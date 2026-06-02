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    2026 Honda City Facelift Vs Hyundai Verna: Specifications Compared

    The longest running sedan nameplate and arguably the most iconic one, the Honda City, goes up against the popular Verna. Who’s going to have the edge?

    Published On Jun 02, 2026 03:02 PM By CarDekho

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    Honda City vs Hyundai Verna

    Keeping the polarising looks aside, the Hyundai Verna is the firm benchmark in the compact sedan space with its features, safety tech and powertrain options that cater to different needs. However, Honda has just launched the City facelift with sharper styling revisions and new features, in a hope to reclaim the fabled status it once enjoyed. 

    For a seat right at the front, it’ll have to rival the Hyundai Verna. But how well can it really do that? We find out in this comparison.

    Price

    Model

    2026 Honda City Facelift

    Hyundai Verna

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 12 lakh to Rs 21 lakh

    Rs 10.98 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh

    • In terms of both the starting prices, the Hyundai Verna undercuts the City facelift by more than Rs 1 lakh.

    • Owing to the strong-hybrid setup in the City, this difference widens to almost Rs 2.60 lakh for the top-spec trims. 

    • The mid-spec variants of both the cars are comparable and you can check out the Honda City’s variant-wise features here.

    Dimensions

    Dimension

    2026 Honda City Facelift

    Hyundai Verna

    Difference

    Length

    4594 mm

    4565 mm

    +29 mm

    Width

    1748 mm

    1765 mm

    -17 mm

    Height

    1489 mm

    1475 mm

    +14 mm

    Wheelbase

    2600 mm

    2670 mm

    -70 mm

    Boot space

    506 litres

    528 litres

    -22 litres

    • With its cosmetic revisions, the Honda City is now the longest car in its segment with an additional 29 mm of length over the Hyundai Verna. Yet, the wheelbase of the car, something that has a big role to play in how much cabin space is liberated, is still less than the Verna by a whopping 70 mm.

    Honda City
    Hyundai Verna

    • While the Honda CIty is marginally taller, the Hyundai Verna is wider and has an extra 22 litres of boot space as well.

    Honda City
    Hyundai Verna

    Colour Options

    2026 Honda City Facelift

    Hyundai Verna

    Obsidian Blue Pearl

    Titanium Black

    Radiant Red Metallic

    Atlas White*

    Platinum White Pearl

    Titan Grey

    Meteoroid Gray Metallic

    Starry Night

    Lunar Silver Metallic

    Titan Grey Matte

    Crystal Black Pearl

    Classy Blue

    *Also available in dual-tone shades

    • Both the Honda City facelift and the Hyundai Verna have conventional monotone shades with black, blue and varying tones of grey to choose from. 

    • However, if you prefer a bright red colour on your car, only the Honda City will offer you that option. Take a look at it in detail here.

    • On the other hand, the Verna gets a Titan Grey Matte shade, which as the name suggests, has a matte finish on it and gives it a unique look on the road.

    • The Verna also gets a dual-tone roof option with the Atlas White shade.

    Features & Safety

    Feature

    2026 Honda City Facelift

    Hyundai Verna

    LED Headlamps with LED DRLs

    Auto Headlamps

    LED Taillamps

    ✅(Connected)

    Alloy wheels

    16-inch

    16-inch

    Powered front seats

    ✅ (8-way driver, 4-way passenger)

    Ventilated front seats

    Infotainment

    10.1-inch touchscreen 

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    ✅(Via wired to wireless Adapter)

    Instrument Cluster

    7-inch semi-digital

    10.25-inch fully digital

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    8-speaker audio system

    8-speaker BOSE audio system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Automatic Climate Control

    Keyless entry

    Sunroof

    Single-pane

    Single-pane

    Rear sun shade

    ✅(Rear windshield)

    ✅(Side window)

    Front and rear centre armrest

    Drive Modes

    Paddle shifters

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Parking sensors

    Rear

    Front and Rear

    Parking Camera

    360-degree

    360-degree

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    EPB (electronic parking brake) with auto hold

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Hill hold assist

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ✅(Warning only)

    ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    ✅ (level-2)

    ✅(level-2)

    • The Honda City facelift has gained a few features with its makeover and with that, its features list is now comparable with the segment benchmark.

    Honda City
    Hyundai Verna

    • However, despite the update, the City still doesn’t get powered seats, while the Hyundai Verna gets 8-way powered adjustment for the driver and 4-way adjustment for the passenger.

    • The Hyundai Verna also has a fully digital driver’s display, a branded audio system and more features in its autonomous driving assistance systems like rear cross traffic warning and collision avoidance.

    Powertrain Options

    Specification

    2026 Honda City Facelift

    Hyundai Verna

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol strong-hybrid

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    121 PS

    126 PS (combined)

    115 PS 

    160 PS 

    Torque

    145 Nm

    253Nm

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / CVT

    e-CVT

    6-speed MT /  CVT

    6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT

    MT= Manual transmission, CVT= Continuously variable transmission, DCT= Dual clutch automatic transmission

    • The Honda City and Hyundai Verna are the only two cars in the segment to get a NA petrol engine option. The Honda’s engine makes slightly higher peak output figures than the Verna’s engine. Both are available with manual or CVT transmission options.

    • The Verna’s turbo-petrol engine is the most potent in the segment with 160 PS and 253 Nm, and will be better suited to enthusiastic drivers, while the City has no such option.

    • For buyers seeking efficiency and smoothness, the City’s strong-hybrid powertrain offers a compelling package with real-life fuel efficiency figures of more than 20 kmpl.

    Verdict

    Choosing between the two on the basis of an on-paper comparison is simply not possible, until and unless it is about matching the car for one specific usecase. Because, if you want an exciting powertrain that will give you effortless performance, and you want to couple that with the physical feeling of using a manual transmission, then the Hyundai Verna is the only option in the entire segment. Not only is it more powerful than its peers, but it offers better engagement with its manual transmission.

    Honda City

    On the other hand, if you put running cost, fuel efficiency and reliability above driving feel, outright performance or excitement, then the Honda City is also a great sedan. It is also the only option in its segment to offer a strong-hybrid setup which will be particularly appealing to urban buyers with high running.

    Hyundai Verna

    You can also check out how the 2026 Honda City has evolved from its outgoing model here.

    If you want something different, you can also check out these cars too:Volkswagen Virtus: A proper fun to drive sedan, right from its chassis, to both its engine options. The Virtus takes care of the enthusiast, but also makes sure their family isn’t uncomfortable with good space, practicality, features and balance with dynamic handling and ride comfort.

    Skoda Slavia: Based on the same platform and available with the same powertrains, the traits of the Slavia are similar to the Virtus, but with a few ‘Simply Clever’ Skoda features. It also just feels a tad more family friendly, yet maintains the same enthusiast oriented dynamic ability. 

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