New Hyundai Verna EMI Buying Guide: What Are The Monthly Installments?

It was recently that the facelifted Hyundai Verna was launched in our market, with prices starting at Rs 10.98 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). For those looking to buy the updated sedan using a car loan, here’s how the EMI options stack up:

Do note that we have taken the on-road price of the top-spec HX 10 Turbo DCT variant of the new Verna in New Delhi for this story.

Variant Verna HX 10 Turbo DCT On-road Price Rs 21,06,128 Down Payment (approximately 20% of on-road price) Rs 4,20,000 Loan Amount Rs 16,86,128 Interest Rate 9.5%

For a more in-depth look at the new Verna’s EMI payments, head over here. You can also check out its pricing in the top 5 Indian cities here.

Disclaimer: These figures are indicative, and the actual EMI amount may vary depending on your CIBIL score, interest rate, financing offers, down payment, and other factors. We suggest contacting your local dealership and preferred bank or lender for a more accurate estimate.

Let’s take a look at the EMI details:

2026 Hyundai Verna: 3 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: 4,20,000

EMI Amount: Rs 54,012

Total Cost Over 3 Years: Rs 23,64,432 (including Interest)

2026 Hyundai Verna: 4 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,20,000

EMI Amount: Rs 42,361

Total Cost Over 4 Years: Rs 24,53,328 (Including Interest)

2026 Hyundai Verna: 5 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,20,000

EMI Amount: Rs 35,412

Total Cost Over 5 Years: 25,44,720 (Including Interest)

2026 Hyundai Verna: 7 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,20,000

EMI Amount: Rs 27,558

Total Cost Over 7 Years: Rs 27,34,872 (Including Interest)

2026 Hyundai Verna: Overview

The facelifted Hyundai Verna was launched with a revised variant lineup, few new features and with a handful of cosmetic changes inside and out.

Exterior changes include a new fascia, now sporting an updated set of dual-LED projector headlights and a wider and broader grille with a sharper design. The new Verna also gets a slightly revised set of 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a fresh rear bumper and a boot lip spoiler.

Colour Options: The 2026 Hyundai Verna is available in a choice of seven colour options, including one dual-tone shade. Monotone shades include Atlas White, Titanium Black, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Titan Grey Matte (NEW), Classy Blue Pearl (NEW), and Atlas White with black roof. We have already covered the exact variant-wise colour options on offer to help you pick the new Verna in your preferred paint option.

Although not much has changed on the inside, it does come with a new 3-spoke steering wheel with the Morse code Hyundai logo (the four dots stand for the letter ‘H’) as seen on the new Venue. It has the same dual-tone black and white cabin theme with leatherette upholstery as the old Verna.

In terms of equipment, the new Hyundai Verna gets dual 10.25-inch screens for touchscreen infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory, a 4-way power-adjustable co-driver seat, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless smartphone charger and rear window sunshades. The sedan also gets ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

Occupant safety is taken care of by up to seven airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, a built-in dashcam, all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). There’s a level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite on offer too.

Powertrain Choices

The facelifted Verna gets the same engine options as the pre-facelift version, details of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 160 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT^

*CVT - continuously variable transmission (automatic), DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

We have also detailed the exact variant-wise powertrain options on offer to help you select the right one for your needs.

2026 Hyundai Verna: Price And Rivals

The new Hyundai Verna is priced from Rs 10.98 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the Honda City, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.