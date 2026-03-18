All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift: Which Variant Gets What Features? Find Out Here

    The recently updated Hyundai Verna comes with a brand new variant list and some feature additions that make it more premium

    Published On Mar 18, 2026 10:01 AM By CarDekho

    2.7K Views
    • Write a comment

    Hyundai Verna

    The sixth-generation Hyundai Verna, which was launched in 2023, has received a minor facelift almost three years after its launch. While the changes to the design are minimum and it has gained some new features, Hyundai has changed the entire variant nomenclature.

    The Verna is now available in six broad variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 6, HX 6+, HX 8, and HX 10, and these are similar to the ones given to the new Hyundai Venue. If you are planning to get the updated compact sedan, then check out what each of its variants has to offer in this detailed variant-wise feature list:

    Hyundai Verna Facelift: Exterior

    Features

    Variants

    HX 2

    HX 4

    HX 6

    HX 6+

    HX 8

    HX 10

    Projector Halogen Headlamps

    Dual LED Projector Headlights

    LED DRLs

    LED Tail Lamps

    Rear Spoiler

    Body-Coloured Door Handles

    Chrome Door Handles

    Wheels 

    15-inch steel wheel with wheel covers

    15-inch Silver Alloys

    16-inch Diamond Cut Alloys

    16-inch Diamond Cut Alloys

    16-inch Diamond Cut Alloys (1.5 Petrol) / 

    16-inch Dark Grey Alloys (1.5 Turbo-petrol)

    16-inch Diamond Cut Alloys (1.5 Petrol) / 

    16-inch Dark Grey Alloys (1.5 Turbo-petrol)

    Red Front Brake Calipers

    (1.5 Turbo-petrol Only)

    (1.5 Turbo-petrol Only)

    Shark-fin antenna

    • The HX 2 variant really feels like base-spec from the outside, as it does not get any premium lighting elements that can elevate its design. It neither gets the rear spoiler nor comes with chrome door handles.

    • From the mid-spec HX 6 variant onwards, the Verna starts looking top-spec as it gets all the LED lighting elements, including DRLs, and you get both the rear spoiler as well as  16-inch alloy wheels to make it look sporty and premium.

    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna Facelift: Interior, Comfort & Convenience

    Features

    Variants

    HX 2

    HX 4

    HX 6

    HX 6+

    HX 8

    HX 10

    Interior Colour Theme

    Black & Beige

    Black & Beige

    Black & Beige

    Black & Beige

    Black & Beige (1.5 Petrol) / Black With Red Accents (1.5 Turbo-petrol)

    Black & Beige (1.5 Petrol) / Black With Red Accents (1.5 Turbo-petrol)

    Upholstery

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    Leatherette Padding On Steering Wheel & Gear Knob

    Ventilated Seats

    Height-Adjustable Driver Seat

    8-way Power-Adjustable Driver Seat

    Memory Function

    4-way Power-Adjustable Co-driver Seat

    Tilt & Telescopic Adjustment For Steering Wheel

    Tilt Only

    Tilt & Telescopic Adjustment

    Tilt & Telescopic Adjustment

    Tilt & Telescopic Adjustment

    Tilt & Telescopic Adjustment

    Tilt & Telescopic Adjustment

    ORVMs

    Electrically Adjustable

    Electrically Adjustable

    Electrically Adjustable With Auto Fold

    Electrically Adjustable With Auto Fold

    Electrically Adjustable With Auto Fold

    Electrically Adjustable With Auto Fold

    Front Adjustable Headrest

    Rear Adjustable Headrests

    Armrest

    Rear Armrest with cupholders

    Sliding Front Armrest With Storage / 

    Rear Armrest With Cupholders

    Sliding Front Armrest With Storage / 

    Rear Armrest With Cupholders

    Sliding Front Armrest With Storage / 

    Rear Armrest With Cupholders

    Sliding Front Armrest With Storage / 

    Rear Armrest With Cupholders

    Sliding Front Armrest With Storage / 

    Rear Armrest With Cupholders

    Power Windows (Front & Rear)

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Keyless Entry With Push-Button Start/Stop

    Keyless Entry

    Keyless Entry

    Keyless Entry With Push-Button Start/Stop

    Keyless Entry With Push-Button Start/Stop

    Keyless Entry With Push-Button Start/Stop

    Keyless Entry With Push-Button Start/Stop

    Digital driver’s display
    •  

    Semi-digital Display with MID

    Semi-digital Display with MID

    Semi-digital Display with MID

    Semi-digital Display with MID

    10.25-Inch Digital Driver’s Display

    Single-pane Sunroof

    Ambient lighting

    Air-conditioning (AC)

    Manual

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Rear AC Vents

    Cruise Control

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear Sunshades

    Smart Opening  Tailgate

    • Even here, the base-spec does not get a lot, and basics such as tilt and telescopic steering wheel, cruise control, as well as the auto AC with rear AC vents are offered from the one-above-base HX 4 variant.

    • However, you do get essentials such as power windows, manual AC, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a rear centre armrest with cupholders in the base model.

    • Here, the HX 6 and HX 6+ variants offer a good deal as they come with features like a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats (HX 6+), a powered tailgate, ambient lighting, a single-pane sunroof, rear window sunshades, and leatherette seats (HX 6+). 

    Hyundai Verna

    • These features make the cabin feel much more premium.

    • A fully digital driver’s display, powered driver and co-driver seats, and rain-sensing wipers are reserved for the top-spec variants.

    Hyundai Verna Facelift: Infotainment 

    Features

    Variants

    HX 2

    HX 4

    HX 6

    HX 6+

    HX 8

    HX 10

    Infotainment
    •  

    8-inch Touchscreen

    8-inch Touchscreen

    8-inch Touchscreen

    10.25-inch Touchscreen 

    10.25-inch Touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
    •  

    ✅*

    ✅*

    Steering-mounted Controls
    •  

    Front & Rear Speakers
    •  

    Front Tweeters
    •  
    •  

    BOSE 8-speaker Sound System
    •  

    Connected Car Tech

    		  

    * Works via Wired to Wireless adapter

    • If you are going for the base variant, you might want to keep some money aside for an aftermarket infotainment package, as the HX 2 variant does not get a touchscreen or even speakers.

    • You get an 8-inch touchscreen from the HX 4 variant, and a 10.25-inch unit in the HX 8 and HX 10 variants. However, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay work via an adapter in the bigger screen.

    Hyundai Verna

    • Top 3 variants also get a Bose sound system for a good audio experience.

    Hyundai Verna Facelift: Safety

    Features

    Variants

    HX 2

    HX 4

    HX 6

    HX 6+

    HX 8

    HX 10

    Airbags

    6

    6

    6

    6

    6

    7

    ABS With EBD

    Parking Camera

    ✅ (Rear-view)

    ✅ (Rear-view)

    ✅ (Rear-view)

    ✅ (360-degree)

    Parking Sensors

    Rear

    Rear

    Front & Rear

    Front & Rear

    Front & Rear

    Front & Rear

    Electronic Parking Brake

    (DCT Only)

    Dashcam

    (1.5 Turbo-petrol Only)

    IRVM

    Day & Night

    Day & Night

    Electro Chromic

    Electro Chromic

    Electro Chromic With Switches

    Electro Chromic With Switches

    Disc Brake

    Front

    Front

    Front

    Front

    Front & Rear (DCT Only)

    Front & Rear

    Hill Start Assist

    ESC (Electronic Stability Control)

    VSM (Vehicle Stability Management)

    Rear Defogger

    Adaptive Cruise Control

    (DCT Only)

    Auto-Headlights

    Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    (1.5 Turbo-petrol Only)

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages

    • As standard, the Verna facelift gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), rear parking sensors, hill start assist, rear defogger, auto headlamps, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

    • A tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is available from the one-above-base variant, and a rearview camera gets added in the mid-spec HX 6 variant.

    • If you want ADAS, you’ll have to stretch to the HX 8 turbo-petrol variants, and if you want the safety of 7 airbags, then the only option is the top-spec HX 10 trim.

    Hyundai Verna

    Powertrain Details

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT, CVT

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    * MT - Manual Transmission, CVT - Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission, DCT - Dual-clutch Automatic Transmission

    In terms of engine options, nothing has changed compared to the pre-facelift version. The Verna is still available with two petrol engine options: 1.5-litre NA petrol and 1.5-litre turbo petrol, where both are available with manual and automatic transmissions. Our in-depth variant-wise powertrains option explainer will give you more details about which variant gets what powertrain. 

    Price & Rivals

    The facelifted Hyundai Verna is priced between Rs 10.98 lakh and Rs 18.25 lakh (ex-showroom), and it serves as a rival to the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Honda City.

    Hyundai Verna

    Take a look at the on-road prices of the Verna in this story.

    CarDekho Says

    The base-spec Hyundai Verna HX 2 does not offer much, and it is basically a bare-bones variant, which keeps the starting price attractive. If you are on a budget, we’d suggest you go for the one-above-base HX 4 variant. This variant covers all aspects; you get all the daily use features and a decent infotainment package as well.

    If you want more equipment and a better-looking design, go for the mid-spec HX 6+ variant. However, if you have the money to shell out for premium interiors, a good infotainment package, and the safety of ADAS, the HX 8 variant should be your pick.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Hyundai Verna

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Sedan Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift: Which Variant Gets What Features? Find Out Here
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience