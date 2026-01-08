Tata Punch Gets 6 Colour Options; Borrows 3 Colours From The Tata Sierra

Besides the three borrowed colours, the new Punch’s palette introduces two other wacky colour names, like in the Sierra

Tata’s best-selling nameplate, the Tata Punch, is set to receive a facelift. And before it arrives on January 13, Tata is seeding its hype by releasing updates one at a time. Until now, we have known the new variant lineup of the 2026 Punch, as well as the new engine option it's bound to bring. And this time, we know what colours it will be available in:

Tata Punch Facelift: Colour Options

Cyantific Blue

Coorg Clouds

Bengal Rouge (Red)

Caramel

Daytona Grey

Pristine White

Note: The Coorg Clouds, Bengal Rouge and Pristine White are the colours that already debuted with the Tata Sierra.

Tata Punch Facelift: Features

The Punch facelift will get a new freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen, paired with a 7-inch digital driver’s display. It is also expected to get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, and push-button start/stop.

On the safety side, the updated Punch will be equipped with six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Note: Tata hasn’t equipped the ICE Punch with any advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) functions, considering that it has a radar-like element on the bumper. It is likely reserved for the EV only.

Tata Punch Facelift: Powertrain

The previous teaser has already confirmed a new turbo engine in the upcoming Punch. Besides, it will continue with its existing options. The specifications are listed below:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo petrol (New)^ 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol with CNG Transmission 6-speed manual 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT* 5-speed manual Power (PS) 120 PS 88 PS 73.5 PS Torque (Nm) 170 Nm 115 Nm 103 Nm

*AMT- Automated Manual Transmission, ^Expected Specifications

Tata Punch Facelift: Price & Rivals

The Punch facelift is expected to be priced from around Rs 5.3 lakh (ex-showroom). And upon its arrival, it will take on the Maruti Ignis, Hyundai Exter, and Citroen C3.