 mm 

    4345 mm

    ( - 350 mm )

    Width

    1790 mm

    1795 mm

    + 5 mm

    Height

    1685 mm

    1645 mm

    + 40 mm

    Wheelbase

    2500 mm

    2600 mm

    (-100 mm)

    • Belonging to a different segment, the Grand Vitara measures 350 mm longer and 5 mm wider and has 100 mm more wheelbase. 

    Grand Vitara

    • The Brezza, on the other hand, is 40 mm taller.

    Brezza Facelift

    Colour Options

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Vivacious Orange

    Nexa Blue

    Lustrous Beige *

    Arctic White*

    Arctic White*

    Splendid Silver*

    Sizzling Red*

    Grandeur Grey

    Splendid Silver

    Chestnut Brown

    Magma Grey

    Opulent Red*

    Bluish Black

    Midnight Black

    Also available in a black-roof dual-tone option

    •  Both the Maruti Brezza Facelift and the Grand Vitara are offered in seven monotone options. 

    Brezza Facelift

    • The Arctic White and Splendid Silver shades are common in both the SUVs .

    Grand Vitara

    • Both the SUVs offer dual-tone paint schemes with a black roof on selected variants. 

    Powertrain

    Engine

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Transmission

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated mild-hybrid petrol 

    1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid

    1.5-litre petrol with CNG 

    Power (PS)

    103 PS 

    88 PS

    110 PS

    103 PS 

    116 PS 

    88 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    170 Nm

    139 Nm 

    144 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    5-speed manual / 6-speed AT

    e-CVT

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain

    FWD 

    FWD

    FWD 

    FWD/AWD (AT only)

    FWD

    FWD

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission, e-CVT- Electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission, FWD- Front Wheel Drive, AWD- All Wheel Drive

    • The Brezza Facelift carries the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine and the factory-fitted underbody CNG option, and now it also gets a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that we are familiar with from the Fronx. 

    • The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine gets a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. 

    • The Grand Vitara gets a strong-hybrid powertrain option, while the Brezza continues with the conventional petrol and turbo-petrol powertrains.

    • The Grand Vitara’s strong hybrid setup produces the highest power output at 116 PS.

    • The Grand Vitara is the only offering in this comparison to offer an all-wheel drive option (with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated mild-hybrid petrol engine option only). 

    Features & Safety

    Feature

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Heads-up Display

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

    9-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Digital Driver’s Display

    ❌ 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    ✅ 

    Sound system

    6-speaker Arkamys Sound System

    6-speaker Clarion Sound System

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Automatic Climate Control

    Powered front seats 

    8-way Driver only

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Ventilated front seats 

    Sunroof

    Single-pane sunroof

    Panoramic Sunroof

    Rear-centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅(AT only)

    ✅(AT only)

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    Parking Sensors

    ✅ (Front and Rear)

    ✅(Rear)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Hill Descent Control

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    Blind Spot Warning

    Rear Cross Traffic Alert

    • Both SUVs get a good feature list, such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and connected car tech.

    Brezza Facelift
    Grand Vitara

    • For safety, both SUVs get 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill descent control, rear defogger and TPMS.

    • The Grand Vitara gets 17-inch alloy wheels, and the Brezza Facelift gets a 16-inch alloy wheel setup. 

    Brezza Facelift

    • The Brezza Facelift gets a larger 10.1-inch display compared to the Grand Vitara’s 9-inch unit. 

    Brezza Facelift

    • The Grand Vitara has an edge with a digital driver’s display, auto-dimming IRVM, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver seat and a panoramic sunroof. 

    • The Brezza Facelift gets a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, and the Grand Vitara is equipped with a 6-speaker Clarion sound system.

    • The Grand Vitara doesn't carry any safety ratings, while the Brezza gets a 5-star BNCAP safety rating.

    Other Cars To Consider:

    Tata Nexon: An all-rounder SUV with high safety credentials, including a 5-star BNCAP rating, and multiple powertrain options. 

    Hyundai Venue: A feature-packed SUV that offers a great driving experience, modern tech, and a comfortable cabin.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO: The 3XO has a more powerful engine than most rivals and advanced safety features such as ADAS, and it remains the widest in its segment. 

    Kia Sonet: A tech-loaded compact SUV with a premium cabin, plenty of convenience features and multiple engine choices. 

    Kia Syros: A practical family SUV with a spacious cabin, premium features and a comfort-focused rear seat with ventilation, making it unique in the segment. Skoda Kylaq: A feature-rich SUV, primarily a driver’s car but one that can also make your family happy on long drives and weekend getaways. 

    Nissan Magnite / Renault Kiger: A Great choice for budget-conscious buyers, with essential features and a spacious cabin. 

    Maruti Fronx / Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: The coupe-styled SUV siblings that offer great fuel efficiency, hassle-free ownership and an extensive service network across the country. 

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

    Write your Comment on Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    1 comment
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    vehiclefix
    Jul 24, 2026, 11:12:53 PM

    Excellent comparison! Both SUVs have their own strengths—Brezza is a fantastic value-for-money choice with its compact size, affordability, and impressive safety, while the Grand Vitara offers a more

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