2025 Hyundai Venue Facelift Scores 5-Star in Bharat NCAP Crash Test

Hyundai put forward its updated subcompact SUV Venue for Bharat NCAP testing, where it secured a full 5-star safety rating. With rivals like the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO also holding 5-star scores, here’s a look at how the new Venue performed in the adult and child occupant protection tests under Bharat NCAP.

Adult Occupant Protection

Score: 31.15/32

In the Adult Occupant Protection assessment, the 2025 Hyundai Venue recorded 31.15 out of 32. During the frontal offset test, it scored 15.15 out of 16, with protection levels rated good across key body regions, while lower-leg performance and the driver’s chest were rated as adequate. In the side impact evaluation, the Venue posted 16 out of 16, indicating good head protection, though chest protection was assessed as good.

Child Occupant Protection

Score: 44.46/49

For child safety, the 2025 Hyundai Venue recorded 44.46 out of 49. In the dynamic crash test, it achieved 23.46/24, indicating proper restraint and stability for child occupants during impact. It also scored a 12/12 in the Child Restraint System (CRS) installation check, confirming compatibility with recommended child seats.

Both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old test dummies were well-secured in frontal and side impact scenarios, highlighting effective occupant protection for young passengers.

Safety Features

Safety-wise, the 2025 Venue comes equipped with six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). With the updated model, features like automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers are also offered as standard. The significant upgrade, however, is the move to Level 2 ADAS from Level 1 on the previous model.

Other safety features include a 360-degree camera system with front and rear parking sensors, along with a rollover sensor.

Price and Rivals

Prices for the 2025 Hyundai Venue are set to be announced on November 4, and you can expect it to start at around Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are underway, and you can reserve yours with a token amount of Rs 25,000. The Venue will continue to rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and the Kia Sonet.

ZigSays…

If safety ranks high on your checklist, the 2025 Hyundai Venue’s 5-star Bharat NCAP rating places it amongst the stronger picks in the compact-SUV space. The update also aligns it with modern safety expectations, thanks to the shift to Level 2 ADAS alongside its crash-test performance.

With prices set to be announced soon, the positioning will determine how it stacks up against other 5-star-rated rivals in the segment.