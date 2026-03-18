2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift: Which Variant Gets What Features? Find Out Here

The sixth-generation Hyundai Verna, which was launched in 2023, has received a minor facelift almost three years after its launch. While the changes to the design are minimum and it has gained some new features, Hyundai has changed the entire variant nomenclature.

The Verna is now available in six broad variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 6, HX 6+, HX 8, and HX 10, and these are similar to the ones given to the new Hyundai Venue. If you are planning to get the updated compact sedan, then check out what each of its variants has to offer in this detailed variant-wise feature list:

Hyundai Verna Facelift: Exterior

Features Variants HX 2 HX 4 HX 6 HX 6+ HX 8 HX 10 Projector Halogen Headlamps ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Dual LED Projector Headlights ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED Tail Lamps ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear Spoiler ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Body-Coloured Door Handles ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Chrome Door Handles ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wheels 15-inch steel wheel with wheel covers 15-inch Silver Alloys 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloys 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloys 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloys (1.5 Petrol) / 16-inch Dark Grey Alloys (1.5 Turbo-petrol) 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloys (1.5 Petrol) / 16-inch Dark Grey Alloys (1.5 Turbo-petrol) Red Front Brake Calipers ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (1.5 Turbo-petrol Only) ✅ (1.5 Turbo-petrol Only) Shark-fin antenna ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The HX 2 variant really feels like base-spec from the outside, as it does not get any premium lighting elements that can elevate its design. It neither gets the rear spoiler nor comes with chrome door handles.

From the mid-spec HX 6 variant onwards, the Verna starts looking top-spec as it gets all the LED lighting elements, including DRLs, and you get both the rear spoiler as well as 16-inch alloy wheels to make it look sporty and premium.

Hyundai Verna Facelift: Interior, Comfort & Convenience

Features Variants HX 2 HX 4 HX 6 HX 6+ HX 8 HX 10 Interior Colour Theme Black & Beige Black & Beige Black & Beige Black & Beige Black & Beige (1.5 Petrol) / Black With Red Accents (1.5 Turbo-petrol) Black & Beige (1.5 Petrol) / Black With Red Accents (1.5 Turbo-petrol) Upholstery Fabric Fabric Fabric Leatherette Leatherette Leatherette Leatherette Padding On Steering Wheel & Gear Knob ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ventilated Seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Height-Adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 8-way Power-Adjustable Driver Seat ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Memory Function ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ 4-way Power-Adjustable Co-driver Seat ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Tilt & Telescopic Adjustment For Steering Wheel Tilt Only Tilt & Telescopic Adjustment Tilt & Telescopic Adjustment Tilt & Telescopic Adjustment Tilt & Telescopic Adjustment Tilt & Telescopic Adjustment ORVMs Electrically Adjustable Electrically Adjustable Electrically Adjustable With Auto Fold Electrically Adjustable With Auto Fold Electrically Adjustable With Auto Fold Electrically Adjustable With Auto Fold Front Adjustable Headrest ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear Adjustable Headrests ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Armrest Rear Armrest with cupholders Sliding Front Armrest With Storage / Rear Armrest With Cupholders Sliding Front Armrest With Storage / Rear Armrest With Cupholders Sliding Front Armrest With Storage / Rear Armrest With Cupholders Sliding Front Armrest With Storage / Rear Armrest With Cupholders Sliding Front Armrest With Storage / Rear Armrest With Cupholders Power Windows (Front & Rear) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Keyless Entry With Push-Button Start/Stop Keyless Entry Keyless Entry Keyless Entry With Push-Button Start/Stop Keyless Entry With Push-Button Start/Stop Keyless Entry With Push-Button Start/Stop Keyless Entry With Push-Button Start/Stop Digital driver’s display Semi-digital Display with MID Semi-digital Display with MID Semi-digital Display with MID Semi-digital Display with MID 10.25-Inch Digital Driver’s Display Single-pane Sunroof ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ambient lighting ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Air-conditioning (AC) Manual Automatic Automatic Automatic Automatic Automatic Rear AC Vents ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Rear Sunshades ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Smart Opening Tailgate ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Even here, the base-spec does not get a lot, and basics such as tilt and telescopic steering wheel, cruise control, as well as the auto AC with rear AC vents are offered from the one-above-base HX 4 variant.

However, you do get essentials such as power windows, manual AC, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a rear centre armrest with cupholders in the base model.

Here, the HX 6 and HX 6+ variants offer a good deal as they come with features like a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats (HX 6+), a powered tailgate, ambient lighting, a single-pane sunroof, rear window sunshades, and leatherette seats (HX 6+).

These features make the cabin feel much more premium.

A fully digital driver’s display, powered driver and co-driver seats, and rain-sensing wipers are reserved for the top-spec variants.

Hyundai Verna Facelift: Infotainment

Features Variants HX 2 HX 4 HX 6 HX 6+ HX 8 HX 10 Infotainment 8-inch Touchscreen 8-inch Touchscreen 8-inch Touchscreen 10.25-inch Touchscreen 10.25-inch Touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅* ✅* Steering-mounted Controls ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front & Rear Speakers ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front Tweeters ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ BOSE 8-speaker Sound System ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

* Works via Wired to Wireless adapter

If you are going for the base variant, you might want to keep some money aside for an aftermarket infotainment package, as the HX 2 variant does not get a touchscreen or even speakers.

You get an 8-inch touchscreen from the HX 4 variant, and a 10.25-inch unit in the HX 8 and HX 10 variants. However, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay work via an adapter in the bigger screen.

Top 3 variants also get a Bose sound system for a good audio experience.

Hyundai Verna Facelift: Safety

Features Variants HX 2 HX 4 HX 6 HX 6+ HX 8 HX 10 Airbags 6 6 6 6 6 7 ABS With EBD ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Parking Camera ❌ ❌ ✅ (Rear-view) ✅ (Rear-view) ✅ (Rear-view) ✅ (360-degree) Parking Sensors Rear Rear Front & Rear Front & Rear Front & Rear Front & Rear Electronic Parking Brake ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (DCT Only) ✅ Dashcam ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (1.5 Turbo-petrol Only) ✅ IRVM Day & Night Day & Night Electro Chromic Electro Chromic Electro Chromic With Switches Electro Chromic With Switches Disc Brake Front Front Front Front Front & Rear (DCT Only) Front & Rear Hill Start Assist ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ESC (Electronic Stability Control) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear Defogger ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Adaptive Cruise Control ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (DCT Only) ✅ Auto-Headlights ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (1.5 Turbo-petrol Only) ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

As standard, the Verna facelift gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), rear parking sensors, hill start assist, rear defogger, auto headlamps, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

A tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is available from the one-above-base variant, and a rearview camera gets added in the mid-spec HX 6 variant.

If you want ADAS, you’ll have to stretch to the HX 8 turbo-petrol variants, and if you want the safety of 7 airbags, then the only option is the top-spec HX 10 trim.

Powertrain Details

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 160 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

* MT - Manual Transmission, CVT - Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission, DCT - Dual-clutch Automatic Transmission

In terms of engine options, nothing has changed compared to the pre-facelift version. The Verna is still available with two petrol engine options: 1.5-litre NA petrol and 1.5-litre turbo petrol, where both are available with manual and automatic transmissions. Our in-depth variant-wise powertrains option explainer will give you more details about which variant gets what powertrain.

Price & Rivals

The facelifted Hyundai Verna is priced between Rs 10.98 lakh and Rs 18.25 lakh (ex-showroom), and it serves as a rival to the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Honda City.

Take a look at the on-road prices of the Verna in this story.

CarDekho Says

The base-spec Hyundai Verna HX 2 does not offer much, and it is basically a bare-bones variant, which keeps the starting price attractive. If you are on a budget, we’d suggest you go for the one-above-base HX 4 variant. This variant covers all aspects; you get all the daily use features and a decent infotainment package as well.

If you want more equipment and a better-looking design, go for the mid-spec HX 6+ variant. However, if you have the money to shell out for premium interiors, a good infotainment package, and the safety of ADAS, the HX 8 variant should be your pick.