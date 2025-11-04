2025 Mahindra XEV 9S Interior Teased, To Get Sliding Second-row Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, And More

The XEV 9S electric SUV will share its dashboard with the XEV 9e, including the three screen setup and a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘infinity’ Mahindra logo

The Mahindra XEV 9S, which is basically the electric equivalent of the Mahindra XUV700, has been teased once again, this time offering a glimpse of its cabin. Mahindra has also confirmed a few star features that will be available with this upcoming electric SUV. The XEV 9S, supposed to be called the ‘XEV 7e’ earlier, is slated for launch on November 27, 2025. Let’s take a closer look at what the teaser reveals.

What’s In The Teaser?

Mahindra has teased the cabin of the upcoming XEV 9S electric SUV for the first time, confirming a few key features that will be on offer. Firstly, the dashboard has been shared with the XEV 9e, including a triple screen setup (12.3-inch each) and a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘infinity’ Mahindra logo.

The teaser also confirms that the XEV 9S will come with sliding second-row seats and panoramic sunroof. The teaser also highlights premium touches such as leatherette wrapping on the steering wheel and the new gear lever.

Previously, Mahindra also teased the exterior design of the XEV 9S which shows that it will have the same silhouette as the Mahindra XUV700, but will get EV-specific design elements. You can check out the detailed story here for more details.

Other Expected Features

Apart from the triple screen setup, the Mahindra XEV 9S could also come with amenities like ventilated and powered front seats with massaging function, up to triple-zone climate control, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, multiple wireless phone chargers, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

In terms of safety, it will likely get 7 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Expected Driving Range

While Mahindra hasn’t revealed the battery pack and electric motor specifications for the XEV 9S, it is expected to share those with BE 6 and XEV 9e.

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive Rear-wheel-drive Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range (XEV 9e) 542 km 656 km

We wouldn’t discount the possibility of an all-wheel drive version of the XEV 9S as well.

Expected Price And Rivals

Mahindra could price the XEV 9S electric SUV starting from Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Tata Harrier EV and will also be regarded as an alternative to the BYD Atto 3 and its sibling, the Mahindra XEV 9e.