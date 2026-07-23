2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Rated 5-stars By Bharat NCAP! Detailed Analysis Of Scores Below

Ahead of its launch slated for tomorrow, Maruti’s upcoming Brezza facelift has scored a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, further validating its safety credentials. With an updated exterior, a few new features and a turbo-petrol engine, it will be the most major update to the second-generation of the SUV so far. Let’s take a look at its scores in detail:

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

Overall Score: 30.41 out of 32 points

Frontal offset deformable barrier test: 14.41/16 points

Side deformable barrier test: 16/16 points

In the Adult Occupant Protection category, the Brezza facelift scored an impressive 30.41 points out of 32 earning it a well deserved 5 stars. In the front offset deformable barrier test, it scored 14.41 out of 16 points, and offered ‘Good’ protection for the driver’s head, neck, tibia and feet, while protection to the legs and chest were rated ‘adequate’.

For the passenger, it offered ‘Good’ protection for the head, neck, chest and tibias while the dummy’s legs were rated as ‘Adequate’.

It also cleared the side deformable barrier test with a ‘Good’ rating and a full 16 point score, while clearing the side pole impact test with a ‘Good’ rating for all parts of the dummy as well.

Child Occupant Protection (COP)

Overall Score: 43 out of 49 points

Dynamic score: 24/24 points

Child restraint system (CRS) installation score: 12/12 points

The excellent performance continued in the Child Occupant Protection category, with an overall score of 43 out of 49 points. For the 18 month old child dummy, it offered complete protection with a score of 12 out of 12, with the same score for the 3 month old child dummy as well.

Maruti Brezza Facelift: Safety Features

In terms of equipment, the Brezza facelift will offer features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist (HSA), front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Expected Price & Rivals

The new Brezza is expected to be priced between Rs 8.50 lakh and Rs 13.40 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out this story for more details on its detailed expected pricing.

The subcompact SUV goes up against rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.