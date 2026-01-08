All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Tata Punch Gets 6 Colour Options; Borrows 3 Colours From The Tata Sierra

    Modified On Jan 08, 2026 06:22 PM By Bikramjit

    2.6K Views
    • Write a comment

    Besides the three borrowed colours, the new Punch’s palette introduces two other wacky colour names, like in the Sierra

    Tata Punch Facelift Colours

    Tata’s best-selling nameplate, the Tata Punch, is set to receive a facelift. And before it arrives on January 13, Tata is seeding its hype by releasing updates one at a time. Until now, we have known the new variant lineup of the 2026 Punch, as well as the new engine option it's bound to bring. And this time, we know what colours it will be available in:

    Tata Punch Facelift: Colour Options

    • Cyantific Blue

    Tata Punch Facelift Cyantific Blue

    • Coorg Clouds

    Tata Punch Facelift Coorg Clouds

    • Bengal Rouge (Red)

    Tata Punch Facelift Bengal Rouge

    • Caramel

    Tata Punch Facelift Caramel

    • Daytona Grey

    Tata Punch Facelift Daytona Grey

    • Pristine White

    Tata Punch Facelift Pristine White

    Note: The Coorg Clouds, Bengal Rouge and Pristine White are the colours that already debuted with the Tata Sierra.

    Tata Punch Facelift: Features

    The Punch facelift will get a new freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen, paired with a 7-inch digital driver’s display. It is also expected to get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, and push-button start/stop.

    Tata Punch Facelift dashboard

    On the safety side, the updated Punch will be equipped with six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

    Note: Tata hasn’t equipped the ICE Punch with any advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) functions, considering that it has a radar-like element on the bumper. It is likely reserved for the EV only.

    Tata Punch Facelift: Powertrain

    The previous teaser has already confirmed a new turbo engine in the upcoming Punch. Besides, it will continue with its existing options. The specifications are listed below:

    Engine

    1.2-litre turbo petrol (New)^

    1.2-litre petrol

    1.2-litre petrol with CNG

    Transmission

    6-speed manual

    5-speed manual/5-speed AMT*

    5-speed manual

    Power (PS)

    120 PS

    88 PS

    73.5 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    170 Nm

    115 Nm

    103 Nm

    *AMT- Automated Manual Transmission, ^Expected Specifications

    Tata Punch Facelift: Price & Rivals

    The Punch facelift is expected to be priced from around Rs 5.3 lakh (ex-showroom). And upon its arrival, it will take on the Maruti Ignis, Hyundai Exter, and Citroen C3.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Tata Punch

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Tata Punch Gets 6 Colour Options; Borrows 3 Colours From The Tata Sierra
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience