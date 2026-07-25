2026 Maruti Brezza Explained In 20 Real-life Images: What's New In The Facelift?

After a lot of teasers and leaks, Maruti has finally launched the 2026 Brezza facelift with refreshed styling, a slightly premium cabin, some new safety features and, for the first time, a turbo-petrol engine! While the overall silhouette remains familiar, there are plenty of changes inside and out.

Let's take a closer look at everything that's new on the updated Brezza.

2026 Maruti Brezza: Design

From the front, the Brezza retains its familiar SUV stance but now gets a much bolder face.

The updated front grille now features a smoke chrome finish, while the redesigned bumper and silver skid plate give the SUV a tougher appearance.

The dual LED projector headlamps continue to be offered along with LED DRLs. The fog lamp housing has also been redesigned to complement the refreshed front bumper.

Moving to the side, the overall silhouette remains unchanged, but Maruti Suzuki has introduced newly designed precision-cut alloy wheels that lend the SUV a fresher look.

The new 16-inch alloy wheels feature a sharper geometric design.

The facelift also gets refreshed dual-tone side body cladding, while the roof rails, blacked-out pillars and floating roof design continue unchanged.

At the rear, the LED tail lamps have been retained, while the revised bumper and silver skid plate add a sportier touch. Turbo variants also get exclusive Turbo Boosterjet badging, while the K15C-powered cars will have a Smart Hybrid badging.

2026 Maruti Brezza: Interior

Step inside and the biggest change is the new cabin theme.

The dashboard now gets a premium dual-tone dark brown and black finish with metallic soft-touch inserts and piano black detailing.

Another new addition is the 64-colour ambient lighting, which allows buyers to customise the cabin ambience according to their preference.

The top-spec variants now get plush leatherette upholstery. The front seats are wide and supportive, making long journeys more comfortable.

2026 Maruti Brezza: Features

The feature list has also grown with the facelift.

The Brezza now gets a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, built-in Alexa, connected car technology and over-the-air updates.

Ahead of the gear lever is a wireless phone charger that now comes with active cooling, helping prevent your smartphone from overheating while charging.

The electric sunroof continues to be offered on the higher variants and remains one of the most sought-after features in this segment.

The top variants are equipped with ventilated front seats, making them especially useful during hot Indian summers.

The SUV also gets a PM2.5 air purifier with AQI display.

2026 Maruti Brezza: Safety

Safety has received one of the biggest upgrades with the facelift, i.e. ADAS, albeit Level 1.

The Brezza now gets Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Alert, which can help detect vehicles approaching from the rear while changing lanes.

Another new addition is Rear Cross Traffic Alert, which warns the driver of approaching traffic while reversing out of a parking spot.

The 360-degree camera now offers additional viewing angles, making parking in tight spaces much easier.

The facelift also introduces front parking sensors, which work alongside the rear sensors to improve low-speed manoeuvrability.

The new Safe Exit Warning alerts occupants if another vehicle is approaching before opening the doors.

It has already been tested by Bharat NCAP, where it received a full 5-star crash test safety rating.

2026 Maruti Brezza: Powertrain Options

The biggest mechanical update comes in the form of a new turbo-petrol engine.

It now gains a 1-litre turbo-petrol Boosterjet engine, which we have previously seen on the Fronx, aimed at buyers looking for stronger performance and quicker acceleration.

It is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission only, no automatic transmission sadly.

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid (NEW) Power 103 PS 88 PS 110 PS Torque 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT*/6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT 6-speed MT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 21.09 kmpl (LXI, VXI MT)/20.81 kmpl (ZXI MT)/ 20.17 kmpl (AT) 26.90 km/kg 20.47 kmpl (LXI, VXI)/ 19.96 kmpl (ZXI, ZXI Plus)

*MT-Manual Transmission, ^AT - Automatic Transmission

The familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine continues for buyers prioritising refinement, fuel efficiency and everyday usability. The CNG option now features an underbody-mounted CNG tank (as previously seen with the Victoris) that frees up boot space for luggage. It is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.9 km/kg. Check out our variant-wise powertrain story to get more in-depth information.

Price And Rivals

The 2026 Maruti Brezza starts from Rs 7.40 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and continues to lock horns with the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Looking to buy one? You can also check out our variant-wise features explained story to understand which Brezza variant offers which features and pick the one that best suits your needs.