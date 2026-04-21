Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched At Rs 9.70 Lakh, Cosmetic Updates And More

Hyundai India has launched the Venue Knight Edition, with prices starting at Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The Knight Edition is based on the HX 5, HX 6T, HX 8 and HX 10 trims across petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engine options and commands a Rs 15,000 premium over standard versions.

Besides, the carmaker has also added two new hues to the standard Venue’s colour palette: Hazel Blue Matte and Mystic Sapphire Matte. Select variants of the Venue and Venue N Line also get a new safety feature. We’ve detailed everything along with updated prices below:

2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition

Here are the prices of the updated variants of the Hyundai Venue:

Variants Knight Edition Standard Model Difference Petrol HX 5 MT Rs 9.70 lakh Rs 9.55 lakh +Rs 15,000 HX 6T MT Rs 11.03 lakh Rs 10.88 lakh +Rs 15,000 Turbo Petrol HX 10 DCT Rs 14.79 lakh Rs 14.64 lakh +Rs 15,000 Diesel HX 5 MT Rs 11.12 lakh Rs 10.87 lakh +Rs 15,000 HX 8 AT Rs 13.85 lakh Rs 13.70 lakh +Rs 15,000

The Venue Knight Edition features an all-black treatment where the grille, skid plates, roof rails, ORVMs and alloy wheels have all been blacked out.

All prices are ex-showroom

The Knight Edition is offered with the Titanium Black hue only, and you get red brake callipers to add a sporty touch to the otherwise sinister look.

Inside, the cabin follows the same theme with an all-black cabin which includes black leatherette upholstery with contrast brass coloured inserts.

Smaller Details: There is an exclusive Knight emblem giving the SUV a signature and an exclusive touch. Additionally, the Hyundai logos at the front and rear have also been darkened with a matte finish.

2026 Hyundai Venue & Venue N Line: Safety Update

Variant New Price Old Price Difference HX 6T MT Rs 10.88 lakh Rs 10.80 lakh +Rs 8,000 HX 10 DCT Rs 14.64 lakh Rs 14.56 lakh +Rs 8,000 HX 10 AT Rs 15.64 lakh Rs 15.51 lakh +Rs 13,000 N 10 DCT Rs 15.48 lakh Rs 15.40 lakh +Rs 8,000

The HX 6T, HX 10 variants of the Venue and the top-spec N 10 variant of the Venue N Line have been updated with a dashcam.

The select variants command a price hike of up to Rs 13,000 due to this update.

Other Features & Safety

The Hyundai Venue comes equipped with features like dual 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a single-pane electric sunroof, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, rear window sunshades, a 4-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and ventilated front seats.

Apart from the new dashcam, the safety suite includes six standard airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and front and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

The engine and transmission options in the Hyundai Venue are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission, AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

The Venue N Line only uses the turbo-petrol engine mentioned above.

Rivals

As the Hyundai Venue’s rivals, you have options like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.