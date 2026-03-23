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    2026 Hyundai Verna Vs Honda City: Old Rivals Go Head-to-head

    Both sedans have a loyal fan base in India. Let’s find out which popular sedan makes more sense in 2026

    Published On Mar 23, 2026 10:24 AM By Yashein

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    Verna vs City

    Hyundai recently launched the facelifted Verna, which gets tweaked exterior styling and an upgraded interior with more features. With these upgrades, the Verna becomes an even stronger contender in the mid-size sedan segment. One of its oldest and most popular rivals in the segment is the Honda City, which offers a well-rounded package and proven reliability to those looking for a practical family sedan. 

    So in this report, we take you through a detailed comparison between the facelifted Verna and the City, comparing their prices, dimensions, features, and powertrain options:  

    Price

    Model

    Hyundai Verna

    Honda City

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10.98 lakh to Rs 18.25 lakh 

    Rs 11.95 lakh to Rs 16.07 lakh 
    • There is a price difference of around Rs 1 lakh for the entry-level variants. 

    • Top-spec variants of the Verna are more expensive by around Rs 2.2 lakh. 

    • While many variants of both these sedans overlap in terms of pricing, it is the Verna that is the more expensive sedan. 

    • It is important to note that Honda is offering hefty discounts on the City. We advise you to contact your nearest dealership to get more details on the same. 

    • Honda also offers a City Hybrid for Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Let’s take a quick look at what all the Verna offers the City for the extra money: 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Hyundai Verna 

    Honda City

    Difference

    Length

    4565 mm

    Up to 4583 mm

    (-18 mm)

    Width

    1765 mm

    1748 mm

    +17 mm

    Height 

    1475 mm

    1489 mm

    (-14 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2670 mm

    2600 mm

    +70 mm 

    • Both Verna and City are similar in size.  

    • The Verna is slightly wider, while the City is longer and marginally taller. 

    Hyundai Verna New
    Honda City Side Profile

    • In terms of wheelbase, the Verna is 70 mm longer.

    • There is little difference in size, but there is a significant difference in how these two sedans are designed. 

    • Want to see how the Verna facelift has evolved when compared to the pre-facelift one? Detailed comparison can be found here.

    Powertrain 

    When it comes to powertrain options, both City and Verna only get petrol options. Both sedans come with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine. The Verna also gets a more potent 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. 

    Let’s take a look at the specifications:

    Model

    Hyundai Verna 

    Honda City

    Engine

    1.5-litre NA petrol engine 

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre NA petrol engine 

    Power 

    115 PS

    160 PS

    121 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    145 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, CVT

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, CVT
    MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

    • As seen above, both Verna and City come with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine. The City’s engine makes the higher output here. 

    • The Verna’s turbo-petrol engine makes the most output, and should be considered if you often drive on the highways, or if you are looking for a performance-oriented sedan. 

    • Both Verna and City come with a 6-speed manual and a CVT option. The Verna additionally offers a DCT with the turbo-petrol mill.  

    Features

    Feature

    Hyundai Verna 

    Honda City

    Auto Headlamps

    Foglamps

    LED

    LED

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Infotainment 

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    8-inch touchscreen 

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    ✅ (via wired-to-wireless adapter)

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch digital display

    Semi-digital driver display

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    8-speaker Bose sound system 

    8-speaker sound system

    Push-button start/stop

    Ventilated front seats 

    Powered seats

    ✅(6-way driver/4-way co-driver)

    Memory function for the driver's seat 

    Ambient lighting 

    Paddle shifters

    Powered tailgate 

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control (AC)

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Keyless entry 

    Airbags

    7

    6

    Parking sensors

    Front and rear 

    Rear

    ISOFIX child seat mounts

    Electronic parking brake with auto hold 

    360-degree camera

    Rear defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    • As seen above, the Verna offers many extra features over the City. 

    • The extra features include a larger touchscreen, a fully-digital driver display, a powered tailgate, powered seats, ventilated seats and a branded audio system. 

    2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift
    Honda City Dashboard

    • The Verna also offers extra safety features like front parking sensors, an electronic parking brake, and even a 360-degree camera. 

    • Both sedans offer safety features like 6 airbags (7 in the Verna), TPMS, ESC, and even ADAS. They have also secured 5-star NCAP ratings. 

    Overall, it is the Verna that provides a more feature-rich and premium experience inside the cabin. To know about its variant-wise features, head over to this story. 

    CarDekho Says

    The 2026 Hyundai Verna clearly takes the lead when it comes to features, tech, and even performance, especially with its turbo-petrol engine. It feels like the more modern and well-equipped sedan, justifying its higher asking price for those who want the latest bells and whistles.

    On the other hand, the Honda City continues to play to its strengths with a refined driving experience, slightly better naturally aspirated performance, and a reputation for comfort and long-term reliability. While it definitely needs an upgrade to stay relevant in its segment, it remains a sensible choice for those looking for a no-nonsense sedan. 

    2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift
    Honda City Rear
     

    In the end, picking the Verna would make more sense. However, you should choose it over the City only after checking out both the cars back-to-back and getting an in-person experience and feel of the sedans. 

    You can check out the variant-wise prices of the Verna in this report. If you are looking for a sporty sedan with turbo-petrol performance, you should also read our comparison between the Verna and Virtus. The Slavia, another rival to the Verna, also has the same package of the Virtus, but comes with a different design (check out Verna vs Slavia comparison here). 

    Which one would you choose? Let us know in the comments below.

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