Tata Sierra EV Spotted, To Get A Multi-link Suspension! Here Are All The Details

After the Harrier EV, the Sierra EV will be the second electric SUV from Tata to get a multi-link suspension

The wait is almost over as Tata is set to launch the Tata Sierra ICE on November 25, 2025, followed by the EV version. Ahead of the launch, the Sierra EV has been spotted, and we can confirm that the electric SUV will get a multi-link suspension, similar to what Tata offers with the flagship Harrier EV.

The multi-link suspension will definitely give the Sierra EV an edge over SUVs in the segment, and also prove to be an important mechanical feature. Read on as we explain how the inclusion of a multi-link suspension can benefit the SUV, followed by details about the upcoming EV…

What is Multi-link Suspension?

A multi-link suspension uses multiple (individual) linkages to control forces from different angles. These linkages deal with up and down, side to side, and other forces acting on the vehicle’s wheel. As a result, the SUV absorbs bumps more easily, and you get better ride comfort and more confidence-inspiring handling.

So one can expect the Sierra EV to have greater control and smoother ride quality over uneven roads. This suspension setup also helps the SUV to feel sportier around corners. Some other names that come with this setup include the likes of Jeep Compass, Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Thar.

Tata Sierra EV Features

The Sierra EV will get three displays, including one for the driver, one main infotainment unit and one entertainment screen for the co-driver. Expected features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, a premium JBL sound system, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, and multi-colour ambient lighting. The triple-screen looks really modern and future-proof. Click here to check it out.

Safety features would also include multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, TPMS, as well as a level-2 advanced driver assistance (ADAS) suite.

It will also mostly get EV-specific features like Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) functions.

Tata Sierra EV Powertrain

Tata is yet to reveal the powertrain specifications of the Sierra EV, but it is expected to come with multiple battery pack options and could deliver a range of around 500 km. if EVs are not your thing, then you can also go with the ICE iteration of the Sierra, which is expected to come with diesel and petrol engine options. To know more about the specifications of these engines, tap here.

Tata Sierra EV Price And Rivals

The Tata Sierra EV is expected to be priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

Would you pick the EV version, or go with the petrol/diesel options? Let us know in the comments below.