Most Important Car News From The Past Week: 2025 Hyundai Venue And Venue N Line Launch Stole The Show, While Tata And Mahindra Went On Teasing Sierra And XEV 9S

This week was completely dominated by SUVs with new launches from Hyundai, teasers, special editions and milestones from Tata, Mahindra, Honda and Maruti

There’s a biased preference towards SUVs in the Indian market, and the same is reflected in the top highlights from the past week. Hyundai launched the second generation of the Venue, including the standard and N Line versions. Meanwhile, Tata and Mahindra almost indulged in a banter while teasing their upcoming SUVs, the Sierra and the XEV 9S, respectively. There were some other notable updates from Maruti and Honda, too. We have culminated the top news picks in the next section:

2025 Hyundai Venue & Hyundai Venue N Line Launched

Hyundai launched the second-generation 2025 Venue with prices starting at Rs 7.90 lakh. The 2025 Venue N Line, the sportier cousin of the standard Venue, was also launched at a starting price of Rs 10.55 lakh. The Venue nameplate gets a thorough design makeover that gives it a sharp, more modern and more Creta and Alcazar-like look. It gets a lot of added features, too.

2025 Tata Sierra To Be Presented To Indian Women’s Cricket World Cup Winners

The upcoming Tata Sierra was teased not once but thrice this week, ahead of its November 25 launch. Each of the teasers has given out more and more specific details about the production version of the iconic Tata SUV. In fact, the Sierra EV was also spotted testing, in which we could confirm a certain feature.

Besides, this week started with the joyous and proud occasion of the Indian women’s cricket team lifting the World Cup for the first time in 52 years. Speaking of which, Tata Motors has taken this opportunity to put out a commendable gesture of presenting the first batch of the new Sierra to the players behind this historic win.

2025 Mahindra XEV 9S Teased

Talking about teasers, Mahindra also made sure that the week stays electrified. Mahindra is all set to introduce its latest product XEV 9S, which is an electric SUV that can accommodate 7 people! It has been teased multiple times over the week, giving us a sneak peek into its exterior and interior elements. Some of its features were also confirmed through these glimpses. Curious to know all of that before the eSUV launches on November 27? Fret not, check out our linked stories.

Honda Elevate ADV Edition Launched

Honda introduced a very cool-looking Elevate ADV Edition. It's based on the top-spec ZX variant of the compact SUV and gets a host of dealership-fitted distinctive cosmetic elements. It can be had with both petrol manual and automatic combinations, and buyers can also choose it in their preferred monotone and dual-tone shades. This special edition carries a premium of up to Rs 61,000 based on the customer's pick.

Maruti Suzuki Achieved 3 Crore Sales Milestone

Maruti has been the most dominating name in the Indian mass market car segment. Adding to that legacy, the carmaker announced that they have achieved a feat of 3 crore sales in India itself. And the most recent 1 crore sales happened in a turnover of just over 6 years. The Maruti Alto has been the forerunner in this achievement, followed by two other popular hatchbacks from the brand. Any guesses?

Mahindra BE 6 & XEV 9e Achieved Another Sales Milestone

Mahindra announced yet another sales milestone for the BE 6 and XEV 9e eSUVs. The brand is currently delivering only the higher variants of both models. Ever since the deliveries began in March 2025, both these electric SUVs have gained immense popularity among Indian buyers. Read more about this achievement and other details in this report.

Let us know in the comments which of these news stories you found to be most interesting. And for more important updates, stay tuned to CarDekho.