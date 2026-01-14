All
    What Colour Is Available With Each Variant Of New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift? Find Out Here

    Modified On Jan 14, 2026 04:40 PM By Yashein

    28.4K Views
    Like the Sierra, the updated Punch gets some cool colour options named after places in India 

    Tata Punch Facelift variant wise colours

    Tata recently launched the 2026 Punch facelift, with prices starting from Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The rugged micro SUV comes in as many as six variant options and six exciting colour options. Out of the 6 colour options, the Punch borrows 4 colours from the recently launched Tata Sierra. 

    Similar to what other car manufacturers do, not all colour options of the Punch are offered across all variants. So if you are planning to buy the 2026 Punch, then here’s a closer look at the variant-wise colour options of the Punch SUV: 

    Tata Punch: Variant-wise Colours

    The Punch can be had in six variants: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished+ S.

    Its colour options include: 

    Colour

    Smart

    Pure

    Pure Plus

    Adventure

    Accomplished*

    Accomplished Plus S*

    Pristine White

    Daytona Grey

    Bengal Rogue

    Coorg Cloud

    Caramel

    Cyantific Blue

    *Offered exclusively with dual-tone only

    • You should note that the Accomplished and Accomplished+ S variants only come with dual-tone options. This includes a black roof with the white, grey, coorg clouds and caramel hues, while the Bengal Rogue and Cyantific Blue get a white roof. 

    Tata Punch Facelift Bengal Rouge

    • As you can see above, the base-spec variant only gets 4 colour options, while the higher variants get all the colours. The Caramel and Cyantific Blue are not offered with the Smart trim. Only the Accomplished and Accomplished Plus S variants get the option of dual-tone shades. 

    Tata Punch Facelift Caramel

    • We believe that Tata has got it perfect with the colour options of the facelifted Punch. The new shades are welcome, and the poster shade, which is the Cyantific Blue, really enhances the design of the SUV. What’s missing is a black colour option, which we hope Tata might launch later as a Dark Edition. 

    Tata Punch Facelift Cyantific Blue

    Our pick here would be the blue shade for a quirky and fun look, and the red colour for a sporty, eye-catching appearance. Check them out in our colours image gallery

    2026 Tata Punch Overview

    The 2026 Tata Punch facelift marks a major update for Tata’s popular micro SUV, helping it stay fresh and competitive in a rapidly evolving market. Positioned below the Nexon, the Punch continues to offer SUV-like styling, strong safety credentials, and compact dimensions, but now with a much more premium and tech-forward approach. Tata has updated every aspect of the SUV, giving it an updated design, more features, and even new powertrains. You can read more about the updated Punch in our in-depth launch story.  

    Tata Punch Facelift dashboard

    Meanwhile, our gallery will take you a closer look at the intricate design details of the facelifted SUV

    Tata has also added a new turbo-petrol option, along with the familiar 1.2-litre petrol and petrol-CNG options. The availability of a CNG-AMT combination further adds to its appeal, making the Punch one of the most versatile offerings in the micro-SUV space.

    Let’s take a quick look at the numbers: 

    Engine

    1.2-litre petrol 

    1.2-litre petrol with CNG

    1.2-litre turbo petrol (New)

    Power

    88 PS 

    73.5 PS

    120 PS 

    Torque

    115 Nm

    103 Nm

    170 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed manual/ 5-speed AMT

    5-speed manual/ 5-speed AMT (New)

    6-speed manual 

    The Punch is priced from Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom). It continues to rival SUVs like the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Ignis, Citroen C3. It also gives a tough fight to larger SUVs like the Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger.

