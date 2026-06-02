2026 Honda City Facelift Vs Hyundai Verna: Specifications Compared

Keeping the polarising looks aside, the Hyundai Verna is the firm benchmark in the compact sedan space with its features, safety tech and powertrain options that cater to different needs. However, Honda has just launched the City facelift with sharper styling revisions and new features, in a hope to reclaim the fabled status it once enjoyed.

For a seat right at the front, it’ll have to rival the Hyundai Verna. But how well can it really do that? We find out in this comparison.

Price

Model 2026 Honda City Facelift Hyundai Verna Price (ex-showroom) Rs 12 lakh to Rs 21 lakh Rs 10.98 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh

In terms of both the starting prices, the Hyundai Verna undercuts the City facelift by more than Rs 1 lakh.

Owing to the strong-hybrid setup in the City, this difference widens to almost Rs 2.60 lakh for the top-spec trims.

The mid-spec variants of both the cars are comparable and you can check out the Honda City’s variant-wise features here.

Dimensions

Dimension 2026 Honda City Facelift Hyundai Verna Difference Length 4594 mm 4565 mm +29 mm Width 1748 mm 1765 mm -17 mm Height 1489 mm 1475 mm +14 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm 2670 mm -70 mm Boot space 506 litres 528 litres -22 litres

With its cosmetic revisions, the Honda City is now the longest car in its segment with an additional 29 mm of length over the Hyundai Verna. Yet, the wheelbase of the car, something that has a big role to play in how much cabin space is liberated, is still less than the Verna by a whopping 70 mm.

While the Honda CIty is marginally taller, the Hyundai Verna is wider and has an extra 22 litres of boot space as well.

Colour Options

2026 Honda City Facelift Hyundai Verna Obsidian Blue Pearl Titanium Black Radiant Red Metallic Atlas White* Platinum White Pearl Titan Grey Meteoroid Gray Metallic Starry Night Lunar Silver Metallic Titan Grey Matte Crystal Black Pearl Classy Blue

*Also available in dual-tone shades

Both the Honda City facelift and the Hyundai Verna have conventional monotone shades with black, blue and varying tones of grey to choose from.

However, if you prefer a bright red colour on your car, only the Honda City will offer you that option. Take a look at it in detail here.

On the other hand, the Verna gets a Titan Grey Matte shade, which as the name suggests, has a matte finish on it and gives it a unique look on the road.

The Verna also gets a dual-tone roof option with the Atlas White shade.

Features & Safety

Feature 2026 Honda City Facelift Hyundai Verna LED Headlamps with LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Auto Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅(Connected) Alloy wheels 16-inch 16-inch Powered front seats ❌ ✅ (8-way driver, 4-way passenger) Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅(Via wired to wireless Adapter) Instrument Cluster 7-inch semi-digital 10.25-inch fully digital Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker audio system 8-speaker BOSE audio system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅(Adaptive) Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Sunroof Single-pane Single-pane Rear sun shade ✅(Rear windshield) ✅(Side window) Front and rear centre armrest ✅ ✅ Drive Modes ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking sensors Rear Front and Rear Parking Camera 360-degree 360-degree ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ EPB (electronic parking brake) with auto hold ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅(Warning only) ✅ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅ (level-2) ✅(level-2)

The Honda City facelift has gained a few features with its makeover and with that, its features list is now comparable with the segment benchmark.

However, despite the update, the City still doesn’t get powered seats, while the Hyundai Verna gets 8-way powered adjustment for the driver and 4-way adjustment for the passenger.

The Hyundai Verna also has a fully digital driver’s display, a branded audio system and more features in its autonomous driving assistance systems like rear cross traffic warning and collision avoidance.

Powertrain Options

Specification 2026 Honda City Facelift Hyundai Verna Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol strong-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 121 PS 126 PS (combined) 115 PS 160 PS Torque 145 Nm 253Nm 144 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT e-CVT 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT

MT= Manual transmission, CVT= Continuously variable transmission, DCT= Dual clutch automatic transmission

The Honda City and Hyundai Verna are the only two cars in the segment to get a NA petrol engine option. The Honda’s engine makes slightly higher peak output figures than the Verna’s engine. Both are available with manual or CVT transmission options.

The Verna’s turbo-petrol engine is the most potent in the segment with 160 PS and 253 Nm, and will be better suited to enthusiastic drivers, while the City has no such option.

For buyers seeking efficiency and smoothness, the City’s strong-hybrid powertrain offers a compelling package with real-life fuel efficiency figures of more than 20 kmpl.

Verdict

Choosing between the two on the basis of an on-paper comparison is simply not possible, until and unless it is about matching the car for one specific usecase. Because, if you want an exciting powertrain that will give you effortless performance, and you want to couple that with the physical feeling of using a manual transmission, then the Hyundai Verna is the only option in the entire segment. Not only is it more powerful than its peers, but it offers better engagement with its manual transmission.

On the other hand, if you put running cost, fuel efficiency and reliability above driving feel, outright performance or excitement, then the Honda City is also a great sedan. It is also the only option in its segment to offer a strong-hybrid setup which will be particularly appealing to urban buyers with high running.

You can also check out how the 2026 Honda City has evolved from its outgoing model here.

If you want something different, you can also check out these cars too:Volkswagen Virtus: A proper fun to drive sedan, right from its chassis, to both its engine options. The Virtus takes care of the enthusiast, but also makes sure their family isn’t uncomfortable with good space, practicality, features and balance with dynamic handling and ride comfort.

Skoda Slavia: Based on the same platform and available with the same powertrains, the traits of the Slavia are similar to the Virtus, but with a few ‘Simply Clever’ Skoda features. It also just feels a tad more family friendly, yet maintains the same enthusiast oriented dynamic ability.