New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Crash With Truck: Watch Footage!

Tata continues to find new ways of proving safety!

We expect Tata Motors to really push the envelope when it comes to safety. It was the first Indian manufacturer to secure a 5-star safety rating, and is currently known for solidly built cars and SUVs that survive our crazy road and traffic conditions.

With the new Tata Punch (recently launched at an attractive Rs 5.59 lakh), the brand chose to demonstrate its safety credentials in a cool yet bizarre manner. Tata released footage of a crash test conducted between the new Punch and a Tata truck. The crash was conducted at Tata’s own advanced crash test facility in Pune.

Conditions:

Stationary Truck

Vehicle Speed: 50kmph

Crash Test Type: Full-frontal

Watch this video to see how the 2026 Tata Punch fared:

Upon impact, you can see the Punch’s airbags deploying within a split second. There’s no visible deformation around the cabin’s A-pillar. While the test data of this particular test hasn’t been made public, it’s safe to assume that the Punch fares well in full-frontal crashes.

2026 Tata Punch Crash Test Safety

Tata Motors has secured a 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP for both Adult and Child Occupant Protection.

It is built with a high utilisation of ultra high strength, and high strength steel making it robust during unfortunate crashes. Besides, the Punch had built a first hand reputation for safety even before as it had secured a 5-star safety from Global NCAP in 2021.

Safety features on the new Punch include:

6 Airbags

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts

360° Camera

The addition of 6 airbags is a big change for the Punch. Check what else has changed compared to the older version here.