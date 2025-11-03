Honda Elevate ADV Edition Launched At Rs 15.29 Lakh; Bold Orange Inserts Give It A Distinctive Look!

The Elevate ADV Edition is based on the top-spec ZX variant and commands a Rs 41,000 premium

Honda Cars India has launched a new ADV Edition for the Elevate compact SUV, which has been priced from Rs 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s based on the top-spec ZX variant and gets a host of cosmetic tweaks that will be fitted at the dealership level. Without further ado, here’s what this new edition comes packing with, starting with price.

Honda Elevate ADV Edition: Price

The Honda Elevate ADV Edition is offered with both manual and automatic transmissions. Customers can either pick it up in monotone or dual-tone hues. You can check out the detailed prices of the ADV Edition here:

Powertrain ZX ADV Edition (New) Difference Petrol Manual Rs 14.88 lakh Rs 15.29 lakh Rs 41,000 Petrol CVT Rs 16.06 lakh Rs 16.47 lakh Rs 41,000

All prices, ex-showroom

The Honda Elevate ADV Edition commands a Rs 41,000 premium over the ZX variant.

If you want your Elevate ADV Edition with a dual-tone hue, you would have to shell out an additional Rs 20,000.

Honda Elevate ADV Edition: Exterior Design

As seen in the image above, the ADV Edition gets a handful of bright orange inserts and body decals that help it stand out from the standard car. Up front, the new grille (recently updated with the MY2025 car ↗) and the fog lamp surrounds get an orange insert, while the hood sports an orange sticker to gel along with the overall theme.

More orange can be found in the black wheels, while the front doors have a bold ‘ADV’ sticker. Keen-eyed viewers can also notice that there is an “ADV Edition” badge on the fenders. Also, the window surrounds, roof rails, door handles and ORVMs have all been blacked out to ensure this edition has a stealthy look.

Lastly, there is an ‘ADV Edition’ badge on the tailgate and orange inserts on the bumper. As for colour options, the Elevate ADV Edition is offered with two hues: Lunar Silver and Meteoroid Grey. Both these hues can be paired with an optional black roof.

Honda Elevate ADV Edition: Interior Design

The interior of the Honda Elevate ADV Edition is finished in black with plenty of contrasting orange highlights and inserts. Both the front and rear seats have ‘ADV’ embossed on them and come with contrasting orange stitching. Lastly, there is an illuminated dashboard trim that does look uber cool with the ‘ADV’ theme.

Honda Elevate ADV Edition: Features Onboard

Considering that this edition is based on the top-spec variant of the Elevate, it gets all the bells and whistles such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof and keyless entry with push-button start.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, an optional 360-degree camera (which is a dealer fitment), Honda’s Lane Watch camera and a full suite of level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Honda Elevate ADV Edition: Engine Option

No changes on this front. The Honda Elevate comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with either a manual or a CVT. Check out its detailed specifications here:

Parameter Specifications Engine 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol Power (PS) 121 PS Torque (Nm) 145 Nm Transmission Options 6-speed MT / CVT*

*Continuously Variable Transmission

If you want to know how the Honda Elevate drives, check out our in-depth first drive review.

Honda Elevate: Full Prices And Rivals

The Honda Elevate is priced from Rs 11 lakh and Rs 16.67 lakh (ex-showroom). It goes up against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris / Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, and the upcoming Tata Sierra.