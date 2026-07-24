2026 Maruti Brezza Vs Grand Vitara: Which Maruti Should You Bring Home?

The sub-compact SUV segment is already crowded with numerous offerings from various brands. The Brezza remains a proven formula for the segment, as it is one of the most sought-after SUVs and one of the best-selling models in its segment. Now, the brand has recently launched the facelifted Brezza with some style updates and a revised interior. The Maruti Grand Vitara is another option from the same brand to give tough competition to the new Brezza. If you find it difficult to decide between the two options, here is our detailed comparison story to help you find out.

Price

Model Maruti Brezza Facelift Maruti Grand Vitara Price (ex-showroom) Rs 7.4 lakh (Introductory) Rs 10.76 lakh to Rs 19.72 lakh

The price of the entry trims of the Brezza Facelift starts at 7.4 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), while the Grand Vitara starts at Rs 10.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

Dimension

Model Brezza Facelift Maruti Grand Vitara Difference Length 3995 mm 4345 mm ( - 350 mm ) Width 1790 mm 1795 mm + 5 mm Height 1685 mm 1645 mm + 40 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2600 mm (-100 mm)

Belonging to a different segment, the Grand Vitara measures 350 mm longer and 5 mm wider and has 100 mm more wheelbase.

The Brezza, on the other hand, is 40 mm taller.

Colour Options

Maruti Brezza Facelift Maruti Grand Vitara Vivacious Orange Nexa Blue Lustrous Beige * Arctic White* Arctic White* Splendid Silver* Sizzling Red* Grandeur Grey Splendid Silver Chestnut Brown Magma Grey Opulent Red* Bluish Black Midnight Black

Also available in a black-roof dual-tone option

Both the Maruti Brezza Facelift and the Grand Vitara are offered in seven monotone options.

The Arctic White and Splendid Silver shades are common in both the SUVs .

Both the SUVs offer dual-tone paint schemes with a black roof on selected variants.

Powertrain

Engine Maruti Brezza Facelift Maruti Grand Vitara Transmission 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated mild-hybrid petrol 1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol with CNG Power (PS) 103 PS 88 PS 110 PS 103 PS 116 PS 88 PS Torque (Nm) 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm 139 Nm 144 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT 5-speed manual / 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD FWD/AWD (AT only) FWD FWD

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission, e-CVT- Electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission, FWD- Front Wheel Drive, AWD- All Wheel Drive

The Brezza Facelift carries the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine and the factory-fitted underbody CNG option, and now it also gets a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that we are familiar with from the Fronx.

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine gets a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The Grand Vitara gets a strong-hybrid powertrain option, while the Brezza continues with the conventional petrol and turbo-petrol powertrains.

The Grand Vitara’s strong hybrid setup produces the highest power output at 116 PS.

The Grand Vitara is the only offering in this comparison to offer an all-wheel drive option (with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated mild-hybrid petrol engine option only).

Features & Safety

Feature Maruti Brezza Facelift Maruti Grand Vitara Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 16-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Heads-up Display ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System 9-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Digital Driver’s Display ❌ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker Arkamys Sound System 6-speaker Clarion Sound System Auto-dimming IRVM ❌ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Powered front seats ❌ 8-way Driver only Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Sunroof Single-pane sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Rear-centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅(AT only) ✅(AT only) Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ (Front and Rear) ✅(Rear) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Hill Descent Control ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ❌ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ Blind Spot Warning ✅ ❌ Rear Cross Traffic Alert ✅ ❌

Both SUVs get a good feature list, such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and connected car tech.

For safety, both SUVs get 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill descent control, rear defogger and TPMS.

The Grand Vitara gets 17-inch alloy wheels, and the Brezza Facelift gets a 16-inch alloy wheel setup.

The Brezza Facelift gets a larger 10.1-inch display compared to the Grand Vitara’s 9-inch unit.

The Grand Vitara has an edge with a digital driver’s display, auto-dimming IRVM, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver seat and a panoramic sunroof.

The Brezza Facelift gets a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, and the Grand Vitara is equipped with a 6-speaker Clarion sound system.

The Grand Vitara doesn't carry any safety ratings, while the Brezza gets a 5-star BNCAP safety rating.

Other Cars To Consider:

Tata Nexon: An all-rounder SUV with high safety credentials, including a 5-star BNCAP rating, and multiple powertrain options.

Hyundai Venue: A feature-packed SUV that offers a great driving experience, modern tech, and a comfortable cabin.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: The 3XO has a more powerful engine than most rivals and advanced safety features such as ADAS, and it remains the widest in its segment.

Kia Sonet: A tech-loaded compact SUV with a premium cabin, plenty of convenience features and multiple engine choices.

Kia Syros: A practical family SUV with a spacious cabin, premium features and a comfort-focused rear seat with ventilation, making it unique in the segment. Skoda Kylaq: A feature-rich SUV, primarily a driver’s car but one that can also make your family happy on long drives and weekend getaways.

Nissan Magnite / Renault Kiger: A Great choice for budget-conscious buyers, with essential features and a spacious cabin.

Maruti Fronx / Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: The coupe-styled SUV siblings that offer great fuel efficiency, hassle-free ownership and an extensive service network across the country.