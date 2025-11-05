Maruti Suzuki Achieves 3 Crore Car Sales Milestone, Led By Maruti Alto, Maruti Wagon R And Maruti Swift

While Maruti took over 28 years to achieve the first one crore sales, the most recent crore was dispatched in just over 6 years

Maruti Suzuki has reached a remarkable milestone by achieving 3 crore (30 million) unit sales in India. The carmaker has announced that this incredible feat has been led by the Maruti Alto (reasonably referred to as the ‘Lord Alto’), followed by the Wagon R and Swift hatchbacks.

Maruti delivered their first-ever product, the Maruti 800, to its first customer on 14th December 1983, marking the start of a new era in the Indian car market. Over the past 42 years, Maruti has continued to dominate the mass-market segment and has stayed on top of the sales chart. Here’s a closer look at this milestone and the journey leading up to it.

More About The Milestone

Maruti Suzuki crossed its first one crore sales mark in 28 years and 2 months.

The next crore came in just 7 years and 5 months.

The most recent one crore units were sold in 6 years and 4 months.

Among the 3 crore cars sold, the Maruti Alto leads as the best-selling model with over 47 lakh units, followed by the Maruti Wagon R with more than 34 lakh units, and the Maruti Swift with over 32 lakh units sold. Meanwhile, the premium hatchback Baleno and the Fronx crossover also hold a position amongst the top 10 best-selling Marutis ever.

Recent GST Rate Cuts And Festive Season Benefits Boost Sales

The recent reduction in GST rates has helped in a surge in car sales, helping Maruti Suzuki achieve its highest-ever monthly figures in October 2025. The company sold a total of 2.2 lakh units, including 1.76 lakh units in the domestic market, and over 31,000 units exported to global markets.

No doubt, the recent GST rate cuts, along with festive season benefits, have driven sales for the carmaker. You can check out the variant-wise price breakups of the Arena models as well as all the Nexa models in our linked stories.

Maruti Cars On Sale In India

Maruti currently has 19 models on sale in India, which are retailed through two of their dealership networks: Arena and Nexa. Here is the price range of all the models for reference:

Models Price Range (ex-showroom) Arena S-Presso Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5.25 lakh Alto K10 Rs 3.70 lakh to Rs 5.45 lakh Celerio Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.71 lakh Wagon R Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.84 lakh Eeco Rs 5.21 lakh to Rs 6.36 lakh Swift Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 8.65 lakh Dzire Rs 6.26 lakh to Rs 9.31 lakh Brezza Rs 8.26 lakh to Rs 12.86 lakh Ertiga Rs 8.80 lakh to Rs 12.94 lakh Victoris Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh Nexa Baleno Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh Ignis Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.55 lakh Fronx Rs 6.85 lakh to Rs 11.98 lakh Grand Vitara Rs 10.77 lakh to Rs 19.72 lakh XL6 Rs 11.52 lakh to Rs 14.48 lakh Jimny Rs 12.32 lakh to Rs 14.45 lakh Invicto Rs 24.97 lakh to Rs 28.61 lakh

Maruti is also set to make its debut in the EV segment. The Maruti e Vitara is expected to launch by the end of 2025. The production of the Maruti EV has already begun on our shores. Suzuki has also showcased a Victoris CBG (Bio Gas) variant and a Fronx Flex Fuel variant concepts in the Japan Mobility Show 2025, hence making us hopeful of the brand’s leap into different fuel types in the coming times.

Do you own a Maruti car? If yes, how has your experience been being a Maruti owner? Let us know in the comments.