    2025 Tata Sierra Interior TEASED Again; Confirms Key Features Like Triple Screen Setup, ADAS And More

    Modified On Nov 05, 2025 05:07 PM By Bikramjit

    7.7K Views
    Besides the cabin and new dashboard design, this time the Sierra was seen in a new striking Red hue

    Tata Sierra

    Tata is not holding back with the Sierra. The carmaker dropped yet another teaser ahead of the SUV’s November 25 launch. This time, we have been shown a lot of key design and feature details inside and out, unlike the quick glimpses in the previous teasers. Moreover, this time the Sierra is seen in an attractive red shade which is a breath of fresh air, breaking the monotony of the yellow shades that we’ve been seeing the Sierra in, ever since it was first shown at Auto Expo 2025.

    Here’s everything we spotted from the teaser:

    What Was Spotted?

    Tata has released another official teaser video clip for the Sierra, showing the SUV against the scenic hills in style. Besides the new red colour, the teaser gives a clearer look at the Sierra’s interior. 

    2025 Tata Sierra 

    The dashboard shows a clean, modern layout with a triple-screen display we’ve seen in the spyshots before. This combines the driver’s display, infotainment screen, and co-driver display in a single panel. The dual-tone white and black cabin looks premium, and the steering wheel is the same as the one used in other Tata SUVs like the Tata Curvv and Tata Harrier EV. The previous teaser of the Tata Sierra has confirmed the presence of a panoramic sunroof. 

    2025 Tata Sierra 

    Keen-eyed viewers would notice the centre console buttons, which confirm key features such as a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, dual zone auto AC, and multiple drive modes. 

    Apart from these, the Tata Sierra will likely be equipped with other amenities such as a premium JBL sound system, powered and ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and multi-colour ambient lighting. For safety, it would include multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, as well as a level-2 advanced driver assistance (ADAS) suite.

    Expected Powertrain 

    The expected specifications of the upcoming 2025 Sierra are as follows:

    Engine

    1.5-litre diesel

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol 

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 

    Power

    118 PS

    170 PS

    Torque

    260 Nm

    280 Nm

    DCT - dual clutch transmission

    The Sierra is expected to debut with Tata’s new 1.5-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol engine, offered alongside a diesel engine option. 

    Expected Price & Rivals

    2025 Tata Sierra

    The Tata Sierra will find itself in the compact SUV segment against the likes of Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Curvv, Maruti Victoris, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun. We expect its price to start from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

    1 comment
    1
    M
    manoj sonu
    Nov 5, 2025, 5:29:20 PM

    Will this come with 7 seater option. What's dimensions. Expected Launch of 7 seater option

