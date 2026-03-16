2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Variant-wise Powertrain Options Explained

Three years after its launch in 2023, the sixth-generation Hyundai Verna has received its most significant update yet in the form of a minor facelift, which brings a few visual changes and some feature additions. While the powertrain options remain the same, the variants in which they are offered are new, as the lineup now follows the brand’s new nomenclature.

So in this story, we break down what engine and transmission options you get with each of its six individual variants. First, a quick look at the powertrains options:

2026 Hyundai Verna Powertrain Options

Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Cylinders 4 cylinder 4 cylinder Power / Torque 115 PS / 144 Nm 160 PS / 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*CVT = Continuously variable transmission

*DCT = Dual-clutch transmission

Fun Fact: The 1.5-litre, turbo-petrol engine of the Hyundai Verna is more powerful than the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

Variant-wise Powertrain Options

Variants NA Petrol Turbo-petrol MT CVT MT DCT HX 2 ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ HX 4 ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ HX 6 ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ HX 6 + ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ HX 8 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ HX 10 ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅

The base variant, priced at Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom), only gets the option of a 6-speed manual transmission with the NA petrol engine.

The entry-level automatic variant is the mid-spec HX 6 variant. It offers both manual and CVT options, with the NA petrol engine.

If you want the more powerful turbo-petrol engine, it is available from the HX8 variant.

The HX8 is the only variant that packs all the powertrain combinations.

The top-spec HX 10 variant is an automatic-variant only.

2026 Hyundai Verna Features

With this new update, the Hyundai Verna has gained a few and lost a couple of comfort features, but it still continues to remain the most feature-loaded sedan in its segment.

The existing features includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay (via wired-to-wireless adapter), ventilated front seats, a single-pane electric sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting and auto AC with rear vents.

Features like a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, memory function for the 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, powered tailgate, a 4-way power-adjustable passenger seat, and rear window sunshades are new additions to its package.

2026 Hyundai Verna Safety

The Hyundai Verna boasts an improved on-paper safety package with 7 airbags (6 as standard) in the top variant. Features like hill-start assist, electronic stability program (ESC), rear parking sensors and ISOFIX mounts are standard, while top variants further get tyre pressure monitoring system, 360-degree camera, dashcam, rear disc brakes (DCT only) and Level-2 autonomous driving assistance features (ADAS) to the list.

2026 Hyundai Verna Price and Rivals

Hyundai has only slightly bumped up the entry-level price of the 2026 Verna, which now starts from Rs 10.98 lakh. On the other hand, the top variant gets a notable increase of Rs 1.12 lakh, now costing Rs 18.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Rivals like the Honda City, Skoda Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus are worth a look if you’re interested in a sub-compact sedan. There’s also the option of the Honda CIty Hybrid, in case you want a super-efficient sedan.