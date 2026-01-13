New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift vs Old Tata Punch: How Has It Evolved?

With the facelift, the Punch has not only gotten more stylish inside and out, but gets a few new features and most importantly, one powertrain option from the Nexon!

Following the market introduction in 2021, the Tata Punch has now got its first major facelift (check prices and other details here). It is available in six broad variant lines: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished Plus. Being a midlife refresh, the 2026 Tata Punch facelift has not only gotten more stylish inside and out, but has also undergone features and powertrain updates. Here’s a look at how it’s has changed over its previous version:

Design

Front

One look at the facelifted SUV’s fascia tells us that Tata has worked on making the design much sleeker and muscular than before (check it out in inages here). While the older Punch had big conventional-style headlight housings, the new version features vertically oriented headlight clusters as seen on newer Tata SUVs, including the Punch EV and Nexon. The 2026 Punch also gets sharp LED DRLs (doubling up as turn indicators) located near the hood that are connected by a slim black grille (a design USP of the Punch).

You can notice that the new Punch also sports a tall bumper like the older model, but it now has a tastefully designed silver-finished skid plate. The fog lamps have been moved from the bumper to the headlight clusters and they also feature cornering function.

Side

Not much has changed when the profile of the micro SUV is considered. Tata still offers it with chunky body side cladding and the same C-pillar-mounted rear door handles. That said, the new Punch does come with redesigned 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that give it a fresh look and, while it has the same black ORVMs with turn indicators, they now also sport a camera on the underside as part of the 360-degree setup.

Rear

The rear profile of the SUV has also become more modern, thanks to the revised connected LED taillight setup as opposed to the small unit with the ‘Tri-arrow’ signature as seen in the outgoing car. A sharkfin antenna is also present. Tata has even tweaked the bumper and given the Punch a new silver-finished skid plate.

Elements such as the rear wiper with washer, rear defogger, a rear spoiler, and rear parking sensors have been carried forward from the outgoing model.

Colour Options

With the facelift, the Punch has gained four new colourways which are: Cyantific Blue, Coorg Clouds, Bengal Rouge (red), and Caramel. The Tata SUV continues to be offered in dual-tone paint options as well. Check them out in images here.

Interior

Tata has made a handful of changes on the inside of the Punch too. The traditional steering wheel has made way for a new 2-spoke unit as seen on newer Tata offerings, the central AC vents have been redesigned for a much cleaner look, and the physical climate controls have been replaced by Tata’s latest touch-enabled panel (a move which we are not fans of).

While the older Punch had a fabric upholstery with tri-arrow pattern, the facelifted model gets a fresher grey and blue dual-tone theme. The SUV continues with adjustable headrests for the front and outer-side rear passengers, but it still misses out on a headrest for the rear central occupant.

It still comes with front (with storage) and rear armrests but cupholders on the latter are yet absent on the Punch. What’s new, however, is that the seats now get extended under-thigh support, which will add to the overall comfort of both the front and rear occupants.

Features

The new Punch has the same 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), although now featuring thinner bezels. That said, it continues with the connected car tech as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that was offered with the older version.

Other features from the outgoing Punch include a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, cruise control, and a single-pane sunroof. The facelifted SUV now gets an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM).

Not much has changed in terms of the safety package of the Tata SUV. It continues to get six airbags (now offered as standard), 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rain-sensing wipers. A crucial addition, however, comes in the form of a 360-degree camera. Tata has also stated that the 2026 Punch was crash tested against a Tata truck to prove its safety credentials. The carmaker also announced that it has bagged a 5-star rating from the Bharat NCAP.

Powertrain Choices

While the outgoing Punch was offered with a single naturally aspirated petrol engine (with the CNG option), the new model also comes with a turbo-petrol engine. The technical specifications of the powertrains are given in the table below:

Specification 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.2-litre N/A Petrol+CNG Power 88 PS 120 PS 73.4 PS Torque 115 Nm 170 Nm 103 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT* 6-speed MT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT*

*AMT - automated manual transmission

With the facelift, the Punch has gained the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine setup as the Nexon. It has also become the first SUV in India to come with a CNG-automatic option (AMT to be more specific).

Prices And Rivals

The 2026 Tata Punch is priced in the range of Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 10.54 lakh (introductory ex-showroom New Delhi). It fights it out with the Hyundai Exter and Citroen C3, while also serving as an affordable alternative to sub-4m crossovers such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Maruti Fronx. You can also consider it as an alternative to hatchbacks such as the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.