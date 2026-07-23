2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Launching Tomorrow: All You Need To Know About It Detailed

A good four years after the second-generation Brezza’s launch, Maruti is now gearing up to give one of its bestselling SUVs a much-needed facelift, which is slated to launch tomorrow.

A popular option for buyers seeking a no-nonsense package, the Brezza has risen to become one of the most important models of India’s largest carmaker, and this facelift could bring some major updates underneath. Here is a closer look at what all know so far:

Exterior

From the leaks we have seen so far, this facelift will bring some minor styling tweaks for the SUV, although largely its design remains similar to the current version. Up front, it gets a new grille with slimmer proportions and a gold finish, a reworked bumper with a silver insert on the lower air dam, silver skid plate and even triangular fog lamp surrounds.

The side profile features the same upright stance and boxy silhouette as the current version, although with newly-designed 16-inch alloy wheels to add some freshness. Besides this, it retains the thick cladding, tall roof rails and blacked-out A-, B- and C-pillars for a ‘floating-roof’ effect.

At the rear-end too, the changes remain restricted to reworked bumpers and a chunkier skid plate, while keeping the familiarity intact with the flat tailgate, a sharkfin antenna and a roof spoiler.

The new Brezza could also feature a revised colour palette, with some interesting shades on offer, further increasing its appeal.

Interior

The story is similar inside as well, and the tweaks are more subtle than radical. As on the current version, it retains its upright dashboard, three-spoke steering wheel and a black and brown theme inside.

However, small improvements come in the form of a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a gloss black insert on the steering wheel (silver on the current car) and a new climate control panel.

Features & Safety

To keep up with times, the new Brezza features added tech such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats and ambient lighting. Amenities such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, single-pane sunroof, connected car tech, wireless phone charger and a heads-up display are expected to be retained.

In terms of safety, the updated SUV is equipped with front parking sensors, which are not present in the current car, which is expected alongside features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, rear defogger, wiper and washer and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the Brezza facelift is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is offered with manual and automatic gearbox options and a factory-fit CNG kit. Recent leaks have also confirmed that it will offer a turbo-petrol engine which could be the same unit as seen on the Fronx. It will also get a new 6-speed MT, although it is unclear right now about which engine it will be paired to.

Another big change here could be the inclusion of an underbody CNG tank arrangement, much like the Victoris, to help free up boot space. Here are the expected specifications of the new Brezza:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid Power 103 PS 88 PS 100 PS Torque 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 148 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/6-speed MT/6-speed AT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

Maruti will launch the facelifted Brezza tomorrow, and we expect it to be priced between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 13.40 lakh (ex-showroom). To check its expected pricing in detail, you can head to this story.

The Brezza competes with subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

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