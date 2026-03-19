2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Vs Skoda Slavia: Two Sporty Sedans Lock Horns!

The compact sedan segment might not be as filled with models as the compact SUV segment, but rest assured, the rivalry between these sedans is as neck to neck as it gets. In that segment, the Hyundai Verna sits as the latest one since it has just received a minor facelift, and out of all the options in the segment, one of its biggest competitors is the Skoda Slavia.

So if you are planning to buy a compact sedan, and the rivalry of the Verna and Slavia is causing confusion regarding which one you should buy, then this detailed comparison between the two should give you a clear answer.

Dimensions

Specifications 2026 Hyundai Verna Skoda Slavia Difference Length 4,565 mm 4,541 mm 24 mm Width 1,765 mm 1,752 mm 13 mm Height 1,475 mm 1,507 mm 32 mm Wheelbase 2,670 mm 2,651 mm 19 mm Boot Space 528 litres 521 litres 7-litres

Save for the height, the Verna is slightly bigger than the Slavia in all dimensions. It also has a longer wheelbase, which will result in better cabin space for the rear seat passengers.

However, since the Slavia is taller and that should mean better headroom inside the cabin.

In terms of boot space, while there is a small difference, the amount of luggage you can keep in both the sedans is almost the same.

The Hyundai Verna has recently been facelifted and you can check out how the new Verna looks against the old one here.

Powertrains

Specifications Hyundai Verna Skoda Slavia Engine 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 160 PS 115 PS 150 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

* MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Torque Convertor Automatic Transmission, CVT - Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission, DCT - Dual-clutch Automatic Transmission

Both sedans are front-wheel-drive and both are available only with petrol engine options.

While the Slavia is available only with turbo-petrol engines, the Verna can be had with both turbo and naturally aspirated petrol engines.

The turbo-petrol engine of the Verna is also the most powerful in its segment.

However, while power of the base engines are equal, the Slavia’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine delivers more torque.

Both sedans are available with proper automatic transmissions, so you can expect smooth performance regardless of which car you eventually buy.

While there are no diesel options in this segment, you do have the option of the Honda City Hybrid if you want a higher fuel efficiency.

Features & Safety

Features 2026 Hyundai Verna Skoda Slavia Auto-LED Projector Headlights With LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Front LED Fog Lamps ❌ ✅ Alloy Wheels 16-inches 16-inches ORVM-mounted Led Turn Indicators ✅ ✅ Rear Spoiler ✅ ❌ LED Tail Lights ✅ (Connected) ✅ Sharkfin Antenna ✅ ✅ Leatherette Upholstery ✅ ✅ Adjustable Headrests For All Passengers ✅ ✅ Front Centre Armrest With Storage ✅ ✅ Rear Fold-Out Armrest ✅ ✅ Rear Window Sunshades ✅ ❌ Digital Driver’s Display 10.25-Inches 8-Inches Touchscreen Infotainment System 10.25-Inches 10.1-Inches Wireless Apple Carplay And Android Auto ✅ (Via Wired To Wireless Adaptor) ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Rear AC Vents ✅ ✅ Single-pane Sunroof ✅ ✅ Multi-Colour Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Power-Adjustable Front Seats ✅ (8-way driver, 4-way passenger) ✅ (6-way driver, 6-way passenger) Ventilated Front Seats ✅ ✅ Wireless Smartphone Charger ✅ ✅ 1-Touch Up/Down Power Windows ❌ ✅ (Driver Only) Push-Button Start/Stop ✅ ✅ Smart-Opening Tailgate ✅ ❌ Sound System 8-speaker BOSE Sound System 8-speaker Sound System Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 7 6 360-Degree Camera ✅ ❌ Front And Rear Parking Sensors ✅ ✅ Level-2 ADAS ✅ ❌ Electronic Stability Control (ESC) ✅ ✅ 3-Point Seatbelts For All Passengers ✅ ✅ ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages ✅ ✅

Feature-wise both sedans as well equipped and cover all the necessities you’ll need for your daily commutes.

While the Slavia gets more convenience with a 6-way powered co-driver seat and front fog lamps, the Verna takes over in other departments.

Over the Slavia, the Verna offers a bigger touchscreen, a better sound system, a 360-degree camera, and an additional airbag.

It also gets Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

While these features are not available in the Slavia, its facelifted version is expected to get features additions that were introduced in the Kushaq facelift.

Price & Rivals

Ex-showroom Price Hyundai Verna Skoda Slavia Rs 10.98 lakh to Rs 18.25 lakh Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.99 lakh

While both sedans fall in a similar price bracket, the Slavia is more affordable by a lakh for the base variant and by Rs 25,000 for the top-spec. But, this gap is justifiable since the Verna has more to offer.

The Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia rival the Volkswagen Virtus and Honda City. Meanwhile, read this report if you want to know how the Hyundai Verna compares with the Volkswagen Virtus.

Verdict

The Skoda Slavia, for its price, has enough on offer to be the next car in your garage. It gets good features, proven safety, decent space, and a fun-to-drive experience with both its powertrains. That said, a facelift for the Slavia is also in the works and if you can hold your purchase, we would suggest you wait for it.

However, for a slightly higher price, the Hyundai Verna is offering you all that plus a better infotainment and safety package along with a more premium design inside and out.

Which one of these will be your pick? Let us know in the comments below.