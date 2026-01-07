All
    2026 Tata Punch Facelift To Be Offered Across 6 Variants; Brings A New Base Variant With Thoughtful Feature Package

    Modified On Jan 07, 2026 06:03 PM By Bikramjit

    3.8K Views
    The Punch facelift gets a new base-spec Smart variant, which makes a handful of higher-spec features more accessible

    Tata Punch facelift

    Tata has revealed the updated variant-line up of the Punch facelift, which has already been revealed ahead of its launch on January 13. The carmaker has announced that the facelifted 2026 Punch will be offered in six broad variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished Plus S. 

    The carmaker has added the Smart trim as the new variant, while the earlier top-spec ‘Creative’ trim has been renamed to ‘Accomplished Plus’, keeping it in line with other Tata cars.

    Tata is yet to reveal the full feature list, but has shared key features across the variants that are revealed for now:

    Smart

    Tata has made sure that their entry-level offering gets more appealing, considering this is the gateway to bring in the buyers who are on a budget and are just inches away from considering the Punch over other options. Here are the top features it comes with:

    Feature

    Note

    • LED headlamps

    • Keyless entry

    • Multi-drive modes

    • 6 airbags

    • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

    It's good to find LED headlamps, 6 airbags, keyless entry and TPMS as standard.

    Tata Punch facelift

    Pure

    The one above base spec Pure variant, which also happened to be the base level trim of the outgoing Punch, gets the following features:

    Feature

    Note

    • Steering-mounted controls

    • Rear AC vents

    • Front centre armrest

    • Day/night IRVM

    The one-above-base spec Pure variant will get steering-mounted controls, which also indicates that this trim will have a basic infotainment unit.

    Tata Punch facelift

    Pure Plus

    This mid-spec trim brings in a new spice for the brand, listing the Punch as a first mover in its gigantic family:

    Feature

    Note

    • 8-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    • Cruise Control

    • Height-Adjustable Driver Seat

    • USB Type-C Fast Charger

    • Rear Parking Camera

    The Punch will get a new 8-inch touchscreen, which is a new unit for Tata as we have only seen 7-inch units or the larger ones otherwise.

    Tata Punch facelift

    Adventure

    The Adventure variant sits quite high in the variant lineup now, with these key highlights.

    Feature

    Note

    • 15-Inch Styled Wheels

    • Auto AC

    • Push Button Start/Stop

    It adds quite a few elements for the upgrade over the Pure Plus. Auto AC and push-button start add a layer of convenience. 

    • Auto Headlamps

    • Rear Wiper And Washer

    • 360-Degree Camera

    • Blind View Monitor

    • Rain-Sensing Wipers

    Notably, the Adventure trim brings in some key safety upgrades. 

    Accomplished

    As the one-below-top variant of the Punch facelift, the Accomplished trim brings in quite many desirable features:

    Feature

    Note

    • LED DRLs and LED Taillamps

    • 16-Inch Alloy Wheels

    • 10.25-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment

    • Extended Underthigh Support

    • Touchscreen Panel For Ac Control

    Starting from exterior elements to comfort and convenience features inside, there are necessary upgrades to have. Notably, you get Tata’s bigger 10.25-inch infotainment display from this variant. 

    Also, the extended thigh support is a new offering in the Punch facelift, keeping taller passengers in mind.

    Tata Punch Facelift

    Accomplished Plus S

    From the name, this is the variant that brings the sunroof into the picture. However, from what’s revealed, it also brings some other considerable updates to itself:

    Feature

    Note

    • LED Foglamps With Cornering Function

    • 7-Inch Digital Driver’s Display

    • Wireless Phone Charger

    • Auto-Dimming IRVM

    • Single-Pane Electric Sunroof

    • Connected Car Tech

    If Tata isn’t keeping any more variants under wraps, then the Accomplished Plus S is supposed to take over the top-spec jobs. And the feature list also indicates that. It gets some of the top-level additions for a micro SUV, like a wireless phone charger, connected car tech and a digital driver’s display.

    Tata Punch

    Powertrain

    The Tata Punch will continue with these powertrain specifications:

    Engine

    1.2-litre turbo petrol (New)

    1.2-litre petrol

    1.2-litre petrol with CNG

    Transmission

    6-speed manual

    5-speed manual/5-speed AMT*

    5-speed manual

    Power 

    120 PS^

    88 PS

    73.5 PS

    Torque

    170 Nm^

    115 Nm

    103 Nm

    *AMT- Automated Manual Transmission, ^ Expected Figures

    Price & Rivals

    The Tata Punch facelift will likely be priced from around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue its competition against the Hyundai Exter, Renault Kiger, Maruti Fronx/Toyota Taisor, Nissan Magnite, Citroen C3, and the Maruti Ignis.

    Write your Comment on Tata Punch

