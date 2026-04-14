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    2026 Hyundai Verna Variant-wise Colour Options Detailed

    The Verna’s colour palette has a variety of dark colour options to choose from

    Published On Apr 14, 2026 05:02 PM By Ved

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    Hyundai Verna Facelift

    Hyundai’s recently-facelifted Verna has been launched at Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is offered in 6 variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 6, HX 6 Plus, HX 8 and HX 10. Among a host of styling changes to the sedan, it has also received a revision to its colour palette, which now includes two new shades, taking the total count to 7. 

    In this report, we take a look at how each variant stacks up in terms of the shades you can configure them with:

    2026 Hyundai Verna: Colour Options

    Hyundai is offering the new Verna in a choice of 6 monotone and 1 dual-tone paint options as detailed below:

    Monotone Shades

    Dualtone Shades

    Atlas White

    Atlas White with black roof

    Titanium Black

    -

    Starry Night

    -

    Titan Grey

    -

    Titan Grey Matte (NEW)

    -

    Classy Blue Pearl (NEW)

    -

    2026 Hyundai Verna: Variant-wise Colour Options

    We have detailed the variant-wise colour options of the new Verna below:

    Variant

    Atlas White

    Titanium Black

    Starry Night

    Titan Grey

    Titan Grey Matte

    Classy Blue 

    Atlas White with black roof

    HX 2

    HX 4

    HX 6

    HX 6 Plus

    HX 8

    HX 10

    • The entry-level HX 2 trim can only be had with Titanium Black and Atlas White hues.

    • The one-above-base HX 4 trim onwards, you get all monotone options.

    • To get the sole dual-tone paint option, you will have to opt for the HX 6 and higher trims.

    Hyundai Verna

    Price Premium:

    Opting for the dual-tone paint scheme will cost you Rs 15,000 extra, with the Titan Grey Matte also carrying a premium of Rs 20,000 over the rest of the monotone options which come standard.

    Features & Safety

    While not a major update, the 2026 Verna does add a few new features to its portfolio like a powered tailgate, 8-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory, 4-way power-adjustable passenger seat and rear sunshades. It also gets features like dual 10.25-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment, electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an 8-speaker BOSE sound system.

    Hyundai Verna Facelift
    Hyundai Verna Facelift

    Safety has been enhanced with the addition of a side centre airbag taking the total count up to 7, a 360-degree camera and an in-built dashcam. It also gets other features like all-wheel disc brakes, Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), hill hold assist (HHA), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and front and rear parking sensors. 

    Hyundai Verna Facelift

    For a more detailed look at the features, check out this story.

    Powertrain Options

    The Verna is powered by a choice of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options, with both getting manual and automatic transmissions. Here are the detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/CVT

    6-speed MT/7-speed DCT

    MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

    DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    Take a look at the Verna’s variant-wise powertrain split here.

    Price & Rivals

    Hyundai has priced the new Verna between a range of Rs 10.98 lakh and Rs 18.25 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out its detailed variant-wise pricing here.

    Hyundai Verna Facelift

    In terms of rivals, it goes up against the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and the Honda City. If you are interested in looking at the Verna’s variants in detail, you can check out our explainers below:

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