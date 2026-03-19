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    2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Vs Skoda Slavia: Two Sporty Sedans Lock Horns!

    Is the Slavia’s affordable price enough to beat the Verna’s more feature-loaded package? Let’s find out

    Published On Mar 19, 2026 10:01 AM By CarDekho

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    Hyundai Verna Vs Skoda Slavia

    The compact sedan segment might not be as filled with models as the compact SUV segment, but rest assured, the rivalry between these sedans is as neck to neck as it gets. In that segment, the Hyundai Verna sits as the latest one since it has just received a minor facelift, and out of all the options in the segment, one of its biggest competitors is the Skoda Slavia.

    So if you are planning to buy a compact sedan, and the rivalry of the Verna and Slavia is causing confusion regarding which one you should buy, then this detailed comparison between the two should give you a clear answer.

    Dimensions

    Specifications

    2026 Hyundai Verna

    Skoda Slavia

    Difference

    Length

    4,565 mm

    4,541 mm

    • 24 mm

    Width

    1,765 mm

    1,752 mm

    • 13 mm

    Height

    1,475 mm

    1,507 mm

    • 32 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,670 mm

    2,651 mm

    • 19 mm

    Boot Space

    528 litres

    521 litres

    • 7-litres

    • Save for the height, the Verna is slightly bigger than the Slavia in all dimensions. It also has a longer wheelbase, which will result in better cabin space for the rear seat passengers.

    Hyundai Verna
    Skoda Slavia

    • However, since the Slavia is taller and that should mean better headroom inside the cabin.

    Hyundai Verna Front
    Skoda Slavia

    Powertrains

    Specifications

    Hyundai Verna

    Skoda Slavia

    Engine

    1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol

    1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

    1-litre Turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT, CVT

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    * MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Torque Convertor Automatic Transmission, CVT - Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission, DCT - Dual-clutch Automatic Transmission

    • Both sedans are front-wheel-drive and both are available only with petrol engine options.

    • While the Slavia is available only with turbo-petrol engines, the Verna can be had with both turbo and naturally aspirated petrol engines.

    • The turbo-petrol engine of the Verna is also the most powerful in its segment.

    Hyundai Verna
    Skoda Slavia

    • However, while power of the base engines are equal, the Slavia’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine delivers more torque.

    • Both sedans are available with proper automatic transmissions, so you can expect smooth performance regardless of which car you eventually buy.

    • While there are no diesel options in this segment, you do have the option of the Honda City Hybrid if you want a higher fuel efficiency.

    Features & Safety

    Features

    2026 Hyundai Verna

    Skoda Slavia

    Auto-LED Projector Headlights With LED DRLs

    Front LED Fog Lamps

    Alloy Wheels

    16-inches

    16-inches

    ORVM-mounted Led Turn Indicators

    Rear Spoiler

    LED Tail Lights

    ✅ (Connected)

    Sharkfin Antenna

    Leatherette Upholstery

    Adjustable Headrests For All Passengers

    Front Centre Armrest With Storage

    Rear Fold-Out Armrest

    Rear Window Sunshades

    Digital Driver’s Display

    10.25-Inches

    8-Inches

    Touchscreen Infotainment System

    10.25-Inches

    10.1-Inches

    Wireless Apple Carplay And Android Auto

    ✅ (Via Wired To Wireless Adaptor)

    Automatic Climate Control

    Rear AC Vents

    Single-pane Sunroof

    Multi-Colour Ambient Lighting

    Power-Adjustable Front Seats

    ✅ (8-way driver, 4-way passenger)

    ✅ (6-way driver, 6-way passenger)

    Ventilated Front Seats

    Wireless Smartphone Charger

    1-Touch Up/Down Power Windows

    ✅ (Driver Only)

    Push-Button Start/Stop

    Smart-Opening Tailgate

    Sound System

    8-speaker BOSE Sound System

    8-speaker Sound System

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    7

    6

    360-Degree Camera

    Front And Rear Parking Sensors

    Level-2 ADAS

    Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

    3-Point Seatbelts For All Passengers

    ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages

    • Feature-wise both sedans as well equipped and cover all the necessities you’ll need for your daily commutes.

    • While the Slavia gets more convenience with a 6-way powered co-driver seat and front fog lamps, the Verna takes over in other departments.

    Hyundai Verna
    Skoda Slavia

    • Over the Slavia, the Verna offers a bigger touchscreen, a better sound system, a 360-degree camera, and an additional airbag.

    • It also gets Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

    • While these features are not available in the Slavia, its facelifted version is expected to get features additions that were introduced in the Kushaq facelift.

    Price & Rivals

    Ex-showroom Price

    Hyundai Verna

    Skoda Slavia

    Rs 10.98 lakh to Rs 18.25 lakh

    Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.99 lakh

    While both sedans fall in a similar price bracket, the Slavia is more affordable by a lakh for the base variant and by Rs 25,000 for the top-spec. But, this gap is justifiable since the Verna has more to offer.

    Hyundai Verna
    Skoda Slavia

    The Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia rival the Volkswagen Virtus and Honda City. Meanwhile, read this report if you want to know how the Hyundai Verna compares with the Volkswagen Virtus.

    Verdict

    The Skoda Slavia, for its price, has enough on offer to be the next car in your garage. It gets good features, proven safety, decent space, and a fun-to-drive experience with both its powertrains. That said, a facelift for the Slavia is also in the works and if you can hold your purchase, we would suggest you wait for it. 

    However, for a slightly higher price, the Hyundai Verna is offering you all that plus a better infotainment and safety package along with a more premium design inside and out. 

    Which one of these will be your pick? Let us know in the comments below.

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