Mahindra XEV 9S Launched At Rs 19.95 Lakh, Check Full Price List And Features Here

The XEV 9S packs the same hi-tech features and boasts the same born-EV INGLO platform as the XEV 9e, but offers better versatility with its extra set of row and seats

Mahindra has launched the XEV 9S in India. This is their fourth electric SUV following the XUV400, BE 6 and XEV 9e.

Mahindra XEV 9S: What’s The Price?

Prices for the XEV 9S start from Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards for the base-spec Pack One Above 59kWh variant. Top-end pricing with the bigger battery pack goes all the way up to Rs 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Pack One Above 59kWh Rs 19.95 lakh Pack One Above 79kWh Rs 21.95 lakh Pack Two Above 59kWh Rs 24.45 lakh Pack Two Above 79kWh Rs 25.45 lakh Pack Three 79kWh Rs 27.35 lakh Pack Three Above 79kWh Rs 29.45 lakh

Mahindra XEV 9S: Design

Mahindra XEV 9S adopts the new design language we’ve seen on recent Mahindra EVs. You can draw design parallels with the XEV 9e very easily, and yet the shape is similar to the XUV 700.

Inspiration from the XEV 9e shines bright at the front, quite literally.

The striking L-shaped connected LED DRLs, the triangular cluster for the LED headlights, the closed-off grille and the illuminated Mahindra logo are all very similar styling cues to the XEV 9e.

Did you know? You can expect a similar design update for the petrol/diesel version of the XUV700 (expected soon!)

The side profile of the XEV 9S resembles the XUV700 in shape and form, but with EV-specific elements like the aero-styled 18-inch alloy wheels.

The rear too is very similar to the XUV700. The LED tail lights have been tweaked to look a bit more sharper.

Numbers that matter Length: 4737 mm | Width: 1900 mm | Height: 1745 mm

Ground clearance: 201 mm | 219 mm (at battery)

Boot space: 527 litres (third row down)

The bumper has had a slight makeover, but the overall design is all very familiar.

Mahindra XEV 9S is available in seven colour options: Stealth Black, Ruby Velvet, Nebula Blue, Midnight Black, Desert Myst, Everest White.

Tip: There’s heavy use of gloss black panels on the exterior. Consider getting a PPF to protect it from dust and scratches.

You can also take a look at our story covering the XEV 9S in detail with 19 real-life images.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Interior Or Living Room?

The cabin of the Mahindra XEV 9S takes the same approach as the XEV 9e. It builds on the dashboard of the standard XUV700, plonks a single-piece triple screen setup that takes up the entire real estate, and makes some small tweaks to the design here and there.

Depending on the variant you choose, the dashboard sports either a two or a three-screen setup.

The light black and black and white cabin theme, along with white seat upholstery, looks great and feels spacious, but will be tough to maintain.

The two-spoke steering wheel is exactly the same as the XEV 9e. Gets physical buttons that look like a touch-sensitive control.

Sadly, all the AC controls are part of the screen itself, and there’s no dedicated control panel for it.

It features an openable panoramic sunroof, which makes the cabin feel even more airy.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Space And Boot

With the slide and recline function in the second row, the XEV 9S offers you versatile seating. If there’s nobody in the third row, you can liberate enough space for a 6-foot-tall person to sit comfortably behind their own driving position.

Sitting adults in the third row won’t be the most comfortable experience, and it is best reserved for small kids or pets in the family.

As far as the boot is concerned, you get 527 litres of boot space with the third row folded. There’s also a 150-litre frunk under the bonnet of the car, which can be used to keep small bags or overnighters.

Did you know? The XEV 9S has the maximum cabin height amongst all its rivals in the segment, which means no shortage of headroom even for really tall occupants.

Mahindra XEV 9S: So Many Features!

The Mahindra XEV 9S is one of the most feature-loaded 7-seater mass market SUVs and here’s a look at its highlights:

Feature Note 12.3-inch touchscreen Gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Crisp graphics and great response times. 12.3-inch digital driver’s display Same unit as the XEV 9e. Good resolution and animations. Relays information clearly. 12.3-inch front passenger display Third display dedicated for the front passenger. Basically, a smartphone attached to the car allows for app downloads and content streaming. Panoramic sunroof An openable sunroof makes the cabin feel more airy. Front and rear seat ventilation No dedicated button. Need to access screen for usage. 540° Camera Multiple modes and viewing angles make it easy to park and manoeuvre in tight spots. Shows you feed underneath the car, too. 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system Great surround sound experience with crisp audio quality. Dual-zone Climate Control Set different temperatures for the driver and co-driver sides of the cabin. BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Mounts behind the front seats for attaching a tablet.

Other highlights include:

Keyless Entry

Push-button Start/Stop

AR Head-up Display

Automatic Headlamps

Automatic Wipers

Rear AC Vents

Leatherette Upholstery

Fun fact: The XEV 9S is the only electric Mahindra based on the INGLO platform to get an openable panoramic sunroof.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Is It Safe Enough For Your Family?

Mahindra has offered the XEV 9S with many standard safety features. Here’s a list of the standard equipment:

6 Airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Control

Hill Assist

Rearview Camera

ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts

Rear Defogger

Reverse Parking Sensors

As you go up the variant list, more features like an additional airbag (7 total), tyre pressure monitoring system, front parking sensors and Level-2 ADAS features get added to the list.

Mahindra XEV 9S ADAS Features — Quick Note The system is a camera and radar-based system with front and rear radars, along with a front-facing camera.

Feature highlights include adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, forward collision warning and lane keep assist. If calibration of the XEV 9S’ ADAS suite is similar to what we’ve experienced in the XEV 9e, then it should be very well usable for Indian conditions, and you’ll find it particularly useful on well-marked expressways.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Power-packed!

Specifications Mahindra XEV 9S Battery Pack 59 kWh 70kWh 79 kWh Power 231 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Part 1+2) 521 km 600km 679km Expected real-world range 400 km 450 km 500-550 km

Quick Notes:

Unlike its platform siblings, the XEV 9S gets the option of three battery packs.

There are four drive modes and five regenerative braking levels to choose from.

0-100kmph comes up in a claimed 7 seconds, while top speed is 202kmph.

The small battery pack, with its real-world range of around 400km, is enough for light users who are mainly going to drive in the city.

The bigger battery pack with its added real-world range will give you peace of mind on long road trips

Mahindra is offering a lifetime battery warranty for the first registered owners of the XEV 9S.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Charging Options

Specifications Mahindra XEV 9S Battery Pack 59 kWh 70kWh 79 kWh Fast charging capacity 140kW 160kW 180kW 20-80% fast charging time 20mins 20mins 20mins Charging Time (0-100% using 7.2kW charger) 8.7 hours 10.2 hours 11.7 hours Charging Time (0-100% using 11kW charger) 6 hours 7 hours 8 hours

Our Take — Should You Buy One?

The Mahindra XEV 9S builds on the already impressive package of the XEV 9e. It has the same hi-tech and comfort features along with the same powertrain options, all offered together in a more versatile package, thanks to its extra set of rows. If you wanted an electric SUV for the entire family, this is the one to pick.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Booking And Rivals

In case you're interested, you can book the electric SUV from January 14, 2026. Test drives will start before that on December 5, 2025, while the car will start reaching the first lot of customers from January 23, 2026 onwards. Check this story you want to know how to go about the booking process. The Mahindra XEV 9S does not have any direct rivals as of now, but it will rival the upcoming Tata Safari EV. It can be considered as an alternative to the BYD eMAX 7 and Tata Harrier EV.