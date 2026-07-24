2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Vs Tata Nexon: Does The Facelift Give Brezza The Edge?

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon are two familiar names for anyone planning to buy a subcompact SUV. Both fall within a similar price bracket and offer petrol and CNG powertrain options, while packing in plenty of features.

With its latest update, the Brezza offers an additional turbo-petrol engine option. The Nexon, meanwhile, brings its own set of strengths, including a diesel engine choice and multiple transmission options.

So, if these two SUVs are on your shortlist, which one offers the better overall package? We compare their prices, dimensions, colour options, powertrains, and features to find out.

Price

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Tata Nexon Price (ex-showroom) Introductory Rs 7.4 lakh Rs 7.37 lakh to Rs 14.22 lakh

The Maruti Brezza facelift for the introductory period starts at a similar price as the Nexon.

However, things are different at the top end of their respective lineups. The fully loaded Brezza costs over Rs 1 lakh less than the range-topping Nexon, although the latter also offers a few additional features for the higher price.

Dimensions

Model Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Tata Nexon Difference Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm +0 mm Width 1,790 mm 1804 mm -14 mm Height 1,685 mm 1620 mm +65 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2498 mm +2 mm

Since both the Brezza and Nexon fall under the sub-4 metre category, they measure exactly 3,995 mm in length.

The Nexon is 14 mm wider, while the Brezza is 65 mm taller.

Overall, both SUVs are very similar in size.

Colour Options

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Tata Nexon Pearl Arctic White Pristine White Vivacious Orange Atlas-Black (Dark Edition) Luster Beige Grassland Beige Magma Grey Ocean Blue Bluish Black Pure Grey Sizzling Red Royal Blue Splendid Silver Daytona Grey Arctic White With Bluish Black Roof Royal Blue with Black Roof Sizzling-Red With Bluish-Black Roof Pristine White Dual Tone Luster Beige With Bluish-Black Roof Grassland Beige with Black Roof - Pure Grey with Black Roof - Ocean Blue with White Roof - Daytona Grey Dual Tone

Both the Brezza and Nexon offer plenty of colour options, including monotone as well as dual-tone paint schemes.

The Brezza's colour palette includes new shades, including Vivacious Orange and Luster Beige. It also has a dual-tone finish; Arctic White, Sizzling Red, and Luster Beige are also available with a black roof.

The Nexon offers an even wider selection of colours, including unique shades like Grassland Beige, Ocean Blue, and Royal Blue. Buyers who prefer an all-black look can also opt for the Atlas Black shade available with the Dark Edition.

Engine Options

Specification Maruti Brezza Tata Nexon Engine 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol + CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG 1.5-litre diesel Power 103 PS 88 PS (CNG) 110 PS 120 PS 100 PS 115 PS Torque 139 Nm 121.5 Nm (CNG) 170 Nm 170 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-MT/ 6-AT 6-MT 6-MT 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 7DCA 6MT 6MT, 6AMT

*MT- Manual transmission, AMT- Automatic transmission, DCA- Dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT- Torque converter automatic transmission

The updated Brezza continues with its 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The CNG version is now available with a 6-speed manual transmission and underbody CNG tank like the Maruti Victoris, while the facelift also introduces a new 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 110 PS and 170 Nm and is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Nexon, meanwhile, comes with a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that develops 120 PS and 170 Nm and is available with multiple manual and automatic transmission options. It also gets a turbo-petrol CNG version, while buyers looking for a diesel SUV can opt for its 1.5-litre diesel engine, which produces 115 PS and up to 260 Nm.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift vs Tata Nexon: Features

Feature Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Tata Nexon Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ❌ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅(connected) Wheels 16-inch alloy wheels 16-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Digital Driver’s Display No, 4-inch multi-info display 10.25-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker audio system 9-speaker JBL audio system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅(Adaptive) Climate Control Automatic Climate Control Automatic Climate Control Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Sunroof Single-pane sunroof Panoramic sunroof Rear-centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Hill Descent Control ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ❌ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System) ❌ ✅

The Brezza facelift has several features, such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, connected car technology, a 360-degree camera, and LED fog lamps.

The Nexon, however, still has a few advantages of its own. It gets a larger 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming IRVM, and a panoramic sunroof.

When it comes to safety, both SUVs offer six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill descent control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The Nexon goes one step further with safety by offering ADAS tech with it.

If the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift and Tata Nexon are on your shortlist, here are some other subcompact SUVs you can consider: