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    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Launched At Rs 9.70 Lakh, Cosmetic Updates And More

    Alongside the Knight Edition, the standard Venue also gets two new colour options and a key safety feature

    Published On Apr 21, 2026 02:03 PM By Bikramjit

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    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai India has launched the Venue Knight Edition, with prices starting at Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The Knight Edition is based on the HX 5, HX 6T, HX 8 and HX 10 trims across petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engine options and commands a Rs 15,000 premium over standard versions. 

    Besides, the carmaker has also added two new hues to the standard Venue’s colour palette: Hazel Blue Matte and Mystic Sapphire Matte. Select variants of the Venue and Venue N Line also get a new safety feature. We’ve detailed everything along with updated prices below:

    2026 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition

    Here are the prices of the updated variants of the Hyundai Venue:

    Variants

    Knight Edition

    Standard Model

    Difference

    Petrol

    HX 5 MT

    Rs 9.70 lakh

    Rs 9.55 lakh

    +Rs 15,000

    HX 6T MT

    Rs 11.03 lakh

    Rs 10.88 lakh

    +Rs 15,000

    Turbo Petrol

    HX 10 DCT

    Rs 14.79 lakh

    Rs 14.64 lakh

    +Rs 15,000

    Diesel

    HX 5 MT

    Rs 11.12 lakh

    Rs 10.87 lakh

    +Rs 15,000

    HX 8 AT

    Rs 13.85 lakh

    Rs 13.70 lakh

    +Rs 15,000
    All prices are ex-showroom

    • The Venue Knight Edition features an all-black treatment where the grille, skid plates, roof rails, ORVMs and alloy wheels have all been blacked out. 

    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition
    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition

    • The Knight Edition is offered with the Titanium Black hue only, and you get red brake callipers to add a sporty touch to the otherwise sinister look.

    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition

    • Inside, the cabin follows the same theme with an all-black cabin which includes black leatherette upholstery with contrast brass coloured inserts.

    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition
    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition

    Smaller Details:

    There is an exclusive Knight emblem giving the SUV a signature and an exclusive touch. Additionally, the Hyundai logos at the front and rear have also been darkened with a matte finish.

    2026 Hyundai Venue & Venue N Line: Safety Update

    Variant

    New Price

    Old Price

    Difference

    HX 6T MT

    Rs 10.88 lakh

    Rs 10.80 lakh

    +Rs 8,000

    HX 10 DCT

    Rs 14.64 lakh

    Rs 14.56 lakh

    +Rs 8,000

    HX 10 AT

    Rs 15.64 lakh

    Rs 15.51 lakh

    +Rs 13,000

    N 10 DCT

    Rs 15.48 lakh

    Rs 15.40 lakh

    +Rs 8,000

    • The HX 6T, HX 10 variants of the Venue and the top-spec N 10 variant of the Venue N Line have been updated with a dashcam.

    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition

    • The select variants command a price hike of up to Rs 13,000 due to this update.

    Other Features & Safety

    The Hyundai Venue comes equipped with features like dual 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a single-pane electric sunroof, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, rear window sunshades, a 4-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and ventilated front seats.

    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition 

    Apart from the new dashcam, the safety suite includes six standard airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and front and rear parking sensors.

    Powertrain Options

    The engine and transmission options in the Hyundai Venue are as follows:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel 

    Power

    83 PS

    120 PS

    116 PS

    Torque 

    114 Nm

    172 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT

    6-speed MT/7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
    DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission, AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

    The Venue N Line only uses the turbo-petrol engine mentioned above.

    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition

    Rivals

    As the Hyundai Venue’s rivals, you have options like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

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    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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