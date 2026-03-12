2026 Hyundai Verna Booking Details: Bookings Amount, Website, And Delivery Timeline Explained

The facelifted Hyundai Verna was launched recently in India with a bunch of changes inside and out, with prices starting at Rs 10.98 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Customers can book the new Verna via Hyundai’s official website or at the nearest dealership, for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Having gone on sale, we do believe that its deliveries will commence soon. If you are planning to bring one home, here’s what you need to know about the updated Verna:

How To Book The 2026 Hyundai Verna?

You can book the 2026 Hyundai Verna in the following two ways:

Booking Via Hyundai’s Official Website

The compact sedan can be booked directly via Hyundai’s Indian website. Before paying the booking amount, it will ask you to select the following details:

Engine and transmission preference

Variant

Exterior Colour

Following the above steps, it will then ask you to pick a preferred dealer based on your location. The booking amount for the new Hyundai Verna is Rs 25,000. To make the payment, log in using your mobile number and enter the OTP. Complete the payment, and your booking is done.

Dealership

You can also book the facelifted sedan at your nearest Hyundai dealership. Check your nearest Hyundai dealer.

Showrooms usually charge between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 to book a car.

We request that you kindly check the terms of cancellations and delivery timelines of your new vehicle with the sales representative without fail.

Expected Delivery Timelines

Since the 2026 Hyundai Verna was launched only recently, chances of getting immediate delivery are quite likely. We would urge all the potential customers looking to pick the new Verna to go and book it as soon as possible, as its waiting period is likely to increase soon, given the Verna’s popularity in its segment.

2026 Hyundai Verna: An Overview

The current-generation Verna was launched in 2023 in India and has just gotten its first major refresh. It is now available in a revised variant lineup and comes with many cosmetic revisions inside and out.

Changes to the exterior include a revised fascia, now featuring an updated set of dual LED projector headlights and a wider and broader grille with a sharper design. The new Verna also comes with a slightly revised set of 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a revised rear bumper and a boot lip spoiler.

While the interior has not changed much, it does feature a new 3-spoke steering wheel with the new Morse code Hyundai logo (the four dots stand for the letter ‘H’) as seen on the new Venue. It has the same dual-tone black and white cabin theme with leatherette upholstery as the pre-facelift Verna.

Hyundai is offering the 2026 Verna with features such as dual 10.25-inch screens (one for infotainment and the other for driver instrumentation), an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory, a powered tailgate, a 4-way power-adjustable co-driver seat and rear window sunshades. The sedan also gets ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

Occupant safety is taken care of by seven airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, a built-in dashcam, all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). There’s Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech on offer too.

2026 Hyundai Verna: Powertrain Options

The facelifted Verna comes with the same engine options as the older model, details of which are as follows:

Specification 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine Power 115 PS 160 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT^ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

2026 Hyundai Verna: Rivals

^CVT - continuously variable transmission, *DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

The new Hyundai Verna competes with the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.