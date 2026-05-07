2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift: Check Out The Popular Sedan In Our DETAILED Image Gallery

Published On May 07, 2026 05:48 PM By Yashein

Hyundai recently gave the Verna a 2026 model-year update, and while it may not be a complete generation change, the sedan now feels more premium and is also safer with some new features added. Apart from enhanced styling and a more premium cabin, it also gets a revised variant lineup.

The Verna is one of the most compelling options under Rs 20 lakh, and if you are planning to buy the sedan, then here’s a detailed look at the sedan in our comprehensive report covering the exterior, interior, features, powertrain, and more, in real-life images:

Hyundai Verna Design

Front

The Verna continues with modern design, led by that wide connected LED DRL strip stretching across the nose. While there have been some mixed opinions about the connected lighting strip, we can say that it instantly grabs attention and makes the sedan look premium and modern.

The LED projector headlamps now get a cleaner housing design, making the front look neater and sharper.

The all-black grille remains familiar, but the bumper has been slightly redesigned for a fresher appearance.

The LED fog lamps and turn indicators are neatly integrated within the setup, keeping the front look clean.

Side

In profile, the Verna still looks long and sleek. It is low-slung with a coupe-like roofline that gives it a sporty stance.

The sedan sits on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and while the design remains unchanged, they still suit the Verna’s premium styling well.

You get chrome door handles and chrome finishes around the window frames.

The ORVMs remain neatly integrated with turn indicators and add to the clean overall look.

Notable Details: The sedan now measures 30 mm longer than before, adding a little more sleekness to its proportions.

Rear

At the rear, the Verna continues with the connected LED taillight setup that gives the Verna a premium look, especially at night.

The “Verna” lettering sits proudly across the boot lid and adds a touch of sophistication.

The bumper design stays clean and minimal, helping maintain the sedan’s elegant look.

The boot lid itself has a slightly raised lip that gives it a subtle sporty touch.

You also get a shark fin antenna for a premium and sporty look.

New hues: The facelifted Verna comes with two new colours. These include a matte-finished Titan Grey, alongside the Classy Blue. Other shades on offer are Starry Night, Atlas White, and Abyss Black. The white hue can also be paired with a black roof.

Hyundai Verna Interior

Step inside, and you will be welcomed by a black and white dual-tone theme, which keeps the interior looking bright and premium.

The dashboard layout remains familiar with its clean horizontal design and integrated twin-screen setup.

The biggest visible update is the new steering wheel featuring Hyundai’s Morse code logo design, which aligns it with the brand’s latest design language.

The steering wheel feels chunky and premium with mounted controls placed neatly for convenience.

The ambient lighting is tastefully done and adds a premium feel, especially during night drives.

Soft-touch materials across the dashboard and door pads improve the premium experience.

You also get many practical and comfort-enhancing bits like front and rear armrests, rear sunshades, multiple storage spaces, and front and rear charging ports.

The seats remain supportive and comfortable, with even passengers with larger builds finding the cabin a comfortable place to be.

Hyundai Verna 2026: Rear Seats

The rear bench is one of the Verna’s strongest points.

There is generous knee room and good under-thigh support, making it comfortable even for taller passengers on long journeys.

The rear AC vents ensure cooling reaches quickly, while the rear sunshades help improve comfort during hot summer drives.

The single-pane sunroof helps brighten up the cabin and makes the rear seat area feel airier.

Rear passengers also get dedicated charging options for added practicality.

Hyundai Verna Boot Space

The Verna offers a massive 528-litre boot, which is among the best in the segment.

It can easily accommodate multiple cabin-sized suitcases along with a few backpacks, making it ideal for family trips.

The spare wheel is placed conventionally under the boot floor.

A clear advantage: By offering a large boot space, the Verna offers a clear advantage over the similarly priced Hyundai Creta, which gets a smaller boot in comparison to the sedan.

Hyundai Verna Feature And Safety

The Verna continues with its dual 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment system and digital driver’s display, giving the cabin a modern, high-tech feel.

New additions include a memory function for the 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, a 4-way power-adjustable passenger seat, a powered tailgate, and rear window sunshades.

You continue to get ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, multi-colour ambient lighting, and auto AC with rear vents.

As mentioned above, the single-pane electric sunroof adds to the premium appeal.

While you do get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, you can only use them through a wired-to-wireless adapter setup.

Other infotainment features include an 8-speaker Bose sound system and connected car features.

In the safety department, the Verna now gets seven airbags, updated from six airbags. You also get a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor and an in-built dashcam, which can be extremely useful in everyday city traffic.

Other important features include ESC, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and front and rear parking sensors.

Level 2 ADAS continues to offer advanced safety features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise support.

You can also customize your Verna the way you want it by adding accessories to it. Want to take a look at the exterior and interior accessories? Head over to this report.

Hyundai Verna Powertrain

The new Verna facelift gets the same petrol engine options, both of which are four-cylinder units.

The good thing is that both these engines come with manual and automatic transmission choices.

Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 160 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual/ CVT 6-speed manual/ 7-speed DCT

Hyundai Verna Price And Rivals

DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

The prices of the new Hyundai Verna range from Rs 10.98 lakh to Rs 18.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Its key rivals continue to be the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia.

You can check out the facelifted Verna’s variant-wise prices in our detailed launch report.