2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Booking Details Explained

Bookings for the updated Brezza are already underway and is launched at an introductory price of Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom). If you are planning to bring one home, here's everything you need to know about its booking process, booking amount, expected delivery timeline, and other key details.

How to Book The 2026 Brezza Facelift

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift can be booked either online through Maruti Suzuki's official website or by visiting your nearest authorised Arena dealership.

To book the SUV online, follow these steps:

Visit Maruti Suzuki's official booking portal.

Enter your full name and mobile number, then verify it using the OTP sent to your phone.

Select the Brezza facelift along with your preferred variant, engine option, transmission, and colour.

Choose your preferred dealership and complete the remaining details.

Make the booking payment of Rs 11,000 to confirm your reservation.

Once the payment is successful, your booking will be confirmed and the selected dealership will get in touch with you regarding the next steps, including the expected delivery timeline and other purchase formalities.

If you prefer an offline booking experience, you can also visit your nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership. This allows you to check variant availability, discuss finance and exchange offers, and enquire about the expected waiting period or ready stock before placing your booking.

Delivery Timelines

Deliveries for the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift are expected to commence from next week onwards. Depending on the variant, engine option, and colour you choose.

That said, the exact delivery timeline is likely to vary across cities and dealerships. If you are looking for quicker delivery, it's advisable to check with your nearest authorised Maruti Suzuki Arena showroom about the availability of your preferred variant and colour before finalising the booking.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Overview

The 2026 Brezza facelift receives its first major update since the second-generation model was introduced in 2022. While its overall silhouette remains familiar, Maruti Suzuki has refreshed the SUV with updated styling, new features, and an additional powertrain option.

The 2026 Brezza gets a revised grille and a reworked bumper, all of which give the SUV a more contemporary look. Despite the updates, it retains the upright stance that continues to lend it a strong road presence.

Elements such as the pronounced wheel arches, body cladding, roof rails, and squared-off profile continue to complement its SUV appeal. The rear also gets subtle revisions, including updated LED tail lamp detailing and a redesigned bumper.

Inside, the cabin retains its practical layout but now features an updated dashboard design with revised trim inserts and premium-looking materials. The cabin of the 2026 Brezza also features a new black-brown colour theme, giving it a modern appearance.

In terms of features, the updated Brezza gets a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and ventilated front-row seats. Other highlights include a wireless phone charger, heads-up display, automatic climate control, connected car technology, and a single-pane sunroof. You can take a look at the Brezza's features and variants in detail in this story.

Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

Under the hood, the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine continues to be offered, along with a factory-fitted CNG version that now benefits from Maruti Suzuki's dual-cylinder underbody technology, freeing up additional boot space. The biggest update, however, is the introduction of a new 1-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.

The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 103 PS 87.8 PS 110 PS Torque 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

*MT - Manual Transmission / AT - Torque Converter (automatic)

Rivals

With prices starting from Rs 7.4 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift continues to rival the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Skoda Kylaq, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.