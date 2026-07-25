Most Important News Of The Week: From Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch To The Mahindra Vision T Patent Filed

Earlier this week, in the automotive industry, we saw many new cars being launched, such as the Mercedes AMG E53, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift, and the Kia Syros EV.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launched

Maruti Suzuki India has given a facelift to its popular compact SUV, the Brezza which now comes with a new turbo-petrol engine option. With the facelift, Maruti has also added new features as well and a revised variant line also. TO know more about the Brezza facelift, check our launch article which explains this in detail.

Kia Syros EV Launched

The Kia Syros EV, which was unveiled earlier this month, has now been launched at a starting price of Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Syros EV is the second electric vehicle by Kia after the Carens Clavis EV, making it one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the segment. To know more about the launch details, here’s our article, which explains in detail.

Mercedes AMG E53 Launched

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the E53 AMG, which comes with a plug-in hybrid setup as well. This performance car is a proper racetrack machine and will save your pocket while driving around the city. It comes in two variants and a six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. To know more about the details of the E53 AMG sedan, check our launch article for it.

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Gets New Shades

Skoda has given a fresh breath of new colours for its Slavia sedan, for its top-spec Monte Carlo variant. Coming in the middle of the year, this will make the car feel exciting as well and keep the enthusiasm alive. To know more about which colours are introduced, head towards our article.

Range Rover GT Announced

Coming to the Range Rover family, we have a new member that will soon join the electric SUV club of JLR. The Range Rover GT was announced earlier this week, and it is still in prototype stage. This new electric vehicle will showcase what the future of Jaguar Land Rover looks like and is expected to use the same design language as well. To know more about this vehicle, check out our article, which explains in detail the specs, platform, and features.

Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition Launched

Next up, Citroen has also given the Basalt X a Comfort Edition for its coupe-like SUV, just like they did for the Aircross SUV. It also gets some edition-specific features, curated accessory packs, and upholstery as well. To find out more about the Basalt X Comfort Edition, check out our detailed article on it.

Exceed Sterra ET Spied

A new vehicle has been spotted testing around the Indian roads, possibly the Exceed Sterra ET, which is present overseas. But why does it matter? Possibly, it could also be the upcoming Avinya X as well. To know more in detail about this spied vehicle, check out our story about it.

Mahindra Vision T Patented

Next is the Mahindra Vision T, which was recently patented and could have the final prototype ready as well, behind closed doors. The Vision T concept will be the start of a new generation of Mahindra products, which could support powertrains such as ICE, hybrid, and electric. To know more about the Vision T patent, check our article on it.

Hyundai Boulder Concept Patent In India

Next is Hyundai’s first-ever rugged SUV concept, the Hyundai Boulder Concept, which was recently patented in India. It was first seen at the New York International Auto Show, which was held this year. This will be a completely different SUV from the traditional Hyundai design language, and might give rise to the new generation of Hyundai cars as well. To know what this concept actually talks about, here’s our article, which explains in detail about the platform and future plans.