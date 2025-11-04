New 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line Launched At Rs 10.55 lakh, Check Out Its DETAILED Prices And Specifications Here

If you want a more fun-to-drive version of the Venue, pick this!

Hyundai has launched the 2025 Venue N Line in India, priced from Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the standard Venue, the N Line continues to be a sportier alternative, featuring a tweaked interior and exterior. It backs this up with a sportier drive feel for those who enjoy driving.

Price

The Venue N Line is available in two variants: N6 and N10. Prices start at Rs 10.55 lakh for the entry-level N6 trim.

Hyundai Venue N Line Variant Price (ex-showroom) N6 Manual Rs 10.55 lakh N6 DCT Rs 11.45 lakh N10 DCT Rs 15.3 lakh

Simultaneously, Hyundai has also launched the standard version of the Venue, the prices and details of which you can find in the report here.

The variant for you: N6 — if you want all the essential features. Also, the only variant with the manual gearbox for the Venue N Line. N10 — if you don’t want to compromise and want the complete package. (watch this space for a detailed breakdown of each variant, coming soon!)

Design: Same Basics, More Sporty!

Basic design elements between the 2025 Venue and 2025 Venue N Line are identical.

The N Line stands out due to racier design elements, N Line badging and bright red highlights. Want a closer look? Our image gallery will give you a clearer perspective.

17-inch alloy wheels are one size larger than the standard Venue. Don’t miss the bright red front brake callipers.

Dual-tip exhaust outlets look purposeful and complete the overall look.

Hyundai offers 5 monotone and 3 dual-tone colours with the Venue N Line. Check out how each colour looks like in our 2025 Venue N Line colours gallery.

Don’t miss this in-depth design comparison of the 2025 Venue and 2025 Venue N Line, that explains all the differences.

Interior and Features: Racy Looking!

The cabin of the Venue N Line feels more special and enthusiastic, thanks to the all-black colour-theme paired with bright red highlights.

We particularly like the new steering wheel which has a ‘N’ badge and features drive / traction mode buttons. Porsche-like vibes!

More N-branded bits can be found in the gear knob and the seat upholstery, which makes the cabin feel more special. Even the ambient lighting is in red (as opposed to white in the standard car).

Slight increase in exterior dimensions should result in better cabin space for occupants, especially at the rear.

Feature Highlights

Twin 12.3-inch screens: These are one of the largest in the segment and the N Line variant gets bespoke graphics. Touchscreen infotainment now support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Pair the infotainment system with an 8-speaker Bose-branded audio system (an upgrade from the older model’s 6-speaker setup), it should deliver a punchy audio experience.

Drive / Traction modes: These change the engine/ESP mapping to deliver the driving experience which you’d need.

A single-pane sunroof does the job, but you miss out on the airy feeling that you get with panoramic units that rivals like Kia Syros, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO offer.

Level-2 ADAS is now an upgrade from the previously available level-1 ADAS system. Definitely a good feature to have, but its usability in Indian driving conditions remains questionable.

Other highlights:

Push-button start stop Automatic climate control Wireless phone charger Auto-dimming IRVM Rear AC Vents Connected car tech



Powertrains Offered

The Hyundai Venue N Line continues to be offered with a sole turbo-petrol engine. Here are its details:

Engine Gearbox Power/Torque Purpose 1.0-litre Turbo petrol 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT 120 PS / 172 Nm The right engine to have some fun. Enough grunt for city drives and highway overtakes.

What you should know: The N Line comes only with the turbo-petrol engine. The non-turbo petrol and diesel engines are only available in the standard version.

The manual transmission is not available in the top model. It is available only in the base N6 variant.

Hyundai offers a sportier exhaust system and a tuned steering wheel and suspension with the Venue N Line for a sportier drive experience.

Safety

While the basic safety package is more or less similar to the outgoing car, Hyundai India has now updated the ADAS in the Venue from level-1 to level-2. This means it now boasts features like adaptive cruise control. It also comes with some useful additions such as front parking sensors and electronic parking brake with auto hold. Also, Hyundai claims the Venue’s chassis is now stronger and obviously, hopes are high when it comes to its crash test rating. A quick look at its top safety features:

6 Airbags

ABS with EBD

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Hill Assist

What you should know ADAS upgraded from level-1 to level-2 is welcome.

It also comes with notable additions such as a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, as well as an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Hopes are high with the new Venue for a good crash safety rating.

Our Take — Should You Book One?

If you like the Hyundai Venue and want a similar package, albeit with a more fun-to-drive experience, you should definitely consider the Venue N Line. We’ll be getting behind the wheels of the Venue N Line soon, so stay tuned for our in-depth first drive report. .

Important: Hyundai Venue N Line on-road price in your city

EMI Calculator for Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line vs Rivals

If you want a sporty small car, here are other options you can consider

Hyundai i20 N Line: cheaper, a few features less, but the same kind of fun.

Skoda Kylaq: solid build quality inside out, and the default enthusiast’s choice.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: big on space, tech and power.

Would you pick the Venue N Line over these rivals? Let us know in the comments section below.