    New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Secures 5-Star Rating From Bharat NCAP; FULL Crash Test Report Decode Here!

    Modified On Jan 20, 2026 07:42 PM By Aniruthan

    4.5K Views
    No surprises here because the pre-facelift Punch secured a perfect rating from Global NCAP

    Tata Punch Facelift

    The 2026 Tata Punch facelift is now the latest Tata car to be crash tested by Bharat NCAP. And in typical Tata fashion, the Punch facelift has secured a perfect 5-star safety rating for both Adult and Child Occupant Protection. Without further, let’s decode the crash test report to see how it fared in all the tests. 

    Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) - 30.58/32 points

    Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test - 14.71/16 points

    Side Moveable Deformable Barrier Test - 15.87/16 points

    The Tata Punch recorded an Adult Occupant Protection score of 30.58 out of 32. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, it showed good protection for the head and neck of both the driver and front passenger, adequate protection for the driver’s chest and both occupants’ knees (left co-driver knee got good protection), and good protection for the thighs and lower legs. In the side movable deformable barrier test, it provided good protection to the head, abdomen, and pelvis. The driver's chest was rated 'adequate'. The side pole impact test was rated OK, indicating good protection in this scenario.

    Tata Punch Bharat NCAP

    Child Occupant Protection (COP) - 45/49 points

    Dynamic Score - 24/24 points

    CRS Installation Score - 12/12 points

    Vehicle Assessment Score - 9/13 points 

    The Tata Punch scored 45 points out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection. In the dynamic tests, it achieved a full score. Both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies were tested in rearward-facing child seats installed using ISOFIX. The Punch has scored a maximum of 8 points in the frontal impact and 4 points in the side impact for each child.

    Tata Punch Bharat NCAP

    Safety Features On Board 

    The 2026 Tata Punch facelift checks all boxes in this department. You get 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). 

    To take a closer look at the Tata Punch facelift, head to our image gallery

    Price And Rivals 

    Prices for the new Tata Punch facelift start from Rs 5.59 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 10.54 lakh (check full prices here). It continues to rival the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Ignis as well as hatchbacks such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

