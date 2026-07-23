All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Launching Tomorrow: All You Need To Know About It Detailed

    This facelift will be the second-generation SUV’s first major update!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Jul 23, 2026 16:16 IST
    info icon
    Published OnJul 23, 2026 12:02 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 23, 2026 16:16 IST
    18.6K Views
    • Write a comment

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    A good four years after the second-generation Brezza’s launch, Maruti is now gearing up to give one of its bestselling SUVs a much-needed facelift, which is slated to launch tomorrow. 

    A popular option for buyers seeking a no-nonsense package, the Brezza has risen to become one of the most important models of India’s largest carmaker, and this facelift could bring some major updates underneath. Here is a closer look at what all know so far: 

    Exterior

    From the leaks we have seen so far, this facelift will bring some minor styling tweaks for the SUV, although largely its design remains similar to the current version. Up front, it gets a new grille with slimmer proportions and a gold finish, a reworked bumper with a silver insert on the lower air dam, silver skid plate and even triangular fog lamp surrounds.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    The side profile features the same upright stance and boxy silhouette as the current version, although with newly-designed 16-inch alloy wheels to add some freshness. Besides this, it retains the thick cladding, tall roof rails and blacked-out A-, B- and C-pillars for a ‘floating-roof’ effect. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    At the rear-end too, the changes remain restricted to reworked bumpers and a chunkier skid plate, while keeping the familiarity intact with the flat tailgate, a sharkfin antenna and a roof spoiler.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    The new Brezza could also feature a revised colour palette, with some interesting shades on offer, further increasing its appeal.

    Interior

    The story is similar inside as well, and the tweaks are more subtle than radical. As on the current version, it retains its upright dashboard, three-spoke steering wheel and a black and brown theme inside. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    However, small improvements come in the form of a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a gloss black insert on the steering wheel (silver on the current car) and a new climate control panel.

    Features & Safety

    To keep up with times, the new Brezza features added tech such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats and ambient lighting. Amenities such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, single-pane sunroof, connected car tech, wireless phone charger and a heads-up display are expected to be retained.

    In terms of safety, the updated SUV is equipped with front parking sensors, which are not present in the current car, which is expected alongside features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, rear defogger, wiper and washer and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

    Powertrain

    Under the hood, the Brezza facelift is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is offered with manual and automatic gearbox options and a factory-fit CNG kit. Recent leaks have also confirmed that it will offer a turbo-petrol engine which could be the same unit as seen on the Fronx. It will also get a new 6-speed MT, although it is unclear right now about which engine it will be paired to.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Another big change here could be the inclusion of an underbody CNG tank arrangement, much like the Victoris, to help free up boot space. Here are the expected specifications of the new Brezza:

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid

    Power

    103 PS

    88 PS

    100 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    148 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    5-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

    Maruti will launch the facelifted Brezza tomorrow, and we expect it to be priced between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 13.40 lakh (ex-showroom). To check its expected pricing in detail, you can head to this story.

    The Brezza competes with subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger

    Image Source

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
    • Instagram
    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

    Write your Comment on Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2026

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Launching Tomorrow: All You Need To Know About It Detailed
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience