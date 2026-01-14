2026 Tata Punch Facelift Variant-wise Powertrain Options Explained

Along with the 1.2-litre petrol choice and the CNG option, the 2026 Punch now gets a new turbo-petrol engine

Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Punch facelift, featuring some key updates. One of these updates is the addition of a more powerful turbo-petrol engine option. This new engine is offered alongside the existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the factory-fitted CNG choice.

If you’re wondering which variants get which engine and transmission options, here’s a breakdown of the variant-wise powertrain options offered with the 2026 Punch.Before that, here’s a quick look at the powertrain specifications of the 2026 Punch facelift.

2026 Tata Punch Facelift Powertrain Options

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol with CNG 1.2-litre turbo petrol Power/ Torque 88 PS 73.5 PS 120 PS Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT* 5-speed manual/ 5-speed AMT 6-speed manual

*AMT- automated manual transmission

Variant-wise Powertrain Options

Variant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre petrol with CNG 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine MT AMT MT AMT MT Smart ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ Pure ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ Pure+ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Pure+ S ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Adventure ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Adventure S ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ Accomplished ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Accomplished+ S ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅

The entry-level Smart and Pure variants are offered only with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while you also get the factory-fitted CNG option.

If you want an automatic gearbox with the above-mentioned powertrain options, you will have to upgrade to the Pure+ variant.

The Adventure trim is the only one to get all the engine and transmission options.

If you want the more powerful turbo petrol option, you have to choose either the mid-spec Adventure or the top-end Accomplished+ S variant.

Also, do watch this space for a detailed variant-wise features breakdown of the 2026 Punch facelift.

2026 Tata Punch Facelift Features

Key features on the Tata Punch facelift include a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, and an 8-speaker sound system. Not all the variants of the Punch comes equipped with all these features - find which one gets what here.

Other highlights include a wireless phone charger, auto-dimming IRVM, a single-pane sunroof, cruise control, and connected car tech. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and automatic headlamps. Tata also crash-tested the 2026 Punch with a truck, you can check out the video in our earlier report.

With the 2026 facelift, the Tata Punch appeals to a wider audience. You can also check out our earlier story comparing the updates on the new Punch over the older model.

2026 Tata Punch Facelift Price and Rivals

Prices of the 2026 Punch facelift start at Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Exter, Citroen C3, and Maruti Ignis. With the turbo-petrol engine option in place, the 2026 Punch also emerges as a more affordable alternative to the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Fronx.