2025 Mahindra XEV 9S Design TEASED For The First Time Ahead Of November 27 Launch

This is the first time that the XEV 9S has been shown (teased) officially and it reveals key exterior design elements like the grille, body cladding, wheels and lighting elements

Mahindra has released a video teaser of the upcoming XEV 9S, giving us the first sneak peek of its electric 7-seater SUV for the first time officially. While it was supposed to be called as the XEV 7e earlier, it is finally christened as XEV 9S. This is essentially the electric avatar of the carmaker’s popular XUV700, however built on the new INGLO platform shared with its two born-electric siblings: XEV 9e and BE 6.

While the XEV 9S retains the familiar silhouette of the XUV700, it gets lots of design changes and will carry a more EV-specific and premium look. If you missed things in the teaser, here’s a breakdown of all the key elements we spotted:

What Is Spotted?

The most prominent things visible in the video are a panoramic sunroof, shark fin antenna, and black roof rails. Besides, the XEV 9S will also sport an updated blanked-off grille with straight-line inserts. It will also come with angular LED DRLs, which we’ve already seen in the concept as well as leaked images previously. It will also have a light bar connecting these DRLs.

The teaser also shows the vertically stacked headlamps and fog lamps within a triangular setup.

You can notice a chrome strip running along the body cladding, and the SUV will ride on a set of stylish alloy wheels with aerodynamic covers.

Besides, it gets body-coloured outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) with integrated turn indicators.

From earlier images, we know that the XEV 9S will also get flush door handles, gloss black cladding around the wheel arches, and connected LED tail lamps at the rear. Mahindra may also offer fresh new colour options to give the XEV 9S, including the blue hue that can be seen in the teaser.

Interior And Features

The teaser doesn’t show us the Mahindra XEV 9S’s interior, however, from previous leaked images, we know that it will also feature a dashboard layout similar to the XEV 9e. The XEV 9S will borrow its triple-screen setup, which includes a 12.3-inch driver display, infotainment screen, and co-driver entertainment screen. It will also get a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. The XEV 9S will be a 7-seater SUV, and it’s unclear if a 6-seater option will be offered.

In terms of equipment, the XEV 9S will share most of its features with the XEV 9e. You can expect ventilated and powered front seats with massaging function, up to triple-zone climate control, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, multiple wireless phone chargers, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

Safety tech can include seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Expected Battery Pack & Range

Mahindra hasn’t revealed details about the XEV 9S’ powertrain yet, but it’s expected to use the same setup as the XEV 9e and BE 6, along with an all-wheel-drive option.

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh Drivetrain Rear-wheel Drive (RWD) Rear-wheel Drive (RWD) Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range (Mahindra XEV 9e)* 542 km 656 km

Expected Price & Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9S is expected to be priced from around Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and can also be seen as an alternative to the BYD Atto 3.