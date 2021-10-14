The Tata Punch Has A 5-Star Global NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating

Modified On Oct 14, 2021 03:34 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch

The new micro-SUV offers good protection all around and its body shell was rated stable as well

Tata Punch gets dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorage and ABS as standard.

It scored 16.45 out of 17 in adult occupant protection in the frontal-offset crash test.

The Punch scored 40.98 points out of 49 for child occupant protection in the same test.

It offered good to adequate protection in all areas and even passed the UN95 side impact crash test.

The Punch is the third Tata model to score a 5-star safety rating after the Nexon and Altroz.

The Tata Punch micro-SUV is not just a small and affordable offering but also a modern and safe one. It has earned a five-star crash test safety rating from Global NCAP, following in the footsteps of the Altroz and Nexon.

The Punch scored five stars for adult occupant protection with 16.45 points out of 17. It showed good protection to the head, neck, chest and thighs to both front passengers. The lowest grade was adequate protection for the driver’s tibias. Its bodyshell and footwell area were rated as stable, something even premium SUVs seem to struggle with. The Punch also passed the UN95 side-impact test which contributes to its overall score.

In terms of child occupant protection in the rear seat, the Punch earned four stars for a score of 40.98 points out of 49. It was equipped with rear-facing child seats with ISOFIX connectors that were able to prevent excessive forward movement and offer good protection to the head and chest. The lap belt for the middle occupant was possibly a mark down for the Punch that otherwise performed admirably in the frontal offset crash test at 64kmph.

Also read: These Are The 10 Safest Cars Costing Less Than Rs 10 Lakh

Tata is offering the Punch with dual front airbags, front seatbelt pretensioners, ABS and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard which is part and parcel to its high rating from the Global NCAP. It could have fared better if it was also equipped with electronic stability control which could become a mandatory feature in the near future.

Also read: Take A Look At The Tata Punch’s Variant-Wise Features And Colours

The Punch is a petrol-only offering with its 1.2-litre engine that will be offered with the choice of both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. It shares its underpinnings with the Altroz, has an impactful exterior design and a well-equipped cabin. The prices for the Tata Punch will be announced on October 18, likely to start from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom), putting it up against the likes of the Maruti Ignis, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.