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    2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Rated 5-stars By Bharat NCAP! Detailed Analysis Of Scores Below

    The Brezza joins the long list of rivals to carry a 5-star BNCAP rating, such as the Venue, Nexon, Syros and Kylaq

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Jul 23, 2026 16:03 IST
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    Published OnJul 23, 2026 13:24 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 23, 2026 16:03 IST
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    Maruti Brezza BNCAP

    Ahead of its launch slated for tomorrow, Maruti’s upcoming Brezza facelift has scored a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, further validating its safety credentials. With an updated exterior, a few new features and a turbo-petrol engine, it will be the most major update to the second-generation of the SUV so far. Let’s take a look at its scores in detail:

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    Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

    Overall Score: 30.41 out of 32 points

    Frontal offset deformable barrier test: 14.41/16 points

    Side deformable barrier test: 16/16 points

    Maruti Brezza BNCAP

    In the Adult Occupant Protection category, the Brezza facelift scored an impressive 30.41 points out of 32 earning it a well deserved 5 stars. In the front offset deformable barrier test, it scored 14.41 out of 16 points, and offered ‘Good’ protection for the driver’s head, neck, tibia and feet, while protection to the legs and chest were rated ‘adequate’. 

    For the passenger, it offered ‘Good’ protection for the head, neck, chest and tibias while the dummy’s legs were rated as ‘Adequate’. 

    It also cleared the side deformable barrier test with a ‘Good’ rating and a full 16 point score, while clearing the side pole impact test with a ‘Good’ rating for all parts of the dummy as well.

    Child Occupant Protection (COP)

    Overall Score: 43 out of 49 points

    Dynamic score: 24/24 points

    Child restraint system (CRS) installation score: 12/12 points

    Maruti Brezza BNCAP

    The excellent performance continued in the Child Occupant Protection category, with an overall score of 43 out of 49 points. For the 18 month old child dummy, it offered complete protection with a score of 12 out of 12, with the same score for the 3 month old child dummy as well.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift: Safety Features

    In terms of equipment, the Brezza facelift will offer features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist (HSA), front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The new Brezza is expected to be priced between Rs 8.50 lakh and Rs 13.40 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out this story for more details on its detailed expected pricing.

    The subcompact SUV goes up against rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Rated 5-stars By Bharat NCAP! Detailed Analysis Of Scores Below
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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