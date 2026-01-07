2026 Tata Punch Facelift To Be Offered Across 6 Variants; Brings A New Base Variant With Thoughtful Feature Package

The Punch facelift gets a new base-spec Smart variant, which makes a handful of higher-spec features more accessible

Tata has revealed the updated variant-line up of the Punch facelift, which has already been revealed ahead of its launch on January 13. The carmaker has announced that the facelifted 2026 Punch will be offered in six broad variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished Plus S.

The carmaker has added the Smart trim as the new variant, while the earlier top-spec ‘Creative’ trim has been renamed to ‘Accomplished Plus’, keeping it in line with other Tata cars.

Tata is yet to reveal the full feature list, but has shared key features across the variants that are revealed for now:

Smart

Tata has made sure that their entry-level offering gets more appealing, considering this is the gateway to bring in the buyers who are on a budget and are just inches away from considering the Punch over other options. Here are the top features it comes with:

Feature Note LED headlamps

Keyless entry

Multi-drive modes

6 airbags

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) It's good to find LED headlamps, 6 airbags, keyless entry and TPMS as standard.

Pure

The one above base spec Pure variant, which also happened to be the base level trim of the outgoing Punch, gets the following features:

Feature Note Steering-mounted controls

Rear AC vents

Front centre armrest

Day/night IRVM The one-above-base spec Pure variant will get steering-mounted controls, which also indicates that this trim will have a basic infotainment unit.

Pure Plus

This mid-spec trim brings in a new spice for the brand, listing the Punch as a first mover in its gigantic family:

Feature Note 8-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Cruise Control

Height-Adjustable Driver Seat

USB Type-C Fast Charger

Rear Parking Camera The Punch will get a new 8-inch touchscreen, which is a new unit for Tata as we have only seen 7-inch units or the larger ones otherwise.

Adventure

The Adventure variant sits quite high in the variant lineup now, with these key highlights.

Feature Note 15-Inch Styled Wheels

Auto AC

Push Button Start/Stop It adds quite a few elements for the upgrade over the Pure Plus. Auto AC and push-button start add a layer of convenience. Auto Headlamps

Rear Wiper And Washer

360-Degree Camera

Blind View Monitor

Rain-Sensing Wipers Notably, the Adventure trim brings in some key safety upgrades.

Accomplished

As the one-below-top variant of the Punch facelift, the Accomplished trim brings in quite many desirable features:

Feature Note LED DRLs and LED Taillamps

16-Inch Alloy Wheels

10.25-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment

Extended Underthigh Support

Touchscreen Panel For Ac Control Starting from exterior elements to comfort and convenience features inside, there are necessary upgrades to have. Notably, you get Tata’s bigger 10.25-inch infotainment display from this variant. Also, the extended thigh support is a new offering in the Punch facelift, keeping taller passengers in mind.

Accomplished Plus S

From the name, this is the variant that brings the sunroof into the picture. However, from what’s revealed, it also brings some other considerable updates to itself:

Feature Note LED Foglamps With Cornering Function

7-Inch Digital Driver’s Display

Wireless Phone Charger

Auto-Dimming IRVM

Single-Pane Electric Sunroof

Connected Car Tech If Tata isn’t keeping any more variants under wraps, then the Accomplished Plus S is supposed to take over the top-spec jobs. And the feature list also indicates that. It gets some of the top-level additions for a micro SUV, like a wireless phone charger, connected car tech and a digital driver’s display.

Powertrain

The Tata Punch will continue with these powertrain specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo petrol (New) 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol with CNG Transmission 6-speed manual 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT* 5-speed manual Power 120 PS^ 88 PS 73.5 PS Torque 170 Nm^ 115 Nm 103 Nm

*AMT- Automated Manual Transmission, ^ Expected Figures

Price & Rivals

The Tata Punch facelift will likely be priced from around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue its competition against the Hyundai Exter, Renault Kiger, Maruti Fronx/Toyota Taisor, Nissan Magnite, Citroen C3, and the Maruti Ignis.