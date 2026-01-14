What Colour Is Available With Each Variant Of New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift? Find Out Here

Like the Sierra, the updated Punch gets some cool colour options named after places in India

Tata recently launched the 2026 Punch facelift, with prices starting from Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The rugged micro SUV comes in as many as six variant options and six exciting colour options. Out of the 6 colour options, the Punch borrows 4 colours from the recently launched Tata Sierra.

Similar to what other car manufacturers do, not all colour options of the Punch are offered across all variants. So if you are planning to buy the 2026 Punch, then here’s a closer look at the variant-wise colour options of the Punch SUV:

Tata Punch: Variant-wise Colours

The Punch can be had in six variants: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished+ S.

Its colour options include:

Colour Smart Pure Pure Plus Adventure Accomplished* Accomplished Plus S* Pristine White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Daytona Grey ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Bengal Rogue ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Coorg Cloud ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Caramel ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cyantific Blue ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

*Offered exclusively with dual-tone only

You should note that the Accomplished and Accomplished+ S variants only come with dual-tone options. This includes a black roof with the white, grey, coorg clouds and caramel hues, while the Bengal Rogue and Cyantific Blue get a white roof.

As you can see above, the base-spec variant only gets 4 colour options, while the higher variants get all the colours. The Caramel and Cyantific Blue are not offered with the Smart trim. Only the Accomplished and Accomplished Plus S variants get the option of dual-tone shades.

We believe that Tata has got it perfect with the colour options of the facelifted Punch. The new shades are welcome, and the poster shade, which is the Cyantific Blue, really enhances the design of the SUV. What’s missing is a black colour option, which we hope Tata might launch later as a Dark Edition.

Our pick here would be the blue shade for a quirky and fun look, and the red colour for a sporty, eye-catching appearance. Check them out in our colours image gallery.

2026 Tata Punch Overview

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift marks a major update for Tata’s popular micro SUV, helping it stay fresh and competitive in a rapidly evolving market. Positioned below the Nexon, the Punch continues to offer SUV-like styling, strong safety credentials, and compact dimensions, but now with a much more premium and tech-forward approach. Tata has updated every aspect of the SUV, giving it an updated design, more features, and even new powertrains. You can read more about the updated Punch in our in-depth launch story.

Meanwhile, our gallery will take you a closer look at the intricate design details of the facelifted SUV.

Tata has also added a new turbo-petrol option, along with the familiar 1.2-litre petrol and petrol-CNG options. The availability of a CNG-AMT combination further adds to its appeal, making the Punch one of the most versatile offerings in the micro-SUV space.

Let’s take a quick look at the numbers:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol with CNG 1.2-litre turbo petrol (New) Power 88 PS 73.5 PS 120 PS Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed manual/ 5-speed AMT (New) 6-speed manual

The Punch is priced from Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom). It continues to rival SUVs like the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Ignis, Citroen C3. It also gives a tough fight to larger SUVs like the Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger.