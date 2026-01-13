2026 Tata Punch Facelift: A Detailed Look At It In 15 Real-Life Images

Imagine the nerdy school topper moving on to university - the Punch facelift’s style looks absolutely in line with it!

Tata has taken it seriously in updating the Punch SUV as its facelift arrives with crucial updates in every department. An all-new look, new features and even new powertrain setups - Tata has gone all out. Moreover, the new 2026 Punch facelift looks all the more modern and youthful compared to its rugged styling earlier. If that gets you curious about the updates, we have detailed them using real-life images next:

Exterior

Front

The fascia of the new Punch, in this author’s opinion, looks nicer than before (check how it compares with the older model here). It's sleeker and cleaner with a slimmer gloss black grille that also houses the eyebrow styled LED DRLs (that double up as turn indicators) at two corners.

The headlamps are positioned in the bumper and it now gets squarish projector LED units, replacing the rounded halogen ones.

The LED foglights are neatly stacked along with the LED headlamps.

The broad black bumper section gives the front an upright and more SUV-like stance, while the silver skid plate gives it contrast.

Side

In the profile, the most visible thing happens to be that broad black cladding over the door panels and wheel arches. It does add to its wannabe SUV character, while it is a mini one!

All the pillars are blacked out, hence creating that floating roof effect, particularly near the C-pillar.

The new Punch continues with up to 16-inch alloy wheels while the lower variants use 15-inch steel rims with wheel caps.

The black roof rails also get a good highlight due to the white roof.

Smaller Details: Keen-eyed observers would notice that the rear-door handle has been neatly hidden at the C-pillar section.

The dual-tone alloy wheel design is new and looks similar to the one offered in the Tata Safari.

Rear

Moving to the rear, the Punch now dials up the modern factor with new connected LED taillights.

The bumper section also looks sophisticated with a silver highlight on it.

Colour Options

While the red, blue, white and grey hues might look familiar to you, the entire palette has been updated with fresh tones with rather wacky names. The six colour options you get with the Punch are:

Pristine White

Daytone Grey

Bengal Rouge (Red)

Coorg Clouds (Silver)

Cyantific Blue

Caramel

All of these colours are paired with a white roof, which does give the Punch a funky character. Take a look at all of these colours in our dedicated Punch colours gallery.

Interior & Cabin Layout

The dashboard looks familiar as before: layered, modern and minimalistic with a new 2-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls.

The central AC vents sit just below the free-standing infotainment unit. The display is borrowed from the Punch EV and now has slimmer bezels.

The seat upholstery gets a dual-tone theme, and both front and rear occupants get centre armrests. However, we would have liked to see cupholders in the rear armrest for more practicality.

The front centre console has a gloss black finish and it replaces physical buttons with a touch panel for AC controls, which you may or may not appreciate. There are two toggle switches, only for the AC fan and temperature adjustments.

Smaller Details: Tata says that the doors of the new Punch opens 90-degrees, hence offering easier ingress and egress to the passengers.

The cabin is predominantly finished in hard plastics, but its quality and texture is on par.

Features

Some of the USPs in the new Punch’s feature list are:

10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen: While the size continues from the outgoing model, the bezels are slimmer, just like how we see in that of the Punch EV.

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto: Makes your life a lot easier to connect your device for using maps or playing music on the go.

7-inch digital driver’s display: A fully digital instrument cluster means keeping all the necessary driving information at ease to your eyes.

8-speaker sound system: The new Punch gets 2 additional speakers over its predecessor, meaning the audio experience will be comparably richer and more immersive.

Auto AC with Rear vents: Regulates the cabin temperature and fan speed for your comfort.

Wireless phone charger: One wireless charging pad at the front centre console to keep your devices juiced up during drives.

Single-pane Sunroof: Gets an electronically and voice-controllable sunroof for convenience.

Other amenities include an auto-dimming IRVM, air purifier, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, height-adjustable driver seat, extended thigh support, and 45 connected car tech features.

Safety

The Tata Punch gets the basics checked by offering 6 airbags as standard, hill hold assist, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts and rear parking sensors.

It goes beyond to give you an edge with additional tech like a 360-degree camera setup, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Tata has tested the new Punch by crashing it against a Tata truck at its own testing facility. Nevertheless, the carmaker has announced that the Punch has secured a perfect ‘5-star safety’ rating from Bharat NCAP.

Our take: A dummy advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) radar can be seen on the front bumper, a feature that is likely to be limited to the Punch EV.

Bootspace

The Punch brings a boot space of 366 litres, which can be expanded by folding down the rear seats.

In its CNG guise, the Punch makes use of a twin cylinder setup, hence offering you a good enough boot storage of 210 litres.

Engine & Transmission Options

The overall specifications of the new 2026 Punch are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre turbo petrol (New) 1.2-litre petrol with CNG Transmission 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT* 6-speed manual 5-speed manual, 5-speed AMT* (New) Power 88 PS 120 PS 73.5 PS Torque 115 Nm 170 Nm 103 Nm Acceleration — 11.1 second —

*AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

The 120 PS turbo petrol engine is new, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox only. And it does its best for the 0 to 100 kmph run in 11.1 seconds.

A commendable update in this department is the AMT gearbox option with the CNG version.

Price & Rivals

The new Tata Punch is priced from Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The price range across different powertrain options is as follows:

Variant Price Range Petrol Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 9.94 lakh Turbo Petrol Rs 8.29 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh Petrol + CNG Rs 6.69 lakh to Rs 10.54 lakh

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom

While the Punch is the best-selling SUV in its segment, other alternatives include Maruti Ignis, Hyundai Exter and Citroen C3. At a slightly higher price, you can also opt for crossovers like Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.