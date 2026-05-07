2026 Hyundai Verna: Your ULTIMATE BUYING Guide

Hyundai recently launched the facelifted Verna with prices starting at Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The Verna is one of the most popular sedans in the segment, and continues to be one of the most compelling options in its segment. With the facelift, it offers better exterior styling and a more feature-rich cabin while continuing with the same petrol options.

It's the era of SUVs, but if you still appreciate the charm of a sedan, the Verna might be an option you have shortlisted under Rs 20 lakh. However, before making a purchase decision, it’s important to understand everything about the sedan. So, to help you with your research and decision-making process, here’s a comprehensive buying guide after compiling various reports.

Hyundai Verna Launch Report

Hyundai launched the Verna facelift with prices ranging from Rs 10.98 lakh to Rs 18.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift brings revised exterior styling, two new colour options, and updates to the cabin, including a new steering wheel design and added convenience features like powered front seats with memory function, a powered tailgate, and more.

Safety has also been enhanced with several new features, and the Verna now gets a new variant nomenclature. However, it continues with the same petrol engine options. If you are interested in knowing about its variant-wise prices, variants, and key highlights, check out the detailed report below:

Hyundai Verna EMI Buying Guide

Planning to buy the 2026 Hyundai Verna on EMI and wondering how much it will cost on a monthly basis? Our detailed EMI buying guide helps you understand the estimated monthly costs for the top-spec HX 10 Turbo DCT variant. For this calculation, we have considered its New Delhi on-road price. We provide you with an idea of the down payment, interest rate, and loan amount. We also take into consideration different loan tenures, ranging from 3 to 7 years. Here’s a link to the report that simplifies the process for you:

Hyundai Verna Booking Details And Process

Interested in bringing the Verna home? Bookings are open for the 2026 Verna facelift across India. Customers can reserve the premium sedan either online through Hyundai’s official website or by visiting their nearest authorised dealership. The online booking amount is set at Rs 25,000, where buyers can select their preferred engine and transmission option, variant, and exterior colour before choosing a dealership. For those preferring the offline route, bookings can also be made directly at Hyundai dealerships. For more details about the process and delivery timelines, check out the story below:

Hyundai Verna On-road Prices Detailed

If you want to know the exact on-road price of the Verna across popular cities, then head over to the link below, as we have provided a detailed pricing of the sedan’s base and top variants, helping you understand how it has been priced and the exact on-road price in your city. These prices include additional costs like insurance premiums, RTO charges, FASTag fees, and TCS for applicable variants. Please check out the report below for more details:

Hyundai Verna Accessories Detailed

Hyundai also offers a wide range of genuine accessories with the 2026 Verna facelift, allowing buyers to further personalise the premium sedan. These include your exterior and interior accessories, as well as some additional ones. These accessories help enhance the Verna’s style, comfort, and practicality while maintaining factory fitment and quality standards. Want to check out the accessories and their pricing? Here’s the link to our detailed report:

Hyundai Verna Variant-wise Powertrains

The 2026 Hyundai Verna continues with the same powertrain options as before, offering buyers a choice between a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The availability of these engines and gearbox options differs depending on the variant, with the turbo-petrol engine being limited to the higher variants. There are some variants that get all powertrain options, while others get limited options. Our comprehensive guide below explains everything in detail:

Hyundai Verna Variant-wise Colours

The 2026 Hyundai Verna is available in a total of seven exterior shades, including six monotone options and one dual-tone option. New additions to the palette include Titan Grey Matte and Classy Blue Pearl, while Atlas White with a black roof is the only dual-tone choice on offer. However, not every shade is available across all variants. Additionally, the dual-tone shade commands a premium of Rs 15,000, while the Titan Grey Matte colour costs Rs 20,000 extra over the standard monotone options. Want to check out which variant gets which colour option? Head over to this report:

Hyundai Verna Variant-wise Features

The 2026 Hyundai Verna is offered in six broad variants: HX2, HX4, HX6, HX6 Plus, HX8, and HX10, with each trim offering a different mix of comfort, convenience, and safety features. While the base-spec HX2 covers the essentials, higher variants gradually add premium touches. While some buyers might just want the basics, some others might want well-balanced mid-spec variants, and the rest might want the complete premium top-spec experience. To see what each variant offers and which variant could be perfect for you, check out the detailed feature breakdown in the report below: