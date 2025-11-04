All
    2025 Mahindra XEV 9S Interior Teased, To Get Sliding Second-row Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, And More

    Modified On Nov 04, 2025 06:15 PM By Shreyash

    The XEV 9S electric SUV will share its dashboard with the XEV 9e, including the three screen setup and a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘infinity’ Mahindra logo

    2025 Mahindra XEV 9S

    The Mahindra XEV 9S, which is basically the electric equivalent of the Mahindra XUV700, has been teased once again, this time offering a glimpse of its cabin. Mahindra has also confirmed a few star features that will be available with this upcoming electric SUV. The XEV 9S, supposed to be called the ‘XEV 7e’ earlier, is slated for launch on November 27, 2025. Let’s take a closer look at what the teaser reveals.

    A post shared by CarDekho India (@cardekhoindia)

    What’s In The Teaser?

    2025 Mahindra XEV 9S

    Mahindra has teased the cabin of the upcoming XEV 9S electric SUV for the first time, confirming a few key features that will be on offer. Firstly, the dashboard has been shared with the XEV 9e, including a triple screen setup (12.3-inch each) and a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘infinity’ Mahindra logo.

    2025 Mahindra XEV 9S
    2025 Mahindra XEV 9S

    The teaser also confirms that the XEV 9S will come with sliding second-row seats and panoramic sunroof. The teaser also highlights premium touches such as leatherette wrapping on the steering wheel and the new gear lever.

    2025 Mahindra XEV 9S
    2025 Mahindra XEV 9S

    Previously, Mahindra also teased the exterior design of the XEV 9S which shows that it will have the same silhouette as the Mahindra XUV700, but will get EV-specific design elements. You can check out the detailed story here for more details.

    Other Expected Features

    2025 Mahindra XEV 9S

    Apart from the triple screen setup, the Mahindra XEV 9S could also come with amenities like ventilated and powered front seats with massaging function, up to triple-zone climate control, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, multiple wireless phone chargers, and multi-colour ambient lighting. 

    In terms of safety, it will likely get 7 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

    Expected Driving Range

    While Mahindra hasn’t revealed the battery pack and electric motor specifications for the XEV 9S, it is expected to share those with BE 6 and XEV 9e. 

    Battery Pack

    59 kWh

    79 kWh

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel-drive

    Rear-wheel-drive

    Power

    231 PS

    286 PS

    Torque

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    Claimed Range (XEV 9e)

    542 km

    656 km

    We wouldn’t discount the possibility of an all-wheel drive version of the XEV 9S as well. 

    Expected Price And Rivals

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Mahindra could price the XEV 9S electric SUV starting from Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Tata Harrier EV and will also be regarded as an alternative to the BYD Atto 3 and its sibling, the Mahindra XEV 9e.

