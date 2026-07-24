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    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Vs Tata Nexon: Does The Facelift Give Brezza The Edge?

    Along with styling and feature updates, the facelifted Brezza gets a new engine option as well, but the Nexon has plenty going for it too. Which one should you pick? Find out.

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Jul 24, 2026 23:25 IST
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    Published OnJul 24, 2026 22:03 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 24, 2026 23:25 IST
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    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Tata Nexon

    The Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon are two familiar names for anyone planning to buy a subcompact SUV. Both fall within a similar price bracket and offer petrol and CNG powertrain options, while packing in plenty of features.

    With its latest update, the Brezza offers an additional turbo-petrol engine option. The Nexon, meanwhile, brings its own set of strengths, including a diesel engine choice and multiple transmission options.

    So, if these two SUVs are on your shortlist, which one offers the better overall package? We compare their prices, dimensions, colour options, powertrains, and features to find out.

    Price

     

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift

    Tata Nexon

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Introductory Rs 7.4 lakh 

    Rs 7.37 lakh to Rs 14.22 lakh

    • The Maruti Brezza facelift for the introductory period starts at a similar price as the Nexon. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Front Quarter

    • However, things are different at the top end of their respective lineups. The fully loaded Brezza costs over Rs 1 lakh less than the range-topping Nexon, although the latter also offers a few additional features for the higher price.

    Tata Nexon Front Quarter

    Dimensions

    Model

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift

    Tata Nexon

    Difference

    Length

    3,995 mm

    3,995 mm

    +0 mm

    Width

    1,790 mm

    1804 mm

    -14 mm

    Height

    1,685 mm

    1620 mm

    +65 mm

    Wheelbase

    2500 mm 

    2498 mm

    +2 mm

    • Since both the Brezza and Nexon fall under the sub-4 metre category, they measure exactly 3,995 mm in length. 

    Maruti Brezza Side
    Tata Nexon Side

    • The Nexon is 14 mm wider, while the Brezza is 65 mm taller. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Front
    Tata Nexon Front

    • Overall, both SUVs are very similar in size.

    Colour Options

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift

    Tata Nexon

    Pearl Arctic White

    Pristine White

    Vivacious Orange

    Atlas-Black (Dark Edition)

    Luster Beige

    Grassland Beige

    Magma Grey

    Ocean Blue

    Bluish Black

    Pure Grey

    Sizzling Red

    Royal Blue

    Splendid Silver

    Daytona Grey

    Arctic White With Bluish Black Roof

    Royal Blue with Black Roof

    Sizzling-Red With Bluish-Black Roof

    Pristine White Dual Tone

    Luster Beige With Bluish-Black Roof

    Grassland Beige with Black Roof

    -

    Pure Grey with Black Roof

    -

    Ocean Blue with White Roof

    -

    Daytona Grey Dual Tone

    • Both the Brezza and Nexon offer plenty of colour options, including monotone as well as dual-tone paint schemes.

    • The Brezza's colour palette includes new shades, including Vivacious Orange and Luster Beige. It also has a dual-tone finish; Arctic White, Sizzling Red, and Luster Beige are also available with a black roof.

    • The Nexon offers an even wider selection of colours, including unique shades like Grassland Beige, Ocean Blue, and Royal Blue. Buyers who prefer an all-black look can also opt for the Atlas Black shade available with the Dark Edition.

    Engine Options

    Specification

    Maruti Brezza

    Tata Nexon

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol + CNG

    1-litre turbo-petrol engine

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    103 PS

    88 PS (CNG)

    110 PS

    120 PS

    100 PS

    115 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm (CNG)

    170 Nm

    170 Nm

    170 Nm

    260 Nm

    Transmission

    6-MT/ 6-AT

    6-MT

    6-MT

    5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 7DCA

    6MT

    6MT, 6AMT

    *MT- Manual transmission, AMT- Automatic transmission, DCA- Dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT- Torque converter automatic transmission

    • The updated Brezza continues with its 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The CNG version is now available with a 6-speed manual transmission and underbody CNG tank like the Maruti Victoris, while the facelift also introduces a new 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 110 PS and 170 Nm and is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift 6-speed Gearbox

    • The Nexon, meanwhile, comes with a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that develops 120 PS and 170 Nm and is available with multiple manual and automatic transmission options. It also gets a turbo-petrol CNG version, while buyers looking for a diesel SUV can opt for its 1.5-litre diesel engine, which produces 115 PS and up to 260 Nm.

     Tata Nexon Gear lever

    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift vs Tata Nexon: Features

    Feature

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift

    Tata Nexon

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    ✅(connected)

    Wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Digital Driver’s Display

    No, 4-inch multi-info display 

    10.25-inch display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker audio system

    9-speaker JBL audio system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Climate Control

    Automatic Climate Control

    Automatic Climate Control

    Ventilated front seats 

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Sunroof

    Single-pane sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Rear-centre Armrest

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    Parking Sensors

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Hill Descent Control

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System)

    • The Brezza facelift has several features, such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, connected car technology, a 360-degree camera, and LED fog lamps. 

    Maruti Brezza Ventilated Seats
    Maruti Brezza Interior

    • The Nexon, however, still has a few advantages of its own. It gets a larger 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming IRVM, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Tata Nexon Infotainment Screen
    Tata Nexon Interior

    • When it comes to safety, both SUVs offer six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill descent control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

    • The Nexon goes one step further with safety by offering ADAS tech with it. 

    Tata Nexon ADAS

    If the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift and Tata Nexon are on your shortlist, here are some other subcompact SUVs you can consider:

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO: Packs in strong turbo-petrol engine options, a spacious cabin, and a long list of features, making it another compelling choice in the segment.

    • Hyundai Venue: Offers a modern cabin experience, plenty of convenience features, and multiple engine choices to suit different requirements.

    • Kia Sonet: Stands out with its stylish design and feature-rich interior, while offering both petrol and diesel engine options.

    • Kia Syros: Takes a more unconventional approach with its distinctive design, spacious cabin, and focus on rear-seat comfort.

    • Skoda Kylaq: Brings clean styling, a practical cabin, and a turbo-petrol powertrain in a compact package.

    • Nissan Magnite: Appeals to budget-conscious buyers with its accessible pricing while still offering a turbo-petrol engine and useful features.

    • Renault Kiger: Combines distinctive styling with a practical package and remains another value-oriented alternative in the segment.

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